Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Amex pushed White employees out, promoted Black colleagues to meet racial quotas, lawsuit alleges
The attorney representing a former American Express manager who is suing the company for terminating him allegedly because he is White told Fox News that the credit card giant has a documented history of treating White employees as "second class citizens." Brian Netzel, a 63-year-old White male, worked at American...
Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”
Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Essence
The Ultimate Cost Of Free Labor: A Quick Reminder That Black Women's Pay Inequity Of Today Stemmed From Slavery
As we observe Black Women's Equal Pay Day (Sept 21) it's important to trace the roots of the pervasive racial-gender wealth gap. We all know the deal by now. Black women are paid significantly less than their white male and white female counterparts. So much so, every year we highlight the pay inequity issue on Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, which was started by the National Committee on Pay Equity in 1996. The revolving date denotes when in the year women must work to match white men’s earnings the prior year.
Opinion: LatinX Heritage Month is important for all Americans.
National Hispanic Heritage Month banner(shutterstock) Celebrating the contributions and cultures of the Latinx peoples began in 1968. President Reagan expanded the celebration, and it became known as ‘Hispanic Heritage Month’, from September 15th through October 15th.
TikTok's 'stay-at-home girlfriends' go viral displaying lives of luxury. They face mockery and are told they're anti-feminist — they disagree.
Young women who identify as "stay-at-home girlfriends" go viral and face criticism from people who say the lifestyle is promoting regressive values.
Column: Ms. Magazine helped millions become feminists. Its workplace helped me become an adult
Attending the 50th anniversary of Ms. last week, I thought I would find anger and regret. Instead I found memories of an anti-toxic office culture.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jennifer Lopez Affleck Is Back to Business in a Trippy White Suit
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's been a minute since we've spotted Jennifer Lopez Affleck in the wild, which is unusual considering every day of her two honeymoons were documented in extreme detail by paparazzi, as were her multiple weddings, which the 53-year-old herself shared with fans. On Tuesday, September 20, however, Lopez Affleck showed up on our screens once again looking ready for business.
Let’s Call the Endless Meghan Markle Scrutiny What It Is
Nothing quite signals the end of summer like a daylong televised state funeral. As the UK’s monarch was laid to rest this week, there wasn’t much to do but quietly observe: Proceedings felt poised and proper, the surviving royals managing their perfected stiff upper lips as they publicly grieved.
Internet Praises Man For Ruining Workplace Bully's Date: 'Dream Revenge'
"I said, 'So is this your new girlfriend, Kathrine? Or is this Georgia? What happened with Sarah[?]" the man wrote in his now-viral Reddit post.
Talking about substance use can be hard for Filipino Americans. Why it's helpful to share stories
Research on substance use among Filipino Americans is sparse. Along with treatment, talking about it is an important step in helping people recover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Germany's Criminalization of Online Offensiveness Shows the Perils of Weakening the First Amendment
Americans who are alarmed by online "hate speech" and "misinformation" tend to resent the limits that the First Amendment imposes on government intervention against objectionable content. But German authorities do not suffer from such constraints, and the consequences should give pause to critics who are sympathetic to the idea that freedom of speech sweeps too broadly in the United States. As a New York Times story published today shows, the ongoing German crackdown on "hate speech, insults and misinformation" has predictably subjected political dissenters to police investigation and criminal penalties for expressing their views in ways that offend the powers that be.
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: Is there a way to keep working in the US after my J-1 visa expires?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
Prince William Won’t Be Coming to NYC After All
Prince William's planned trip to New York City for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on September 21 has been canceled, People reports. The gala, which will continue on in the prince's absence, is scheduled to take place just two days after Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday, September 19. According to the outlet, there will be another period of mourning for the seven days following the funeral.
Glamour
New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 0