NFL

State
Arizona State
NBC Sports

PFT’s Week 3 2022 NFL picks

Last week wasn’t great for us. Was it great for anyone who picks games?. Weird outcomes dotted the slate of 16 contests. A 3-0 run in the final prime-time games got me to .500, at 8-8. MDS finished 7-9. For the year, I’m 17-14-1. MDS is 14-17-1. This...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Free Agent News

The Baltimore Ravens added a veteran free agent with plenty of credentials to their defense on Thursday. Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul informed CBS Sports' Josina Anderson this afternoon that he will be signing with the Ravens, Pierre-Paul reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul started 12 games at...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Raiders News: Star slot receiver Hunter Renfrow is out for the Titans’ matchup

The news broke earlier that Hunter Renfrow was going to be out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. As Raider Nation recalls, Renfrow was on the receiving end of a big hit from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons that resulted in a costly fumble. It was a tough start for Renfrow this season, coughing up the ball in back-to-back weeks. Regardless, Renfrow’s value and impact for the Raiders can’t be understated. His injury highlights the story of both teams, the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans, and the unusually high number of injuries they’re facing.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks

The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

The Colts talked up RB Nyheim Hines for most of the offseason as someone they needed to get the ball to more in 2022. In Week 2, it seemed like a perfect game to feature Hines given Indianapolis was missing both starting WR Michael Pittman and second-rounder Alec Pierce. Instead, Hines played just 15 of the team’s 48 snaps. Colts HC Frank Reich said the low number of plays made it harder to get Hines in the game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

It’s Either Do or Die For Las Vegas in Week 3

Since 1970, only six out of 233 teams (2.6%) have made the playoffs after starting 0-3. This Sunday’s game is essentially an elimination game for the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. The state of Raider Nation is unsettled, and it’s time to focus on the legitimate concerns of the team heading into Week 3.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans are saying about Raiders ahead of Week 3

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders will meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in Week 3 in a battle between two teams that have started the season 0-2. Make no mistake about it, this is a must-win game for both teams, as making the playoffs following an 0-3 start is very difficult to do. The Raiders have even less margin for error because of the tough division they play in.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets

How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders QB Derek Carr's passing chart through two games

Derek Carr is playing in a new offense once again. And while the offense of Josh McDaniels fits Carr extremely well, he is off to a slow start. Through two games, Carr has thrown four touchdowns, but three interceptions. He has a passer rating of 84.7, which is slightly below average compared to the rest of the NFL through two games.
NFL

