James Cameron Announces Avatar 4 Has Begun Filming

Though not in attendance at D23 Expo, Oscar-winning director James Cameron did send in a video for attendees to offer updates on the upcoming Avatar sequels. Cameron teased that work continues on the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water, calling it "a bit of an Odessy" but noting that "it's going great." While post-production continues on Avatar 2 however Cameron confirmed that filming continues on Avatar 3 and that production on Avatar 4 has officially started. Footage from the upcoming movie was screened at the event in 3D for attendees however and we've got a recap of what was shown here:
IndieWire

Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay

Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Variety

Ralph Eggleston, Pixar Animator Behind ‘For the Birds’ and ‘Toy Story,’ Dies at 56

Ralph Eggleston, an Academy Award-winning animator, art director and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios, died on Monday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old. Eggleston won the animated short film Oscar for writing and directing the 2001 Pixar film “For the Birds.” Pixar tweeted a tribute to him, saying, “Pixar and the world will be forever grateful.” The animator also served as art director on the original “Toy Story,” and his work as an artist has been seen on numerous Pixar films including “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Wall-E,” “Cars,” “The Incredibles” and “Inside Out.” His final...
Collider

Brandon Cronenberg's 'Infinity Pool' Receives the Dreaded NC-17 Rating

Brandon Cronenberg's latest sci-fi flick, Infinity Pool, has shocked the MPAA enough to earn an NC-17 rating for graphic violence and sexual content. Cronenberg, who is the son of of body horror director David Cronenberg, is no stranger to pushing limits, having previously directed the violent sci-fi shockers Antiviral and Possessor. Infinity Pool stars Pearl star Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, and tells the story of a rich couple who vacation at a luxury resort that harbors dark secrets beyond its walls. In addition to Goth and Skarsgård, Infinity Pool stars Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Caroline Boulton, John Ralston, Jeff Ricketts, Jalil Lespert, and Roderick Hill.
Gizmodo

James Cameron Was Worried Avatar 2 Might Have Taken Too Long

After a film grosses almost $3 billion at the global box office, you have to imagine the studio behind it would want to cash in immediately. Get a sequel into theaters ASAP. Strike while the iron is hot. Avatar director James Cameron is not that kind of person though. He doesn’t rush things. And yet, even he admits that the 13 years it will have taken between 2009's mega hit and its December sequel Avatar: The Way of Water did worry him just a little bit.
Collider

The Sanderson Sisters Are Bewitching In New 'Hocus Pocus 2' Character Posters

Fans who have long awaited Hocus Pocus 2 will cackle with delight at the new character posters of the Sanderson sisters, posted to Disney+'s official Twitter on September 22. The three part Twitter thread shows the posters of Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Milder as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson. Mary is facing to the left, and Sarah is facing to the right, both of them clothed in purple dresses; Mary is covered with a red cape and Sarah is covered with a purple cape.
Variety

James Cameron Rejected Fox’s ‘Avatar’ Notes by Telling Execs: ‘I Made “Titanic”‘ and It Paid for Your Half-Billion Dollar Studio Lot

James Cameron revealed in a recent interview with The New York Times that he shut down 20th Century Fox executives when they tried to battle him over a key sequence in “Avatar.” Cameron rejected the studio’s notes to make the film shorter and to trim the movie’s flying sequences by telling executives that he directed “Titanic” and thus paid for a large portion of the 20th Century Fox studio lot. “I think I felt, at the time, that we clashed over certain things,” Cameron said. “For example, the studio felt that the film should be shorter and that there was...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Final Destination 6’ Finds Its Directors in ‘Freaks’ Filmmakers (Exclusive)

You can’t cheat death, but this directing duo is sure going to try. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, the filmmaking team known for their 2018 sci-fi thriller Freaks, have nabbed the coveted gig of directing Final Destination 6, the relaunch of the New Line’s Grand Guignol horror franchise.More from The Hollywood ReporterJude Law to Star in Jon Watts' 'Star Wars' Series'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts to Helm Coming-of-Age 'Star Wars' Disney+ SeriesDirector Jon Watts Exits Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Craig Perry, the original franchise producer, is producing with Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Jon Watts, the director behind the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, is also...
hypebeast.com

Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' Comedy-Horror Series Sets Netflix Premiere Date

After sharing an official trailer last month, Tim Burton has returned to share the official premiere date for Netflix‘s upcoming live-action Addams Family spinoff series, Wednesday. The comedy-horror show, which centers on the titular character’s high school experience at Nevermore Academy, is headed to the streaming giant on November 23.
Deadline

‘Jackass’ Director Jeff Tremaine Producing Magic Kingdom Debauchery Doc ‘Stolen Kingdom’

EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of Jackass Forever this year, director Jeff Tremaine has found a new set troublemakers to focus on as they cause havoc at the Happiest Place on earth. Tremaine is producing Stolen Kingdom, a documentary film chronicling the 30-year history of wrongdoing and debauchery at Walt Disney World Resort, and how it led to the theft of an audio-animatronic valued at almost $500,000 on the black market. First-time filmmakers Joshua Bailey and Sam Fraser of White Lake are directing. Tremaine, who is producing through his Gorilla Flicks banner, recently executive produced the feature-length documentary Bad Axe, which won this year’s SXSW...
Collider

'Andor' Continues the Trend of Star Wars Shows Leaning Into Their Influences

The first three episodes of Andor delivered an experience unlike anything else in the Star Wars universe. Not only has the series added more depth to Diego Luna's Rogue One protagonist, but it's also been praised for delivering a gritty, grounded spy thriller within the confines of a galaxy far, far away. This approach to the material continues a trend that has been present in the Star Wars lineup of streaming shows, where creators often wear their influences on their sleeves. But that trend also stretches as far back as the origin of the very series.
Collider

How 'Andor's Luthen and Maarva Shape Cassian Into the Perfect Rebel Spy

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Andor.The wait is finally over, and we are back to the galaxy far, far away of Star Wars. The first three episodes of Andor are here, heavy with action, thriller, and political discourse. Together, these episodes form the first complete arc of the Disney+ series, bringing Diego Luna back to the role of Cassian Andor, the rebel spy from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. They give us a nice overview of how his life was before joining the Rebellion as a Fulcrum agent, living on the planet Ferrix, and thrust him right into the path that will forever change his life — and the galaxy.
thedigitalfix.com

James Cameron “guarantees” you can’t predict Avatar 2’s story

James Cameron is known for delivering bangers when it comes to sequels. From his work on one of the best science fiction movies of all time Terminator 2: Judgement Day to the hit Aliens, expectations are always high when it comes to his films. And it looks like his upcoming action movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, will live up to his reputation.
