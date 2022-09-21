ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro firefighters rescue man from 10-feet-deep trench

Murfreesboro, Tennessee
 4 days ago
Murfreesboro firefighters rescue man from 10-feet-deep trench

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) firefighters rescued a construction worker who fell down a 10-feet-deep trench Tuesday afternoon.

MFRD firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 2:15 p.m. yesterday on Johnson Street.

Witnesses said the construction worker was walking backwards while guiding a dump truck that was backing up when he fell down the trench.

Fire personnel used a 16-foot ladder to climb down the trench. They placed the construction worker on a spine board to mobilize his neck and back. Fire crews then loaded the man into a Stokes basket and walked him to a shallow end of the trench to get him out.

The man was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and care and then released.

The construction company, a contractor for Murfreesboro Water Resources Department, was working on a sewer rehabilitation project on Johnson Street, just off Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. (formerly Mercury Blvd), when the incident happened.

Fire personnel with Ladder 1, Ladder 4, Rescue 4 and 11, Battalion Chief 1 and 2 and Safety 1 and 2 assisted with the confined space rescue.

###

