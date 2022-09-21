Read full article on original website
WTHI
Police work to identify semi driver in Sullivan County hit-and-run
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Do you know who drives this truck?. Police in Sullivan County needs your help identifying the semi's driver in the photos. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says the truck's driver was involved in a hit-and-run crash on US 41 north of Shelburn. The photos were...
Hendricks County highway worker dies after stepping behind excavating equipment
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee died on Wednesday morning after being struck by a large piece of excavating equipment while working on a job site. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. near a rural intersection at County Road 450 South and 675 W, […]
wbiw.com
Solsberry man killed in a single-vehicle accident on West Ratliff Road
MONROE CO. – A Solsberry man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and struck several trees before his vehicle rolled in the 7800 block of West Ratliff Road, Tuesday. According to police 36-year-old, Andrew Rippy was the only occupant in the Chevy Cobalt and he was...
Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked […]
Ind. man allegedly threw hatchet at people in park, fled into sewer, and threatened to shoot cops
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man engaged in an hourslong standoff with police and SWAT officials after he allegedly threw a hatchet, then fled into a storm drain. According to the Bloomington Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m., officers went to Seminary Park after receiving a call about a man "swinging a steel rod at several individuals." When they arrived at the park, officers learned the suspect, later identified as Eli Swartzentruber, allegedly went to a car in a nearby Kroger parking lot and picked up a hatchet. He then allegedly returned to Seminary Park with the weapon, walked toward the group of people, and threw the hatchet.
MyWabashValley.com
Multiple crews battled trailer fire in Blackhawk overnight
BLACKHAWK, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a “fully involved” trailer fire in southern Vigo County overnight. The 911 call came in just before midnight reporting the blaze in the 12000 block of Hunter Street in Blackhawk. Authorities on scene requested additional manpower from nearby departments to help get the blaze under control.
Semi rollover crash on I-70 sends one to hospital
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police crews are working a crash on I-70 westbound that’s causing traffic to slow Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, a commercial semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 17-mile marker when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to travel into the median […]
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
WTHI
Man arrested in Utah returns to Terre Haute to face 2020 murder charge
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man has returned to Terre Haute to face murder charges. Dwight Brown,30, faces several charges related to the 2020 murder of Dwayne French. The charges include murder, robbery, and aggravated battery. Brown was dating Candace Jones at the time. She was also arrested for...
Investigation underway at West Terre Haute gas station
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – There was a police presence near the Express Mart at 15 National Ave. in West Terre Haute. Authorities would only say it was part of an active investigation. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
Driver followed Kokomo man’s truck for 50 miles after hit-and-run crash on I-69
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver followed a Kokomo man for more than 50 miles after being involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to Indiana State Police, the incident started on I-69 in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla had stopped near the Washington exit to help another […]
‘I think I hit somebody’: Driver accused of killing IU student charged with reckless homicide
Howard’s passenger recalled being hit by glass from either the windshield or passenger window. He asked Howard, “Did you hit someone?” She replied, “I think I hit somebody,” according to court documents. The passenger said he told Howard to pull over; when they stopped, someone flagged them down to tell them they had a scooter […]
Shelburn house fire quickly spreads to garage
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled flames at a house fire near Shelburn Friday morning. Crews were sent to North County Road 375 East in Sullivan County around 5 a.m. According to Thunderbird Assistant Fire Chief Chris Frye, no one was home at the time of the fire. No Injuries have been reported. There’s no […]
WAND TV
Mattoon Fire crews dispatched to structure fire at Lee's Famous Recipe
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to Lee's Famous Recipe for a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the establishment located at 800 Charleston Avenue around 3:01 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. to find heavy smoke...
wamwamfm.com
Road Work at US 41 Intersection Near Vincennes
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a local road project involving the replacement of a large box culvert along East Elkhorn Road and at the intersection of U.S. 41 and South Keller Road, near Vincennes. Construction will start on S. Keller Rd. on or after...
WISH-TV
Lebanon man gets 10 years for intent to distribute meth in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon, Indiana, man who admitted his intent to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Terre Haute said in a Thursday news release. Max W. Woodard II, 51, was stopped April 19 for a traffic...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
New Lynch Road, Champaign Routes Major Hit for Danville Mass Transit
We are now a week into some additional routes on the Danville Mass Transit lines, and Director Lisa Beith says feedback from both riders and drivers has been very positive. One addition was two more Danville to Champaign trips. As Beith explains, this was to give folks that have business in Champaign more flexibility.
Effingham Radio
Charleston Police Searching For Individual Wanted For Multiple Felonies
From the Charleston, Illinois Police Department Facebook Page:. On September 15, 2022, Charleston Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1100 block of Edgar Drive that was registered as stolen. The driver ignored commands to stop and attempted to drive away, taking two unwitting occupants with him. At 2nd Street and Pierce Avenue, the stolen vehicle lost its tires and the suspect fled. The other occupants were apprehended and determined not to be suspects.
Grandmother Demands Answers After Suspect in 2-Year-Old's Death Freed on Bond
A Chicago grandmother is demanding answers after her 2-year-old granddaughter was beaten to death in central Illinois, and after the suspect in the case was freed on bond. At just 2 years old, Cali Marie was just learning how to walk and learning about potty training, but she was killed in a vicious beating, according to prosecutors.
Lebanon meth trafficker had loaded handguns inside his couch
LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Parke, Clay and Vigo counties was also hiding loaded firearms inside his couch, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Max W. Woodard II, 57, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison. According to court documents, Woodard’s meth trafficking was discovered […]
