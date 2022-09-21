ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
County
Vigo County, IN
Vigo County, IN
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Ind. man allegedly threw hatchet at people in park, fled into sewer, and threatened to shoot cops

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man engaged in an hourslong standoff with police and SWAT officials after he allegedly threw a hatchet, then fled into a storm drain. According to the Bloomington Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m., officers went to Seminary Park after receiving a call about a man "swinging a steel rod at several individuals." When they arrived at the park, officers learned the suspect, later identified as Eli Swartzentruber, allegedly went to a car in a nearby Kroger parking lot and picked up a hatchet. He then allegedly returned to Seminary Park with the weapon, walked toward the group of people, and threw the hatchet.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Multiple crews battled trailer fire in Blackhawk overnight

BLACKHAWK, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a “fully involved” trailer fire in southern Vigo County overnight. The 911 call came in just before midnight reporting the blaze in the 12000 block of Hunter Street in Blackhawk. Authorities on scene requested additional manpower from nearby departments to help get the blaze under control.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Semi rollover crash on I-70 sends one to hospital

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police crews are working a crash on I-70 westbound that’s causing traffic to slow Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, a commercial semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 17-mile marker when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to travel into the median […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trains#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTWO/WAWV

Shelburn house fire quickly spreads to garage

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled flames at a house fire near Shelburn Friday morning. Crews were sent to North County Road 375 East in Sullivan County around 5 a.m. According to Thunderbird Assistant Fire Chief Chris Frye, no one was home at the time of the fire. No Injuries have been reported. There’s no […]
SHELBURN, IN
WAND TV

Mattoon Fire crews dispatched to structure fire at Lee's Famous Recipe

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to Lee's Famous Recipe for a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the establishment located at 800 Charleston Avenue around 3:01 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. to find heavy smoke...
MATTOON, IL
wamwamfm.com

Road Work at US 41 Intersection Near Vincennes

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a local road project involving the replacement of a large box culvert along East Elkhorn Road and at the intersection of U.S. 41 and South Keller Road, near Vincennes. Construction will start on S. Keller Rd. on or after...
VINCENNES, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

New Lynch Road, Champaign Routes Major Hit for Danville Mass Transit

We are now a week into some additional routes on the Danville Mass Transit lines, and Director Lisa Beith says feedback from both riders and drivers has been very positive. One addition was two more Danville to Champaign trips. As Beith explains, this was to give folks that have business in Champaign more flexibility.
DANVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Charleston Police Searching For Individual Wanted For Multiple Felonies

From the Charleston, Illinois Police Department Facebook Page:. On September 15, 2022, Charleston Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1100 block of Edgar Drive that was registered as stolen. The driver ignored commands to stop and attempted to drive away, taking two unwitting occupants with him. At 2nd Street and Pierce Avenue, the stolen vehicle lost its tires and the suspect fled. The other occupants were apprehended and determined not to be suspects.
CHARLESTON, IL
FOX59

Lebanon meth trafficker had loaded handguns inside his couch

LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Parke, Clay and Vigo counties was also hiding loaded firearms inside his couch, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Max W. Woodard II, 57, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison. According to court documents, Woodard’s meth trafficking was discovered […]
LEBANON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy