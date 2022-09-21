Right now, our nation is suffering from a nursing shortage that shows no signs of letting up — in fact, more than one-third of nurses say it’s very likely they’ll leave their roles by the end of 2022. As a nurse who’s experienced, firsthand, the neglect and horrific conditions pervasive in America’s broken healthcare system, this shortage comes as no surprise to me, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fixed.

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO