If you’ve seen Armageddon then you know that scientists don’t really have a great plan in case an asteroid is headed for earth. Of course that was just a movie, but the possibility is real, and there should at least be a basic plan in place. And NASA has been working to have a plan ready just in case. One of the plans they’re trying is to actually crash a satellite into an asteroid to see how much, if at all, it can be deflected and knocked off course. And that’s happening this coming Monday, September 26th, 2022!

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO