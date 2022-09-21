Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Will County Career Fair on 9/20Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
Illinois Couple Busted With $116,000 & $250,000 Worth Of Drugs
Police in Illinois make a huge drug bust that included hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs and cash. Illinois Couple Deals Drugs And Gets Busted Together. A couple in Woodstock, Illinois gets arrested during a drug bust. What is the old saying, a couple that deals drugs together gets busted together? Isn't that the key to a successful relationship?
Chicago Journal
Argument between brothers leaves 1 dead, another on the run
CHICAGO - An argument between two brothers escalated to murder Saturday afternoon after one killed the other in the North Park neighborhood, authorities said. The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the 5600 block of N. St Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood on the city's north side.
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
2 men shot in the head, killed in Lawndale
CHICAGO — Two Lawndale men were killed after being shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department CPD said a 30-year-old man was found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to his head around 4:05 a.m. Sunday morning. After entering the residence, a second man, 31, was also […]
walls102.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
2 shot, 1 fatally in west suburban shooting, police say
Aurora police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another in critical condition.
Chicago Journal
Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Carlos Gomez, 44; Lupe Gomez,...
Woman shot while walking near Illinois Medical District
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting near the Illinois Medical District early Friday morning. Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk, 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 2 a.m., when a man fired shots. The woman was shot in the leg and took herself to a local hospital where she is in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding
This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
Elgin Police offers explanation about man making threats with knife
Elgin Police are explaining why only a few residents were warned about a man outdoors threatening people with a knife. Elgin Police shut down a section of Willard Road on Wednesday, in response to the incident.
Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning. Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller […]
11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side
CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora Shooting: One shot dead, one in critical condition
AURORA, Illinois - Aurora police said one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Saturday. Police said they responded to the 300 block of Center Avenue around 2 p.m. for a report of two gunshot victims. Both victims were 29-year-old men. Their names are not...
fox32chicago.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Lake County Jail less than 24 hours after arrest
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Lake County officials said an inmate in the Lake County Jail was found dead in his cell on Friday night. Lake County officials said that at 8:34 p.m., the 51-year-old inmate was found laying on his bed in his cell by himself. He was unresponsive; the jail staff used an AED and performed CPR. Waukegan paramedics arrived and took over care, but the man was pronounced dead.
Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy dies after critically hurt in double drive-by, authorities say
A 16-year-old boy has died after he and another teen were critically hurt in a West Side drive-by shooting, authorities said.
South Holland woman ID'd after killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash; 4 others injured
The Major Accidents unit is investigating after a woman was killed and four others were hurt in a DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, police said.
Waukegan Man Beaten By Police Officer Recounts 2019 Incident After Charges Filed
A police beating victim shared his terrifying ordeal Friday, describing the night in 2019 when he thought he might die in front of horrified family members during a baptism party at his father-in-law's house. Angel Salgado spoke to NBC 5 one day after the Lake County State's Attorney's Office unsealed...
iheart.com
Multiple People Killed After Barricade Situation, House Fire
The Cook County Medical Examiner said that four people were killed in a shooting and fire at a home in Oak Park, Illinois, on Friday (September 23) morning. Dozens of shots rang out around 6:30 a.m. as the suspect shot members of his family in front of his house. He then went back inside the house and barricaded himself inside. When officers arrived, they found two victims in the driveway and a third person in the street. They were all rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
WSPY NEWS
Former Plano man, current Sandwich man has faced multiple charges by various Illinois police agencies
When he was arrested in Sandwich on Wednesday, police around the state of Illinois knew who they were chasing. WSPY News has uncovered that Shamario Brown has been arrested numerous times and has been able to beat some charges. He has been in and out of jail or prison. Many...
