Julio Rodriguez gets ‘concerning’ update after leaving game vs. Athletics
The Seattle Mariners have put themselves in a good position to make the 2022 MLB playoffs in large part because of the brilliance of rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez. However, Rodriguez could be in danger of missing games in the home stretch of the regular season, as he is dealing with a troubling upper-body injury that caused him to exit early Thursday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics on the road.
Julio Rodríguez Is Here to Save the Mariners
He isn’t the next Ken Griffey Jr. He wants to write his own story—beginning with ending Seattle’s playoff drought.
MLB・
MLB・
MLB・
MLB・
Julio Rodriguez (back) out Friday for Mariners
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (back) is not available for Friday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Rodriguez left Thursday's game against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning due to lower-back tightness, which is the same issue that sidelined him for three games last weekend. It remains to be seen if Rodriguez will miss more than Friday's contest. Jarred Kelenic will cover center field on Friday while Adam Frazier moves out to left and Abraham Toro starts on second base.
MLB・
Jarred Kelenic stars in return to majors, Mariners top A's
Jarred Kelenic made a triumphant return to the major leagues with a home run, a double and two RBIs Thursday afternoon as the visiting Seattle Mariners overcame Julio Rodriguez's recurring back issues to overpower the Oakland Athletics 9-5. Adam Frazier chipped in with a go-ahead, two-run double in a three-run...
MLB・
Sam Haggerty in Mariners' Saturday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haggerty is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 178 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .261 batting average with a .744...
Sources: Mariners Expected to Place Rodriguez on IL
The star outfielder exited Thursday’s game and will now miss at least a few more during the stretch run.
MLB・
Dylan Moore moving to Mariners' bench Friday
J.P. Crawford (lower body) will replace Moore at shortstop and lead off the Mariners' order. Crawford has a $2,200 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 11.0 FanDuel points. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Mariners’ implied total (3.54) is tied for No. 21 in the majors today.
