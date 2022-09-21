ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Brandon Nimmo leaves Mets game in first inning with injury

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rkpg5_0i4jdII400

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo left Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Brewers in the bottom of the first inning with left quad tightness, the team said.

Nimmo, who stole a base after a leadoff single in the top of the first, exited the game after Rowdy Tellez popped out to shallow left, a ball caught by Jeff McNeil. Nimmo seemed to be jogging slowly on the play. After a talk with the trainer and Buck Showalter, Nimmo made his way toward the dugout.

Brandon Nimmo has left the game due to apparent injury following a pop-up from Rowdy Tellez. pic.twitter.com/CaN8xG73WV

— SNY (@SNYtv) September 21, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EMdJJ_0i4jdII400
Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (r.) leaves Wednesday’s game against the Brewers in the first inning.
AP

Mark Canha replaced Nimmo in center field.

The 29-year-old Nimmo is hitting .264 with 14 home runs, 28 doubles, seven triples, 56 RBIs and a .776 OPS this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball

Aaron Judge continued making history on Tuesday night, blasting his 60th home run of the season in the Yankees' 9-8 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Judge's homer, which kickstarted a five-run ninth-inning rally, tied him with Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in franchise and American League history. He needs one more to tie Roger Maris' mark in both categories and two more to pass the former Yankee slugger.
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

Yankees fans call Eric Stout 'the biggest coward in baseball' after the Pirates pitcher walks Aaron Judge in the eighth inning... after his team rallied to get him to the plate in bid to tie Roger Maris on 61 home runs

Sometimes, you don't want to be a part of the record books. There are the records you're known for because of something you did. Other times, you're part of the record books because you allowed someone else to write their name there. Take Mike Bacsik for example. Who is Mike...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Yardbarker

Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books

On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Longtime MLB President Of Baseball Operations Fired Today

The Kansas City Royals fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore on Wednesday. Owner John Sherman announced that Moore, who joined the team in 2006, will leave the organization. J.J. Picollo will assume control of Kansas City's baseball operations. “I’m really thankful for the opportunity,” Moore told The Athletic's Andy...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Yardbarker

Yankees announcer 'didn’t feel right about' calling game on Apple TV+

New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

The Cleveland Guardians called up the next Michael Brantley

The Cleveland Guardians have called up Will Brennan. The Cleveland Guardians are once again calling up a rookie to round out the roster heading into the final two weeks of the season. Will Brennan, one of the Guardians’ best prospects in the outfield, will join the club for the foreseeable future.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Brewers
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series champion to retire after 2022 season

After 16 solid seasons, The Kurt Suzuki Show is coming off the air. The veteran catcher Suzuki told reporters this week that he plans to retire upon the conclusion of the 2022 MLB season. “I feel like it’s time,” said Suzuki, per Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register. “I’ve had...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase

New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination

The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Mark Vientos handling designated hitting role for Mets on Friday

New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Vientos will take over New York's designated hitting role after Dan Vogelbach was benched against left-hander Cole Irvin. numberFire's models project Vientos to score 4.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy