ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: What problem does Jamf Safe Internet solve for school IT admins?

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Four features we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro

Apple is expected to announce a new generation of the iPad Pro in the rumored October event. As it’s been months since rumors about this tablet started, there are some features that are very likely to be available with this new generation of iPad Pro. Read on as we round up four of them that we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Macs#Endpoint Security#Internet Security#Apple News#Security Company#Macs At Work
9to5Mac

Don’t open your Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra has just started arriving in customers’ hands, and unlike previous Apple Watches, it has four exposed screw heads on the bottom of the device. I like taking a look inside my tech, whether to add a thermal pad to an M2 MacBook Air to improve performance or just to see what’s inside making the tech work. The moment I saw the screws on the bottom of the Apple Watch Ultra, I knew I wanted to take a peek inside. But I probably shouldn’t have …
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
9to5Mac

Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options

AirPods Pro 2 is already out. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple confirms it has already started manufacturing iPhone 14 in India

Apple has officially started manufacturing the new iPhone 14 in India, the company confirmed in a statement to TechCrunch. This marks the first time that Apple has started locally producing a new iPhone lineup in India in the same calendar year as its release. “We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Hands-on: ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor [Video]

Having a great external monitor to use with your Mac or iPad is not only satisfying, but also necessary for professionals who need a high-resolution display with good color accuracy. And ALOGIC, a company well known for providing great IT peripheral solutions, has a product that fits all of these needs – which is the ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

These Apple Watch Ultra features will only be available later this year

The Apple Watch Ultra is finally here. Unfortunately, not all features that will make this device the perfect gadget for extreme sports users are already out. We gathered all the functions Apple promised but will still take a while to introduce to Apple Watch Ultra customers. Race Route: One of...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

iPhone users continue to complain of battery life issues after installing iOS 16

IOS 16 has been available for just about two weeks, and users are continuing to complain that the update has destroyed their iPhone’s battery life. While a temporary hit to battery life is normal after a software update, something different seems to be going on this time around, with iPhone users still complaining two weeks later…
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy