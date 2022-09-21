The Pastie Pops will bare it all at the Burlesque & Variety Show at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Austin's Chola Magnolia will headline the show.

The latest outing by San Antonio's Pastie Pops comes with a scintillating twist.For the troupe's Burlesque Revue and Variety Show, the usual slate of sensuous performances will be amped up with a special segment being billed as skin-prov. During this round, the audience will vote on songs for the Pops' all-star cast to perform, as well as the props that they'll incorporate into their acts.Hosted by Jasper St. James and Topsy Curvy, the show will feature headliner Chola Magnolia, an award-winning burlesque performer from Austin who's been named 2020 Queen of the Noire Pageant in NYC, 2018 Queen of Texas Burlesque and 2015 San Antonio Queen of Burlesque. Additional performers for the variety show include Dallas-based Lily Liqueur as well as Mademoiselle Du Jour, Vixy Van Hellen, Mary Annette and St. James.