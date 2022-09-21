Read full article on original website
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gaston’s thirty-ninth annual Collard and BBQ Fest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s officially fall and that means it’s time for events like the fair and small-town festivals. The Collard and BBQ festival is no different happening and has been a long-time tradition in Gaston returning on October 1 for its thirty-ninth year. Attendees can enjoy...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Midland’s evening social and networking event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a way to wind down and socialize after your work week, a local organization, “Becoming Leading Lady” will be hosting a networking social, “Ground Breakers Evening Networking Social”. The evening social will take place on Saturday, October...
USC Gamecock
ColaJazz Fest to celebrate music, feature regional talent: 'A really beautiful thing'
International and local artists will gather in Columbia this weekend to celebrate and share the art of jazz. The ColaJazz Fest is an annual festival that showcases different forms of jazz in the Columbia community. Both well-known stars of the genre and smaller, regional bands are invited to perform at the festival.
Elgin man who spent 25 years bringing holiday cheer, hope to children with cancer dies
ELGIN, S.C. — An Elgin man who dedicated himself to lighting up the lives of others, literally, for 25 years has died leaving behind a legacy of kindness and holiday spirit. The Facebook page that has been host to many announcements concerning his famed "Elgin Lights" shared the announcement of Paul Towns Sr.'s death on Saturday.
abcnews4.com
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
WIS-TV
Elgin Lights’ Paul Towns passes away at 66
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Paul Towns, who put together Elgin Lights to raise money for Camp Kemo for years, passed away at age 66 Saturday morning. The announcement of Paul’s passing was made on the Elgin Lights Facebook page. Towns was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Army...
manninglive.com
City of Manning wraps up summer ‘22 with a concert
On September 15, 2022, Main Street Manning, along with the City of Manning, hosted the annual Best of Main Street Manning awards and an end of summer concert. Local bands Home Grown and Latoya Denise and The Company performed. Several food trucks were also on hand. Main Street Manning has...
Shagging in South Carolina, a little history behind the state dance
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians know it well. In fact, they teach it in our schools. The designated state dance. The Shag. "We can come toward each other as I bring her in and we can go away from each other as I send her out and we finish with a rock step," said Jim Williamson, owner and instructor at Blue Moon Ballroom.
54th Railroad Daze festival in Branchville
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — The town of Branchville is celebrating its 54th Railroad Daze festival this weekend. Local historians say this is how the town honors being home to the world's oldest railroad junction, according to the state's tourism agency. According to former Railroad Daze chairman Tom Jennings, the Southern...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Strengthen core for a strong foundation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lori Lapin is a personal trainer and the owner of Strong Foundations Training Facility in Forest Acres. She joined Soda City Live to show viewers how they can strengthen their core for everyday life to build a strong foundation for stability. Lori looked at building a...
coladaily.com
New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia
Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
Century-old pipes causing present-day drainage problems in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent flooding on Cherokee Street in downtown Columbia is causing problems for surrounding residents. "When we had the big sink hole, you can see the construction going on," Cherokee Street resident Luevenia Bluefort said. According to Columbia Water, Bluefort's neighbors on Washington Street had a pipe...
Newberry Fire Department hosts Kids Fun Day
The Newberry Fire Department set up an obstacle course for youths to participate. The Whitmire Rescue Squad showing youths what they do. There were plenty of games during the day. George Piersol II – State Farm Insurance Office gave out popcorn. All smiles after a round of cornhole. Getting...
WIS-TV
Hundreds of dogs rescued in statewide dogfighting operation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The US Attorney’s Office announced the takedown of a statewide dogfighting operation. An operation involving state and federal law enforcement officers interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in Richland County on Saturday. Sunday morning officers executed 23 search warrants at properties in Richland, York, Orangeburg, Clarendon,...
Hall elected to the National Board of Directors of ABWA
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Genice Elkins Hall has been elected to the National Board of Directors of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA). Hall is the founding president of the Women Connecting Women chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) located in Newberry County. She was elected to the nine-member board during the National Women’s Leadership Conference held in Westminster, Colorado along with National President Cheryl Blair. Hall will serve on the National Board of ABWA as District 1 vice president representing South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Puerto Rico.
Raleigh News & Observer
This taco joint in South Carolina is among the best in the US, Yelp says. Here’s why
A South Carolina restaurant is dishing out some of the best tacos in the nation, new rankings show. Tacos Nayarit Mexican Grill in Columbia landed on the “Top 100 Taco Spots in America,” according to a list published on Wednesday, Sept. 21. To create the list, the restaurant...
kool1027.com
BBQ Fundraiser in Lugoff On October 1st
Lugoff 411 Masonic Lodge on Masonic Drive in Lugoff hosts their annual Barbeque Sale from 10am-2pm on Saturday October 1st. Chicken Leg Quarters or BBQ Pork, baked beans, coleslaw and banana pudding for $10. BBQ will also be sold by the pound.
WIS-TV
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
Midlands school earns coveted national 'Blue Ribbon' award
WINNSBORO, S.C. — One South Carolina Midlands school has joined a select group nationwide being honored as a "model of excellence" in the academic field. Fairfield Magnet for Math and Science was one of the schools nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
Friend responds to woman's death at Belk
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
