Aurora, IL

1440 WROK

Illinois Couple Busted With $116,000 & $250,000 Worth Of Drugs

Police in Illinois make a huge drug bust that included hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs and cash. Illinois Couple Deals Drugs And Gets Busted Together. A couple in Woodstock, Illinois gets arrested during a drug bust. What is the old saying, a couple that deals drugs together gets busted together? Isn't that the key to a successful relationship?
WOODSTOCK, IL
Chicago Journal

Argument between brothers leaves 1 dead, another on the run

CHICAGO - An argument between two brothers escalated to murder Saturday afternoon after one killed the other in the North Park neighborhood, authorities said. The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the 5600 block of N. St Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood on the city's north side.
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois State
Aurora, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Aurora, IL
WGN News

2 men shot in the head, killed in Lawndale

CHICAGO — Two Lawndale men were killed after being shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department CPD said a 30-year-old man was found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to his head around 4:05 a.m. Sunday morning. After entering the residence, a second man, 31, was also […]
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL
Chicago Journal

Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Carlos Gomez, 44; Lupe Gomez,...
OAK FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman shot while walking near Illinois Medical District

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting near the Illinois Medical District early Friday morning. Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk, 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 2 a.m., when a man fired shots. The woman was shot in the leg and took herself to a local hospital where she is in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding

This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning. Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGN TV

11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side

CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora Shooting: One shot dead, one in critical condition

AURORA, Illinois - Aurora police said one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Saturday. Police said they responded to the 300 block of Center Avenue around 2 p.m. for a report of two gunshot victims. Both victims were 29-year-old men. Their names are not...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Inmate found dead in cell at Lake County Jail less than 24 hours after arrest

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Lake County officials said an inmate in the Lake County Jail was found dead in his cell on Friday night. Lake County officials said that at 8:34 p.m., the 51-year-old inmate was found laying on his bed in his cell by himself. He was unresponsive; the jail staff used an AED and performed CPR. Waukegan paramedics arrived and took over care, but the man was pronounced dead.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
iheart.com

Multiple People Killed After Barricade Situation, House Fire

The Cook County Medical Examiner said that four people were killed in a shooting and fire at a home in Oak Park, Illinois, on Friday (September 23) morning. Dozens of shots rang out around 6:30 a.m. as the suspect shot members of his family in front of his house. He then went back inside the house and barricaded himself inside. When officers arrived, they found two victims in the driveway and a third person in the street. They were all rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
OAK PARK, IL
