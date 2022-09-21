Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Here's why Arizona State should do whatever it takes to hire Deion SandersEugene AdamsTempe, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
foodgressing.com
Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022: Culinary & Arts Highlights
While fall foliage might look a little different in the Sonoran Desert, there is no better place to celebrate the change of seasons. This post covers some highlights of upcoming Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022. As temperatures drop in Scottsdale Arizona, the destination invites visitors and locals to celebrate...
East Valley Tribune
$80M farm sale heralds new epicenter of growth
The Arizona Dairy Co. earlier this month sold its last 270 acres in Mesa on the southwest corner of Sossaman and Elliot roads for $80 million, paving the way for a mammoth manufacturing campus projected by the new owner. Shopoff Realty Investments said in a news release after the sale...
These 3 metro Phoenix restaurants lauded by New York Times on 2022 list
PHOENIX – A diverse serving of four Arizona restaurants, including three in the Valley, had dining experts from The New York Times licking their chops this year. Bacanora and Kabob Grill N’ Go in Phoenix, Thaily’s in Chandler and Tito & Pep in Tucson landed on The Restaurant List 2022, which was published Monday.
fox10phoenix.com
A desert 'tsunami,' NyQuil chicken, and 'Zillow Gone Wild': This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines
PHOENIX - From Raising Cane's customers getting a surprise from actor Rob Schneider to a desert 'tsunami' in Death Valley, a Phoenix home decorated to look like an 80's movie, and a "Godzilla" scaling a Florida home, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Sept. 17 - 24 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gravity Begins Preparations for a Gilbert Location
The Washington-based coffee and energy drinks brand continues its Arizona takeover.
AZFamily
Hot start to the week in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A high-pressure ridge centered right over Arizona will bring a hot start to the week. Look for a high of 105 degrees in the Valley today under sunny skies. That’s about eight degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year and just three degrees shy of the record for today’s date.
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
oucampus.org
10640 E Vogel Ave
PRIVATE POOL - 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN - FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE AUG 2022. Located in the coveted, gated community of Suntree East in the heart of Scottsdale Ranch. The home has been professionally updated by a designer. Large master suite with private balcony, large walk in closet and luxurious master bath. 2nd bedroom and bath and den located on first level. Open kitchen to great room. Private backyard with sparkling pebbletec pool & water feature. Suntree East offers a community heated pool and spa. Scottsdale Ranch offers parks, tennis, pickleball, boating, walking & biking paths, senior center and golf. 90 DAY MINIMUM. $100 UTILITY CAP FOR ELECTRIC/WATER/GARBAGE. $4100 JUNE TO AUG. $4500 SEPTEMBER, OCTOBER AND MAY. $4900 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $4500/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE. TENANT AGREES TO NO SMOKING, NO USE OF INTERIOR FIREPLACE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Valley Tribune
Developers not lovin’ Mesa’s drive-thru proposals
The commercial development community is not lovin’ Mesa Planning Divison’s proposed changes to the zoning rules for drive-thru restaurants, and they’d rather have them their way. Roughly 60 people logged in for an online community meeting on Sept. 21 to discuss the proposed new rules, which are...
scottsdale.org
City pulled into neighborhood spat over house
A legal battle among neighbors over the construction of a two-story house in the Peaceful Valley neighborhood has drawn the City of Scottsdale into the middle of the fight in Maricopa County Superior Court. Local attorney Rylan Stewart wants to build a two-story home and even got the building permits...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how the build-to-rent boom is re-shaping Phoenix
Phoenix is ground zero for a new multifamily housing product gaining popularity across the nation: single family build-to-rent (BTR) communities. Sometimes referred to as low density multifamily or horizontal apartments, these BTR developments offer another option for renters who don’t want to live in multistory apartment buildings but can’t or won’t commit to a home purchase.
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale family sounds off as street racing takes a toll on their home
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Street racing, or instances when hot rods take over valley streets and do dangerous stunts, shows no signs of slowing. One homeowner in Glendale knows the dangers associated with street racing better than others, as his backyard was the scene of several crashes in recent months. "I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks No. 9 among best taco cities in America
Alongside burgers and pizza, tacos are one of the most popular dishes in the U.S. Mexican restaurants alone are a $77 billion industry, with taco sales making up a significant portion of the revenue. But where did one of America’s most beloved foods come from and what are the best taco cities in America?
azbigmedia.com
Will Arizona see a recession? Here’s what experts say
Arizona State University economist Dennis Hoffman is fascinated by weather. In a different life, he’s an oceanographer, focused on running simulation models to predict weather patterns or events. Instead, Hoffman’s reality is grounded in numbers, although forecasting is a major part of his career. As an economist, Hoffman runs business cycle models to predict the state of the economy. So, what’s the economic forecast? And will Arizona see a recession?
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials
A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
themesatribune.com
QC nearing completion of big water deal
Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
This Is The Best Independent Coffee Shop In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best independent coffee shops in each state.
AZFamily
Arizona schools deal with increasing food costs, supply issues
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rising food costs aren’t just impacting us at home or when we dine out, it’s forcing some schools to change menus and increase meal prices. “Our milk price alone went up four cents a carton, which you think what’s four cents, but four cents times 3-million cartons in a year is quite high for us,” Sandra Schossow, Peoria Unified’s Food and Nutrition Director, said.
Comments / 0