Memphis, TN

WREG

Woman gets ‘baby daddy’ to shoot current boyfriend: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A Memphis woman was arrested overnight after police say she set up a violent attack targeting her boyfriend. Tiffany Williams is now charged nearly two months after a shooting that left her boyfriend critically injured. Detectives say this all started at a house on Nelson Avenue, which Williams shared with her boyfriend. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Three men arrested after police chase, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The police arrested three men in Southaven after a police chase, police said. On September 22, 2022, at 1:48 p.m., officers, while patrolling, ran the tag number on a black Nissan Maxima on 4145 Neely Rd. at a Marathon Gas station. The tag came back stolen,...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
WREG

Woman injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured in a shooting in Midtown, Memphis Police say. Officers responded to a shooting at the Belvedere Garden Apartments on North Belvedere near Madison Avenue at around 5 p.m. Thursday evening. Police say a woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Sources tell WREG the woman […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

Covington Police charge 12-year-old with threatening violence at schools Thursday

The Covington Police Department announced Friday night it had charged a 12-year-old with making threats of mass violence on school property. Chief Donna Turner said the charge was related to recent social media posts threatening violence at Covington High School and Crestview Middle School on Thursday. CPD increased its presence at schools but many parents checked their students out because they didn’t feel comfortable with them being in attendance.
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Suspect identified after barricade situation in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a barricade situation in Cordova early Thursday morning, deputies say. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on an active barricade scene after executing a search warrant on the 1400 block of Hidden Ridge Lane just before 2 a.m. The sheriff’s office later said Joe Wilhite, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ex-officer’s misconduct charge wiped off record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police lieutenant who pleaded guilty last year to official misconduct after he was accused of sleeping with a witness had the charge wiped from his record Wednesday. Attorneys for Eric Kelly filed to expunge the charge Wednesday. They said Kelly has completed the terms of his judicial diversion by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars hit Oakhaven church three times in one day

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are on the hunt for two men who were caught on camera stealing items from an Oakhaven church early Friday morning, but church members say this wasn’t your typical burglary. An usher and a groundskeeper at the church, who didn’t want to be identified, said he couldn’t believe it when he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a series of shootings in Midtown that are believed to be connected. The first incident happened Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. on N Belvedere Boulevard where a man had been shot. The victim said he and his brother were inside a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Owner of auto repair business accused of operating chop shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say the owner of a Binghampton auto repair shop was doing more than just fixing cars at the Summer Avenue business. MPD said its auto theft task force uncovered a chop shop at Sal’s Tire and Complete Automotive Repair Thursday and took Salvador Guevara Reyes, 60, into custody. Investigators said they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
weisradio.com

Woman allegedly assaulted by suspect in Eliza Fletcher case speaks out

(NEW YORK) — When terrible things happen, like the kidnapping and murder of Memphis, Tennessee teacher Eliza Fletcher, many wonder what could have been done to prevent it. A young woman who said she was sexually assaulted by the same suspect in the murder of Fletcher said police did not do enough for her case — and failed Fletcher.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Child shot in Hickory Hill, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Hickory Hill. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the area of 6100 E. Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m. The child was located and taken to Le...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ex-boyfriend charged in murder of South Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend that took place on Asa Drive a week ago. On Sept. 13, Memphis police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1910 Asa Drive. There, officers found the victim on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
MEMPHIS, TN

