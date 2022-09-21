Read full article on original website
Future Sells Publishing Catalog to Investment Firm
Future has sold the publishing rights to his recorded output from 2004 to 2020 to the investment firm Influence Media Partners, Variety and Billboard report. The catalog contains 612 titles, including collaborations with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, and the Weeknd. Variety reports the value of the deal to be in the “high eight figures.”
