San Diego, CA

This Storied San Diego Landmark Has Been Transformed Into a Luxe, 13-Key Boutique Hotel

By Dana Givens
 4 days ago
La Jolla natives Max and Hailey Waitt have just revived a 1900s icon in the quaint seaside village.

The historic property was designed by American architect Irving Gill, a.k.a. the godfather of California modernism, for the Kautz family. Originally built in 1913, it was turned into a Bed & Breakfast Inn in the ’80s and subsequently lost some of its classic architectural features. The Waitt siblings have since restored the building back to its former glory and turned it into a charming boutique hotel .

“Max and I were ideating a hotel concept and at the same time, we came upon a San Diego historical landmark residence designed by one of my favorite architects that happened to be for sale,” Hailey Waitt said in a statement.

Ideal for travelers looking for a quiet California getaway, the new Orli La Jolla offers 13 plush guest rooms that each reflect the La Jolla lifestyle with unique accents ranging from typewriters to vinyl players. Axon Architecture revamped the building’s classic exterior while ML Design Co. spearheaded the elegant interior design.

Entry hall and library.

Out of the 13 rooms, the Sunset Suite and the Irving Gill Penthouse stand out. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom suite comprises a kitchenette, a private sun-soaked patio and a large, ocean-view balcony. The penthouse, meanwhile, which is named after the famed Cubist starchitect, spans two floors and comes with a sunswept patio and a terrace overlooking the ocean.

Elsewhere on the grounds, you can relax in the cozy lounge or devour a good book in the library. Then, when it’s time for a pick-me-up, you can head to the brew bar and enjoy fresh kombucha on tap or, perhaps, something a little stronger like a craft cold brew. The hotel also offers bike rentals for beach cruises or impromptu ice-cream runs.

“Today, as we open up reservations, is the culmination of this two-year journey and we are looking forward to welcoming guests from all over the world,” Hailey adds.

Looks like a trip to San Diego is in order, folks.

Room rates start at $250 per night; suites start at $1,050 per night.

