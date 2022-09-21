Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Midland’s evening social and networking event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a way to wind down and socialize after your work week, a local organization, “Becoming Leading Lady” will be hosting a networking social, “Ground Breakers Evening Networking Social”. The evening social will take place on Saturday, October...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gaston’s thirty-ninth annual Collard and BBQ Fest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s officially fall and that means it’s time for events like the fair and small-town festivals. The Collard and BBQ festival is no different happening and has been a long-time tradition in Gaston returning on October 1 for its thirty-ninth year. Attendees can enjoy...
Tea Room on the Ridge brings touch of England to Ridge Spring
Nestled at the back of an antique store in Ridge Spring is the Tea Room on the Ridge, a small old-fashioned teashop with plenty of charm to share. The tearoom was the idea of Marie Carey, owner of the Rabbit Box Antiques and Collectibles where the tearoom is located. She...
Elgin man who spent 25 years bringing holiday cheer, hope to children with cancer dies
ELGIN, S.C. — An Elgin man who dedicated himself to lighting up the lives of others, literally, for 25 years has died leaving behind a legacy of kindness and holiday spirit. The Facebook page that has been host to many announcements concerning his famed "Elgin Lights" shared the announcement of Paul Towns Sr.'s death on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
WIS-TV
Elgin Lights’ Paul Towns passes away at 66
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Paul Towns, who put together Elgin Lights to raise money for Camp Kemo for years, passed away at age 66 Saturday morning. The announcement of Paul’s passing was made on the Elgin Lights Facebook page. Towns was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Army...
The Post and Courier
Thirty years of Columbia's Art Bar. Here's to one of the city's oldest and weirdest bars
Art Bar co-owner Andy Rodgers likes to compare the lifespan of a bar to that of a dog — bars, like dogs, typically don’t stick around as long as humans tend to. “Bars live as long as dogs live, you know," Rodgers said. "It's like … you know a bar running for 17 or 18 years, that's a good run for a dog. Thirty is just insane, it's unbelievable because it's so out of the norm.”
Shagging in South Carolina, a little history behind the state dance
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians know it well. In fact, they teach it in our schools. The designated state dance. The Shag. "We can come toward each other as I bring her in and we can go away from each other as I send her out and we finish with a rock step," said Jim Williamson, owner and instructor at Blue Moon Ballroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
USC Gamecock
ColaJazz Fest to celebrate music, feature regional talent: 'A really beautiful thing'
International and local artists will gather in Columbia this weekend to celebrate and share the art of jazz. The ColaJazz Fest is an annual festival that showcases different forms of jazz in the Columbia community. Both well-known stars of the genre and smaller, regional bands are invited to perform at the festival.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Profile: Dr. Tywana Groce of Precision Dental knows you’re afraid of the dentist
Dr. Tywana Groce does not want you to hate visiting the dentist, but she understands if you do. After practicing dentistry for almost 10 years, she says her high self-esteem is the reason it doesn’t bother her when people say they dread the dentist. But she also aims to...
manninglive.com
City of Manning wraps up summer ‘22 with a concert
On September 15, 2022, Main Street Manning, along with the City of Manning, hosted the annual Best of Main Street Manning awards and an end of summer concert. Local bands Home Grown and Latoya Denise and The Company performed. Several food trucks were also on hand. Main Street Manning has...
Newberry Fire Department hosts Kids Fun Day
The Newberry Fire Department set up an obstacle course for youths to participate. The Whitmire Rescue Squad showing youths what they do. There were plenty of games during the day. George Piersol II – State Farm Insurance Office gave out popcorn. All smiles after a round of cornhole. Getting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New coffee spots brewing in Columbia, Lexington
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Coffee lovers will soon have a new way to get their caffeine fix when Clutch Coffee Bar opens three locations in the Columbia area. Clutch CEO and co-founder Darren Spicer said the company is in the permitting and planning phases for these locations:. 306 Columbia Ave....
WIS-TV
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
Midlands school earns coveted national 'Blue Ribbon' award
WINNSBORO, S.C. — One South Carolina Midlands school has joined a select group nationwide being honored as a "model of excellence" in the academic field. Fairfield Magnet for Math and Science was one of the schools nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
Check on suspicious vehicle at Cayce park ends with suspect's deadly fall outside Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who authorities say ran from police in Cayce is dead after falling from a balcony outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center early Saturday morning. According to the Cayce Police Department, the incident began with an officer checking on a vehicle at Guignard Park around...
WIS-TV
Hundreds of dogs rescued in statewide dogfighting operation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The US Attorney’s Office announced the takedown of a statewide dogfighting operation. An operation involving state and federal law enforcement officers interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in Richland County on Saturday. Sunday morning officers executed 23 search warrants at properties in Richland, York, Orangeburg, Clarendon,...
Friend responds to woman's death at Belk
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
kool1027.com
BBQ Fundraiser in Lugoff On October 1st
Lugoff 411 Masonic Lodge on Masonic Drive in Lugoff hosts their annual Barbeque Sale from 10am-2pm on Saturday October 1st. Chicken Leg Quarters or BBQ Pork, baked beans, coleslaw and banana pudding for $10. BBQ will also be sold by the pound.
Comments / 0