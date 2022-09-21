Read full article on original website
Mountain Lion’s Mind Gets Completely Blown Discovering Tree Swing: VIDEO
One fierce mountain lion took a break from serious lioning recently, showing off its “goofy” side while playing like a kitty cat on a trail camera. The hilarious kitty-cat moment came as the Colorado mountain lion realized that the log under which it was resting was actually the seat to a tree swing.
Post Malone Hospitalized, Postpones Boston Concert
Post Malone was forced to postpone his Sept. 24 Boston concert at the RD Garden Center at the last minute after being hospitalized for pain he’s still suffering from following a recent fall on stage a week earlier during a concert in St. Louis. “Boston, I love ya’ll so...
