Nine burglars break into Memphis shoe store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nine men ransacked a Midtown shoe store, according to Memphis Police. Police said the burglars broke into Snkrr Bar on Madison Avenue during the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20, police said. The burglars parked outside the store, leaving a silver Infiniti sedan and two...
Woman gets ‘baby daddy’ to shoot current boyfriend: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested overnight after police say she set up a violent attack targeting her boyfriend. Tiffany Williams is now charged nearly two months after a shooting that left her boyfriend critically injured. Detectives say this all started at a house on Nelson Avenue, which Williams shared with her boyfriend. […]
Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The police arrested three men in Southaven after a police chase, police said. On September 22, 2022, at 1:48 p.m., officers, while patrolling, ran the tag number on a black Nissan Maxima on 4145 Neely Rd. at a Marathon Gas station. The tag came back stolen,...
Woman injured in Midtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured in a shooting in Midtown, Memphis Police say. Officers responded to a shooting at the Belvedere Garden Apartments on North Belvedere near Madison Avenue at around 5 p.m. Thursday evening. Police say a woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Sources tell WREG the woman […]
Covington Leader
Covington Police charge 12-year-old with threatening violence at schools Thursday
The Covington Police Department announced Friday night it had charged a 12-year-old with making threats of mass violence on school property. Chief Donna Turner said the charge was related to recent social media posts threatening violence at Covington High School and Crestview Middle School on Thursday. CPD increased its presence at schools but many parents checked their students out because they didn’t feel comfortable with them being in attendance.
Photo released of woman sought for questioning in string of arsons, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is wanted for questioning after eight fires were set in the same ZIP code over a three-month period, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). MFD said that between June 25 and September 20, eight fires were set in the 38109 ZIP code, including five fires within two weeks of each other.
Suspect identified after barricade situation in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a barricade situation in Cordova early Thursday morning, deputies say. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on an active barricade scene after executing a search warrant on the 1400 block of Hidden Ridge Lane just before 2 a.m. The sheriff’s office later said Joe Wilhite, […]
Ex-officer’s misconduct charge wiped off record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police lieutenant who pleaded guilty last year to official misconduct after he was accused of sleeping with a witness had the charge wiped from his record Wednesday. Attorneys for Eric Kelly filed to expunge the charge Wednesday. They said Kelly has completed the terms of his judicial diversion by […]
Victim of alleged rapist, killer breaks silence on assault, lawsuit against City of Memphis
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WMC) - The woman suing the City of Memphis, arguing her rape was not properly investigated, spoke out about the lawsuit and the day of her assault. The man indicted for the rape of Alicia Franklin is the same man accused of kidnapping and murdering Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher.
Burglars hit Oakhaven church three times in one day
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are on the hunt for two men who were caught on camera stealing items from an Oakhaven church early Friday morning, but church members say this wasn’t your typical burglary. An usher and a groundskeeper at the church, who didn’t want to be identified, said he couldn’t believe it when he […]
Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a series of shootings in Midtown that are believed to be connected. The first incident happened Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. on N Belvedere Boulevard where a man had been shot. The victim said he and his brother were inside a...
Harding professor appears to ‘victim blame’ slain Memphis jogger in Facebook post, apologizes
In an early Sept. Facebook post, a Harding professor appeared to "victim blame" Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis jogger who was kidnapped and murdered this month. Since then, he has deleted the post and posted an apology, saying he has learned from the incident.
Former Memphis Police lieutenant could have official misconduct expunged from record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former lieutenant with the Memphis Police Department could get an official misconduct charge expunged from his record. Attorneys for Eric Kelly filed an order for expungement Wednesday as his diversion ended following a guilty plea in 2021. Kelly, 50, pleaded guilty last year to one...
Owner of auto repair business accused of operating chop shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say the owner of a Binghampton auto repair shop was doing more than just fixing cars at the Summer Avenue business. MPD said its auto theft task force uncovered a chop shop at Sal’s Tire and Complete Automotive Repair Thursday and took Salvador Guevara Reyes, 60, into custody. Investigators said they […]
Woman allegedly assaulted by suspect in Eliza Fletcher case speaks out
(NEW YORK) — When terrible things happen, like the kidnapping and murder of Memphis, Tennessee teacher Eliza Fletcher, many wonder what could have been done to prevent it. A young woman who said she was sexually assaulted by the same suspect in the murder of Fletcher said police did not do enough for her case — and failed Fletcher.
Former Kroger employee injured in Collierville mass shooting files $10M lawsuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Kroger employee who was shot during last year’s mass shooting in Collierville has filed a lawsuit against the grocery store chain and a contracted sushi company in the store for $10 million. Mariko Jenkins is seeking $5 million for punitive damages and $5 million for injuries and compensatory damages. According to […]
Man robs Cordova convenience store, holds clerk at gunpoint, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on an armed robbery suspect. On Sep. 20 at approximately 12:40 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a business robbery at Berryhill Market on Berryhill Road in Cordova. An armed man walked into the...
Child shot in Hickory Hill, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Hickory Hill. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the area of 6100 E. Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m. The child was located and taken to Le...
Ex-boyfriend charged in murder of South Memphis woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend that took place on Asa Drive a week ago. On Sept. 13, Memphis police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1910 Asa Drive. There, officers found the victim on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
