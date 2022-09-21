Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Faith: The Unholy Trinity - Release Date Announcement Trailer
Faith: The Unholy Trinity launches on PC on October 21, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming horror game.
IGN
The Rings of Power Just Answered A Decades Old The Lord of the Rings Question
This post contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Check out our review of this week's episode, too!. Since the very first time they shared the screen, the friendship between Elrond (Robert Amayo) and Durin IV (Owain Arthur) has been a highlight of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It's not just their chemistry and deep connection, but also the rare joy of seeing an Elf and Dwarf as comrades rather than enemies, as they have often been in Tolkien lore. In Episode 4 we saw that friendship become solidified as Durin shared his deepest secret with Elrond: the existence of Mithril. But just one episode later that priceless ore could be at the core of a massive betrayal. Except, as The Rings of Power shows us, the bond between Durin and Elrond is stronger than any potential conflict, and it leads to a huge moment that answers an even bigger question that has long lingered in the minds of The Lord of the Rings fans.
hypebeast.com
Dwayne Johnson Releases New "Corrected" 'Black Adam' Trailer
Just about a month away from the official theatrical release of Black Adam, titular star Dwayne Johnson has released a new trailer titled “Legacy” to create additional buzz for the DC Universe film. A lot is currently riding on the movie, as it has been described as the...
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date
Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer
Watch the unnerving trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller, Knock at the Cabin. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe.
Here are the 4 new Netflix releases everyone will be talking about next week
Netflix has a pile of intriguing new releases coming over the next several days that should appeal to everyone from fans of reality shows to K-dramas, true-crime titles, and more. In other words, there’s pretty much something for everyone hitting the streamer in short order. And in this post, as we do each weekend, we’re going to spotlight some of the most interesting Netflix releases you should keep an eye on — and that, indeed, we think most people will be talking about over the coming week.
RLJE Films, Shudder Team on ‘Kids vs. Aliens’ Ahead of Fantastic Fest Debut (EXCLUSIVE)
RLJE Films is partnering with Shudder on “Kids vs. Aliens,” which it will fully finance and premiere at Fantastic Fest later this month. Both companies are business units of AMC Networks. Shudder is a streaming service that focuses on horror, thriller and supernatural films. RLJE Films will release the alien invasion film in theaters, on demand and across digital platforms in early 2023. A Shudder release will follow later in the year.
IGN
Part of His World
Part of His World is a short quest for Prince Eric, in which you help him craft a Nautilus Pendant that will enable Ariel to walk on land!. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Part of His World quest. Part of His World Walkthrough. Speak to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Rosaline - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Rosaline, an upcoming romantic comedy movie starring Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, Sean Teale, Minnie Driver, and Bradley Whitford. Rosaline is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story Romeo & Juliet, told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Allen) meets Juliet (Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.
IGN
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Receives A Teaser For PC
PlayStation has been making some big moves lately by providing a port their exclusive titles for the PC platform. They have already released God of War, Spider-Man Remastered and Horizon Zero Down for PC and do not seem to stop anytime soon. The next title that players have been anticipating for PC is Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the players just received a teaser trailer for this release, check it out below:
Polygon
Everyone’s grown up in the new Dragon Prince trailer
A new trailer for The Dragon Prince’s fourth season showcases more of the high-stakes fantasy action — and the time skip. We’ve long known that there will be a two-year time jump in this new season, which corresponds with the real-life gap between seasons. The last season of The Dragon Prince came out on Netflix in 2019. Now, the characters are a little older. Step-prince Callum is the High Mage of the kingdom, while his little brother has stepped up as king. Meanwhile, Elf assassin Rayla has parted ways with the humans, in search of the villain...
Hulu Drops Bloody ‘Hellraiser’ Trailer with Fresh Victims and New Pinhead
Hellraiser is setting the mood for Hulu‘s Halloween celebration, and this year they’re going full-on fright. The streamer dropped the full-length trailer for their reboot of Clive Barker‘s 1987 hit, the original Hellraiser, and if the nearly two-minute preview is any indication, this one’s sure to give us a good scare.
IGN
These Doomed Isles - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for These Doomed Isles to see building elements and attacks from raiders and mythical creatures from this upcoming survival city-building game, featuring deckbuilding mechanics and elements of tower defense. These Doomed Isles is coming to Steam in summer 2023. A demo is available now on Steam.
IGN
How to Watch Don't Worry Darling: Release Date and Streaming Status
Olivia Wilde's thriller Don't Worry Darling has created substantial buzz with its duo of superstar leads, mysterious trailers, and behind-the-scenes drama. Unfortunately, according to our Don't Worry Darling review, the final product may not live up to the pre-release hype. However, those looking for a new thriller may still enjoy what the film has to offer; our review compliments its "pretty designs, inventive music, and capable performances."
IGN
Achievements and Trophies
Welcome to IGN's complete list of God of War: Ragnarok achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide.
IGN
Steam Revamps Stats Into Charts With Better Overview of Most Popular Games
In an industry notorious for being wildly secretive around how well its own products do, we love some real good, crunchy data. And with an overhaul to Steam Stats today, Valve is giving us exactly that. It's called Steam Charts now, replacing Steam Stats, and like the old version, it...
IGN
Face-Off: What Is the Best Disney+ Original TV Series or Movie?
As IGN’s State of Streaming 2022 continues, we’re taking a deep dive into the past, present, and future of Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and so many more. And while we’re excited to present these breakdowns, exclusive reveals, and interviews to you, we actually need your help in deciding what the best Disney+ original TV series or movie is!
IGN
Mortal Kombat Co-Creator Explains How He Came Up With the Iconic Logo
Mortal Kombat's co-creator has explained how he came up with the game's iconic logo – and how it almost got trashed for looking like a seahorse. On Twitter, John Tobias unveiled the original hand-drawn logo he created for the first Mortal Kombat game… and delved into its background.
IGN
Aniplex Online Fest 2022: Every New Anime Announcement From the Event - Rascal Does Not Dream Sequel, Rurouni Kenshin, New Fate Series Special & More
Anime Adaptation Announced for ATRI: My Dear Moments Visual Novel. The visual novel ATRI: My Dear Moments will get a TV anime with Makoto Katou of Bloom Into You helming the show at animation studio TROYCA. Jukki Hanada of A Place Further Than The Universe fame will be responsible for the series’ score.
IGN
Shadows and Bows
Shadows and Bows is a short quest for Mickey, in which you talk to other villagers about Minnie, hoping that their memories can trigger her return to the valley. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Shadows and Bows quest. Shadows and Bows Walkthrough. Speak to Mickey...
Comments / 0