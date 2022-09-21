Twenty-five alumni arrived at Yale to engage with 92 incoming first-generation, low-income first-year students in the seventh annual “Alumni Perspectives: Navigating Yale & Beyond” on Saturday, July 23, 2022. This full-day program, hosted by 1stGenYale, First-Year Scholars at Yale (FSY), the Yale College Dean’s Office, and Yale Summer Session provides first-gen low-income alumni the opportunity to help incoming first year first-gen low-income students transition to Yale. The alumni addressed their fears and concerns, shared their experiences, and answered student questions.

