Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Gaston’s thirty-ninth annual Collard and BBQ Fest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s officially fall and that means it’s time for events like the fair and small-town festivals. The Collard and BBQ festival is no different happening and has been a long-time tradition in Gaston returning on October 1 for its thirty-ninth year. Attendees can enjoy...
GASTON, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Midland’s evening social and networking event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a way to wind down and socialize after your work week, a local organization, “Becoming Leading Lady” will be hosting a networking social, “Ground Breakers Evening Networking Social”. The evening social will take place on Saturday, October...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Elgin Lights’ Paul Towns passes away at 66

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Paul Towns, who put together Elgin Lights to raise money for Camp Kemo for years, passed away at age 66 Saturday morning. The announcement of Paul’s passing was made on the Elgin Lights Facebook page. Towns was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Army...
ELGIN, SC
manninglive.com

City of Manning wraps up summer ‘22 with a concert

On September 15, 2022, Main Street Manning, along with the City of Manning, hosted the annual Best of Main Street Manning awards and an end of summer concert. Local bands Home Grown and Latoya Denise and The Company performed. Several food trucks were also on hand. Main Street Manning has...
MANNING, SC
News19 WLTX

54th Railroad Daze festival in Branchville

BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — The town of Branchville is celebrating its 54th Railroad Daze festival this weekend. Local historians say this is how the town honors being home to the world's oldest railroad junction, according to the state's tourism agency. According to former Railroad Daze chairman Tom Jennings, the Southern...
BRANCHVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Strengthen core for a strong foundation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lori Lapin is a personal trainer and the owner of Strong Foundations Training Facility in Forest Acres. She joined Soda City Live to show viewers how they can strengthen their core for everyday life to build a strong foundation for stability. Lori looked at building a...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia

Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Fire Department hosts Kids Fun Day

The Newberry Fire Department set up an obstacle course for youths to participate. The Whitmire Rescue Squad showing youths what they do. There were plenty of games during the day. George Piersol II – State Farm Insurance Office gave out popcorn. All smiles after a round of cornhole. Getting...
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

Hundreds of dogs rescued in statewide dogfighting operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The US Attorney’s Office announced the takedown of a statewide dogfighting operation. An operation involving state and federal law enforcement officers interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in Richland County on Saturday. Sunday morning officers executed 23 search warrants at properties in Richland, York, Orangeburg, Clarendon,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Hall elected to the National Board of Directors of ABWA

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Genice Elkins Hall has been elected to the National Board of Directors of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA). Hall is the founding president of the Women Connecting Women chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) located in Newberry County. She was elected to the nine-member board during the National Women’s Leadership Conference held in Westminster, Colorado along with National President Cheryl Blair. Hall will serve on the National Board of ABWA as District 1 vice president representing South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Puerto Rico.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

BBQ Fundraiser in Lugoff On October 1st

Lugoff 411 Masonic Lodge on Masonic Drive in Lugoff hosts their annual Barbeque Sale from 10am-2pm on Saturday October 1st. Chicken Leg Quarters or BBQ Pork, baked beans, coleslaw and banana pudding for $10. BBQ will also be sold by the pound.
LUGOFF, SC
WIS-TV

Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
News19 WLTX

Friend responds to woman's death at Belk

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
COLUMBIA, SC

