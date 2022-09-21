ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo hold hands amid cheating allegations

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jqZT0_0i4jdK3W00

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo seem unaffected by cheating allegations.

The married couple was spotted holding hands while running errands in Montecito, California, on Wednesday, as more women continue to come forward accusing the Maroon 5 frontman of sending flirtatious texts and Instagram messages.

Photos taken on Tuesday showed the pair, who have been married since 2014, presenting a united front while picking up their kids from school .

Prinsloo, 34, is currently pregnant with their third child — who Levine, 43, allegedly wanted to name after Instagram model Sumner Stroh, according to claims made by 23-year-old Stroh.

In a TikTok now viewed more than 21 million times , Stroh claims that she and Levine supposedly had a nearly yearlong affair. She told Page Six that it allegedly took place when she “graduated college in 2021.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYvBV_0i4jdK3W00
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were seen running errands Wednesday morning in Montecito.
SplashNews.com

In a follow-up video, Stroh alleged that Levine told her his marriage was purportedly on the rocks .

The “Moves Like Jagger” singer addressed the claims in an Instagram statement, denying he had an affair with Stroh but admitting he “crossed a line.”

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6uYf_0i4jdK3W00
Levine and Prinsloo were holding hands while out on the town.
SplashNews.com

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” he continued. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Since then, three other women — two Instagram models and his former yoga instructor — have come forward with screenshots, alleging Levine also got flirty with them.

He has yet to address the additional accusations.

Comments / 0

Related
HelloGiggles

More Women Come Forward in Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal

Earlier this week, news broke that Adam Levine had an alleged year-long affair with TikTok influencer Sumner Stroh. Since then, more women have come forward accusing the singer of flirtatiously sliding into their Instagram DMs as well — and they brought receipts. Was Maroon 5’s 2021 banger “Beautiful Mistakes” a cry for help or pure coincidence?
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo

The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died

It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine expecting third child

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have another baby on the way. Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that Prinsloo, 34, and Levine, 43, are expecting their third child together. People confirmed the news. The Daily Mail shared photos Tuesday of Levine and Prinsloo out to lunch...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Billionaire Announces Divorce From Tennis Star Wife

A tennis star is getting a divorce from his billionaire husband. Business tycoon Toni Iuruc told Romanian reporters that he and Simona Halep have agreed to divorce less than a year after getting married, according to News.com.au.The news comes after Halep was upset in the first round of this year's US Open. Iuruc was reportedly married twice before he began dating Halep in 2018.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Behati Prinsloo
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Holding Hands#Tiktok
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Boys’ roasts Adam Levine by leaking The Deep’s DMs

The Boys is continuing its tradition of skewering pop culture by putting Adam Levine on the chopping block and making fun of the singer’s deluge of alleged DMs that have come out from various women this past week from the married man. Rather than naming the Maroon 5 frontman...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adam Levine Admitted to Past Cheating in Resurfaced 2009 Interview

Watch: Adam Levine DENIES Cheating on Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo. While Adam Levine may want to look towards the future, some fans can't help but look at the past. Earlier this week, the Maroon 5 frontman denied cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo after Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward claiming she had an affair with the singer.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Adam Levine Addresses Cheating Allegations, Admits He 'Crossed the Line'

Adam Levine is speaking out after Instagram model Sumner Stroh accused him of having an affair with her and cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo, "for about a year." Earlier this week, Stroh posted screenshots to TikTok of her and Levine's alleged direct messages to each other in an effort to substantiate her claims.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Actor Adam Devine tries to clear things up: ‘I am not Adam Levine’

Amid the ongoing Adam Levine cheating rumors, another Adam has evidently been suffering from a case of mistaken identity: Adam Devine. The "Pitch Perfect" actor decided to clear the air with a humorous photo post on Instagram of him and his wife, fellow actor Chloe Bridges. “Just want to post...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy