The news broke earlier that Hunter Renfrow was going to be out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. As Raider Nation recalls, Renfrow was on the receiving end of a big hit from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons that resulted in a costly fumble. It was a tough start for Renfrow this season, coughing up the ball in back-to-back weeks. Regardless, Renfrow’s value and impact for the Raiders can’t be understated. His injury highlights the story of both teams, the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans, and the unusually high number of injuries they’re facing.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO