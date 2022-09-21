ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Midland’s evening social and networking event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a way to wind down and socialize after your work week, a local organization, “Becoming Leading Lady” will be hosting a networking social, “Ground Breakers Evening Networking Social”. The evening social will take place on Saturday, October...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Gaston’s thirty-ninth annual Collard and BBQ Fest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s officially fall and that means it’s time for events like the fair and small-town festivals. The Collard and BBQ festival is no different happening and has been a long-time tradition in Gaston returning on October 1 for its thirty-ninth year. Attendees can enjoy...
GASTON, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
abcnews4.com

30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Elgin Lights’ Paul Towns passes away at 66

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Paul Towns, who put together Elgin Lights to raise money for Camp Kemo for years, passed away at age 66 Saturday morning. The announcement of Paul’s passing was made on the Elgin Lights Facebook page. Towns was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Army...
ELGIN, SC
The Post and Courier

Thirty years of Columbia's Art Bar. Here's to one of the city's oldest and weirdest bars

Art Bar co-owner Andy Rodgers likes to compare the lifespan of a bar to that of a dog — bars, like dogs, typically don’t stick around as long as humans tend to. “Bars live as long as dogs live, you know," Rodgers said. "It's like … you know a bar running for 17 or 18 years, that's a good run for a dog. Thirty is just insane, it's unbelievable because it's so out of the norm.”
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

City of Manning wraps up summer ‘22 with a concert

On September 15, 2022, Main Street Manning, along with the City of Manning, hosted the annual Best of Main Street Manning awards and an end of summer concert. Local bands Home Grown and Latoya Denise and The Company performed. Several food trucks were also on hand. Main Street Manning has...
MANNING, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Fire Department hosts Kids Fun Day

The Newberry Fire Department set up an obstacle course for youths to participate. The Whitmire Rescue Squad showing youths what they do. There were plenty of games during the day. George Piersol II – State Farm Insurance Office gave out popcorn. All smiles after a round of cornhole. Getting...
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

New coffee spots brewing in Columbia, Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Coffee lovers will soon have a new way to get their caffeine fix when Clutch Coffee Bar opens three locations in the Columbia area. Clutch CEO and co-founder Darren Spicer said the company is in the permitting and planning phases for these locations:. 306 Columbia Ave....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Hundreds of dogs rescued in statewide dogfighting operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The US Attorney’s Office announced the takedown of a statewide dogfighting operation. An operation involving state and federal law enforcement officers interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in Richland County on Saturday. Sunday morning officers executed 23 search warrants at properties in Richland, York, Orangeburg, Clarendon,...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Friend responds to woman's death at Belk

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

BBQ Fundraiser in Lugoff On October 1st

Lugoff 411 Masonic Lodge on Masonic Drive in Lugoff hosts their annual Barbeque Sale from 10am-2pm on Saturday October 1st. Chicken Leg Quarters or BBQ Pork, baked beans, coleslaw and banana pudding for $10. BBQ will also be sold by the pound.
LUGOFF, SC

