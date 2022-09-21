ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'America's Favorite Husband' Steve Treviño brings family-themed stand-up to San Antonio this week

By Kiko Martinez
 2 days ago
One of Treviño's jokes is currently popular on TikTok.
If you've never seen stand-up comedian Steve Treviño perform, there's a good chance you've heard at least one of his jokes before.

Peruse TikTok and there are countless videos that use audio from a joke he told during his 2018 comedy special 'Til Death .

The audio is used by husbands worldwide who want to capture their wives' reactions to the story Treviño tells about his flawless spouse.

Treviño tells about his flawless spouse. “She’s perfect, my wife,” the joke begins. “Never makes any mistakes. But this is the same person who walks around our house every day going, ‘Call my phone. Can you call my phone? I don’t know where my phone is.’”

The joke ends with Treviño's wife finding her phone right where she left it. "Ah, it's in my purse," he says.

Known as "America's Favorite Husband," Treviño delivers stand-up routines comprised of stories about life with his family.

"My comedy is very personal to me," he says in his bio on his website. "My goal is to make sure that everyday married men can laugh at themselves. I'm just an average married man madly in love with my above-average wife — and I want to make her happy. I think that translates to the audience."

$29.50-$39.50, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org .

