Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts.
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.
Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans.
Colts vs. Chiefs: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
As the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) for the home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3, the odds are completely stacked against them. Of course, that’s the logical line of thinking. The Colts have looked nowhere close to what we thought they...
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 3 2022 NFL picks
Last week wasn’t great for us. Was it great for anyone who picks games?. Weird outcomes dotted the slate of 16 contests. A 3-0 run in the final prime-time games got me to .500, at 8-8. MDS finished 7-9. For the year, I’m 17-14-1. MDS is 14-17-1. This...
NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Free Agent News
The Baltimore Ravens added a veteran free agent with plenty of credentials to their defense on Thursday. Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul informed CBS Sports' Josina Anderson this afternoon that he will be signing with the Ravens, Pierre-Paul reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul started 12 games at...
ESPN
Buffalo Bills rule out CB Dane Jackson, safety Micah Hyde, DTs Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver vs. Miami Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be without multiple defensive starters Sunday for the early AFC East battle at the Miami Dolphins, as cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), safety Micah Hyde (neck) and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Ed Oliver (ankle) have been ruled out. The Bills are...
Yardbarker
Raiders News: Star slot receiver Hunter Renfrow is out for the Titans’ matchup
The news broke earlier that Hunter Renfrow was going to be out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. As Raider Nation recalls, Renfrow was on the receiving end of a big hit from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons that resulted in a costly fumble. It was a tough start for Renfrow this season, coughing up the ball in back-to-back weeks. Regardless, Renfrow’s value and impact for the Raiders can’t be understated. His injury highlights the story of both teams, the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans, and the unusually high number of injuries they’re facing.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks
The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
Texans vs. Bears Week 3 Notebook: Homecoming For Lovie Smith
Will the Houston Texans' porous run defense against the Bears spoil coach Lovie Smith's homecoming in Chicago?
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans
The Colts talked up RB Nyheim Hines for most of the offseason as someone they needed to get the ball to more in 2022. In Week 2, it seemed like a perfect game to feature Hines given Indianapolis was missing both starting WR Michael Pittman and second-rounder Alec Pierce. Instead, Hines played just 15 of the team’s 48 snaps. Colts HC Frank Reich said the low number of plays made it harder to get Hines in the game.
Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders final Week 3 injury report
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday. Ahead of the release of the injury report, the Titans ruled out four players, including left tackle Taylor Lewan, outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi and defensive back Ugo Amadi.
Yardbarker
It’s Either Do or Die For Las Vegas in Week 3
Since 1970, only six out of 233 teams (2.6%) have made the playoffs after starting 0-3. This Sunday’s game is essentially an elimination game for the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. The state of Raider Nation is unsettled, and it’s time to focus on the legitimate concerns of the team heading into Week 3.
What Titans are saying about Raiders ahead of Week 3
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders will meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in Week 3 in a battle between two teams that have started the season 0-2. Make no mistake about it, this is a must-win game for both teams, as making the playoffs following an 0-3 start is very difficult to do. The Raiders have even less margin for error because of the tough division they play in.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: Zamir White
We spoke with the Las Vegas Raiders Zamir White from the locker room looking ahead to this weekend's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
Raiders QB Derek Carr's passing chart through two games
Derek Carr is playing in a new offense once again. And while the offense of Josh McDaniels fits Carr extremely well, he is off to a slow start. Through two games, Carr has thrown four touchdowns, but three interceptions. He has a passer rating of 84.7, which is slightly below average compared to the rest of the NFL through two games.
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
