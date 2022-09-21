ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flash Casts Richard Harmon as New Captain Boomerang for Final Season

Just one day after set photos revealed that Barry Allen will face off with Captain Boomerang in the upcoming ninth and final season of The Flash, The CW is making it official. On Wednesday, it was announced that The 100 actor Richard Harmon has been cast as Owen Mercer/Captain Boomerang in recurring status. According to the network's description (via Deadline) a new, post-Crisis Captain Boomerang has recently been released from Iron Heights with a chip on his shoulder. But the twinkle in his eye disguises a dangerous and violent threat to Central City.
The Flash Set Photos Reveal Return of Fan-Favorite DC Comics Villain

Production has begun on Season 9 of The Flash and thanks to new set photos, fans are getting their first glimpse of one of the villains Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) will take on when The CW series returns in 2023. As shared on social media here, it appears that The Flash will take on Boomerang at some point in Season 9 of the Arrowverse series. Additional photos offer a few more details about the character appearance, and it appears to be a different version of Boomerang than what has previously appeared in the Arrowverse.
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
‘Quantum Leap’ reboot series leaves critics split down the middle

The long-awaited reboot of Quantum Leap has arrived on NBC, but the reviews only further the mystery as they are firmly divided. It stars none of the original cast from the 1998 series, with former star John Bakula explaining how difficult a decision it was to turn down the series reboot. Instead, it has a new face in Raymond Lee, joined by Ghostbusters‘ Ernie Hudson, and Mason Alexander Park. Lee’s had bit-part roles in comedy series like Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Modern Family.
'SNL' Sets 'Top Gun: Maverick' Star as Season 48 Premiere Host

Saturday Night Live is embracing the Top Gun: Maverick hype with its season premiere. Although the movie has been in theaters since May, star Miles Teller has been tasked with hosting the Season 28 debut. NBC and SNL announced the first hosts and musical performers for the first three episodes of the season on Tuesday.
New Black Adam Trailer Includes Justice League and Harley Quinn

A new Black Adam trailer included the Justice League and Harley Quinn. A voice over from Viola Davis' Amanda Waller lays out the chessboard of the DC Universe. There are heroes like Wonder Woman and Superman alongside villains characterized by Harley. In a fun nod, most of these heroes are played by the actors that brought the roles to life in previous DC projects. However, the trailer has since been edited to remove Steppenwolf, the villain of the original version of Justice League. And the company made a point to not show Superman's face. (Add more fuel to that Henry Cavill fire without even trying?) Seeing everything try to converge in this new DC Universe under Warner Bros. Discovery is a journey. Besides Waller's presence, fans have no idea what or who else will pop up in Black Adam. Yes, the Justice Society of America will be in tow. But, a lot of viewers are hoping for the big showdown with The Man of Steel that has been teased by everyone involved for years now. Check out the new trailer down below.
True Detective Reveals Five Cast Members for Season 4

HBO has been hard at work on the upcoming fourth season of their hit series True Detective, and as with each season, there is a very different cast. Jodie Foster is set to lead the new season opposite Kali Reis with Issa Lopez on board as Executive Producer. True Detective: Night Country looks to up the ante with its female heavy cast, which is a much needed change of space for a series like this one. Not much has happened since the casting of Foster and Reis, but now there seems to be a little bit of movement. According to Variety, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anne Lambe have all been cast in the fourth season of the series.
'Reacher' Season 2 Adds Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, and More to Cast

Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series Reacher begins filming this month and with that, the streamer has revealed who'll be joining Alan Ritchson in the second outing for the crime thriller. It was already known that Shaun Stipos would be boarding the series as Jack Reacher's close friend David O'Donnell and that Maria Sten would reprise her role as Frances Neagley, but today's announcement shores up the cast with more of Reacher's old army buddies and new baddies to square off against in the latest book adaptation.
Storm Reid Nabs Leading Role in New Line’s ‘The Nun 2’ (Exclusive)

Storm Reid, who appears opposite Zendaya in Euphoria, has nabbed a lead role in The Nun 2, the sequel to the surprise 2018 hit that makes up part of New Line’s collection of horror movies known as The Conjuring Universe. Michael Chaves will direct The Nun 2 following his outing helming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the most recent entry in that horror universe. That film opened at no. 1 at the box office in 2021 and pushed the collective gross of those movies over the $2 billion worldwide mark.More from The Hollywood ReporterBarbie Ferreira Says She's Departing HBO's 'Euphoria'Zendaya Wants...
'Vampire Academy' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Earth, Air, Water, or Fire?

In its first episode, Vampire Academy had a break-back pacing with so much exposition that it actually made the story harder to follow. Well, in Episode 2, "Earth. Air. Water. Fire." we certainly get a slow-down. The episode begins with a flashback/dream (it's not exactly clear at this point which one of the two it is) of just after the car crash from the premiere. Lissa (Daniela Nieves) is standing in front of the flaming limo as her (now-dead) brother walks up to her and demands that she "remember." We also find out that the flashback is not being seen by just Lissa but Rose (Sisi Stringer) as well, and we have yet to know why if there is any reason at all.
'Andor' Continues the Trend of Star Wars Shows Leaning Into Their Influences

The first three episodes of Andor delivered an experience unlike anything else in the Star Wars universe. Not only has the series added more depth to Diego Luna's Rogue One protagonist, but it's also been praised for delivering a gritty, grounded spy thriller within the confines of a galaxy far, far away. This approach to the material continues a trend that has been present in the Star Wars lineup of streaming shows, where creators often wear their influences on their sleeves. But that trend also stretches as far back as the origin of the very series.
How 'Harley Quinn' Slowly Turned Its Protagonist Into a Hero

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for all of Harley Quinn Season 3.Harley Quinn - both the character and the show - took many twists and turns in Season 3 from fighting swamp monsters to surviving the chaotic mind of Bruce Wayne to Harley stopping Ivy from terraforming Gotham City. A season intended to focus on Poison Ivy’s development - which it did well - ended up taking its titular character in a significantly new direction. The end left Harley in an unusual spot in this series: teaming up with Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin to keep Gotham safe. Harley? Aiding the Bat Family in public safety? In this economy? The turn may be a surprise at the start of the series but really should not be. In fact, the showrunners and writers have set this up well not only throughout this season but during the series with little tidbits.
Why Did It Take ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ 15 Seasons to Add Gay Male Characters?

When I was 13, I used to love looking up opening credits from old TV shows on YouTube. Growing up during the height of TV on DVD, I loved nothing more than basking in the pop culture of decades past, which soon became an escape from a reality where the rest of the world was suddenly telling me who I was before I could decide for myself (read: gay). Looking up old opening credits soon transformed into looking up scenes of gay couples from mid-aughts television, including but not limited to Kevin and Scotty from Brothers & Sisters and Luke and Noah from As the World Turns. It didn’t matter that I knew nothing about the context of the series themselves at the time, all I cared about was watching gay men exist. I didn’t yet have the dexterity or emotional bandwidth to declare that I was queer, but knowing footage of them at least lived was monumental for me.
Who is Maarva on 'Andor'? Her Relationship to Cassian, Explained

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Andor.With its three-episode premiere, Disney+’s Andor certainly proved that it’s unlike any Star Wars project that we’ve seen before. The gritty, underworld crime series has as much in common with Tony Gilroy’s work on the Bourne films as it does with the galaxy far, far away. Andor is essentially an origin story for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Cassian (Diego Luna), and the first three episodes intertwine moments from Cassian’s childhood that explain how he becomes the dangerous figure that we've already seen in his previous appearance.
