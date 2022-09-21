ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildcats Today

Barion Brown Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week following his lights out performance on Saturday against Northern Illinois.  True freshman caught four passes for a career-high 102 yards and two touchdowns in UK's 31-23 win over Northern Illinois.On the first ...
LEXINGTON, KY

