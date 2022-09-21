Read full article on original website
Dual Universe - Launch Trailer
Humans have awakened from a cryo-sleep in a distant universe where players are free to shape their characters -- and the worlds they encounter -- however they see fit. Dual Universe is now available for PC (including via GeForce Now on almost any rig). As the developers describe it, "Players are free to become artists, miners, captains of industry, or other professionals in a free-market economy completely influenced by their own actions."
Part of His World
Part of His World is a short quest for Prince Eric, in which you help him craft a Nautilus Pendant that will enable Ariel to walk on land!. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Part of His World quest. Part of His World Walkthrough. Speak to...
Festival Shells
Festival Shells are a new addition to the Splatoon series. These elusive items are only available during Splatfests, and even then, there's a chance you might never even see one. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide focuses on Festival Shells. We'll cover what Festival Shells are, what Festival Shells do, and how they are the key to the most amount of Clout possible. Don't mistake these with Conch Shells, which are also shells that only appear during Splatfests. You can learn more about Conch Shells by checkout out our Splatfest Guide.
Terra Invicta - Official Launch Trailer
Get a look at grand strategy game, Terra Invicta, in its Early Access launch trailer. An alien invasion has fractured humanity into seven factions, each with a unique vision for the future. Players will need to lead their chosen faction to take control of Earth’s nations, expand across the Solar System, and battle enemy fleets in tactical combat. Terra Invicta is available now in Early Access on Steam and GOG.com.
How to Play the Halo Games in Chronological Order
Xbox’s flagship shooter is an intergalactic sci-fi saga with narrative foundations that date back billions of years. Despite that far-reaching history, the actual Halo games largely take place within a single decade during the tail end and aftermath of the Human-Covenant War. The mainline Halo games present a sequential...
Genshin Impact 3.1 Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact Version 3.1 continues the story of Sumeru that began in Version 3.0. This patch is set to introduce three new characters, an assortment of new bosses, a new part of Sumeru to explore, and the continuation of the archon quest. Maybe even a return of a familiar face!
Valorant PBE Patch Notes 5.07
Valorant continues to receive updates and balance changes, and the latest has come in the form of Valorant Patch 5.07. The breakdown below has all you need to know about the buffs and nerfs that are coming along with it. If you wish to read them yourself, the patch notes from the PBE can be found here.
Oxenfree: Official Trailer - Netflix Games - Tudum 2022
A fun night of partying takes a supernatural turn for the teens of Camena High. Unlock the mysteries of a ghostly rift in this choice-driven thriller.
Characters
Throughout Joel and Ellie's adventures in the Last of Us, the pair encounter a large cast of characters, whether that's fellow survivors aiming to help them or antagonistic forces attempting to stop them. Each leading role brings something different to Ellie and Joel's story, whether that's a rivalling ideology or a new storyline that fleshes out the game's haunting world.
How to Change Your Outfit
The Edgerunners update in Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to create their own outfits without affecting their stats. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about changing your Outfit, changing your appearance, and more. Are you looking for something specific? Click the links to jump ahead!. What Is...
A "Neighborly" Disagreement
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about A "Neighborly" Disagreement Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters,...
Feats and Achievements List
Shovel Knight Dig features 50 Achievements, known as Feats, for you to complete as you dig your way toward a final brawl with the sticky-fingered villain, Drill Knight. Feats are entirely optional and you'll likely find yourself completing some Feats organically while others are incredibly specific goals that'll ask you to employ new and creative techniques to earn the achievement.
Return to Monkey Island Walkthrough - Prelude An Unexpected Story
In this Return to Monkey Island walkthrough we complete the Prelude An Unexpected Story Begins on hard mode. For more tips and Walkthoughs check out our written guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/return-to-monkey-island.
Beacon Pines Is a Narrative Adventure Where Everything Can Change With a Single Word
In Beacon Pines, the story and decisions made are mapped out on a tree, showing branching paths from single moments that changed the course of the story. For developer Matt Meyer, that was true in real life, too. His path to developing Beacon Pines began with a single, simple, consequential decision made years ago, almost on a whim.
Field Upgrade
Field Upgrades are an additional piece of technology in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that require manual activation and are commonly used in conjunction with tactical and strategical plays. With limited availability, Field Upgrades have the potential to turn the tide in close matches when used wisely. This guide will detail everything you need to know about each Field Upgrade, including their unlock level, and their primary uses.
Dani's Story
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about Dani’s Story Hidden Histories , including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
Lethal Equipment
Below is a complete list of all nine pieces of Lethal Equipment that are available to use and unlock. Equipment Name Level Unlocked Equipment Description. Frag Grenade--- Cookable fragmentation grenade. Proximity Mine--- Proximity-triggered explosive that launches in the air, and deals heavy damage to the surrounding area. Thermite--- Explosive incendiary...
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 Blooper Reel - Tudum 2022
Far from perfect, but we love them anyway. Watch The Umbrella Academy Season 3 full blooper reel. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is streaming only on Netflix.
Tactical Equipment
Below is a complete list of all 10 pieces of Tactical Equipment that are available to use and unlock. Equipment Name Level Unlocked Equipment Description. Flash Grenade-- Blinds and deafens targets. Shock Stick-- Electrical device that sticks to surfaces. Electrocutes enemies, destroys equipment, and causes vehicles to go haywire. Decoy...
Fan Spends 7 Years Creating an Entire New 2D Mario Game Inside Mario Maker 2
A fan has just finished a colossal project inside Super Mario Maker 2 – spending seven years (across both Mario Maker games) creating an entire Mario game, which they've dubbed Super Mario Bros. 5. On Twitter (below), Metroid Mike 64 wrote, "I’ve finally finished creating my Super World in...
