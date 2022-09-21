ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nvidia spills the tea on EVGA rift, China export controls

By Chuong Nguyen
Windows Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • Nvidia CEO claimed that EVGA was ready to exit the market and pursue other plans, and the conversation seems to be amicable despite recent reports.
  • Subtly addressing EVGA grievances, Nvidia claimed that its business decisions were made to help AIB partners and shield them from price increases and losses in an uncertain market.
  • Nvidia stated that recent export restrictions made by the United States government over GPU technology export to China would not play a major impact on its business, given that it could apply for an export license on a case-by-case basis if needed.
  • Nvidia supports free and fair trade and the protection of national security interests.

Two recent controversies placed Nvidia in the limelight recently. And though Nvidia didn't generate those headlines themselves, the company found it in the crosshairs of two of the world's largest economies over trade and national security issues, along with a recent rift with partner EVGA. CEO Jensen Huang took an opportunity to address members of the media about these big issues and gave insights into Nvidia's business following the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) keynote that saw the unveiling of the high-end GeForce RTX 4090 desktop graphics.

In short, Nvidia believes that neither issue to affect its GPU business, and that the company's investment in software and hardware will help it weather the immediate storm.

"EVGA has other plans"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQ8Eu_0i4jaA3D00

(Image credit: EVGA)

Addressing EVGA's decision to sever ties with Nvidia, CEO Jensen Huang claimed that it was the former's decision.

"[EVGA CEO] Andrew [Han] wanted to wind down the business and and he's wanted to do that for a couple of years," Huang explained of the recent headline-making news.

From Nvidia's statements, the relationship appears solid, and there weren't any points of contention in that partnership.

"Andrew and EVGA are great partners, and I'm sad to see them leave the market," Huang continued. "But but you know, he's got other plans that he's been thinking about it for several years. And so that's about it."

When pressed, Huang quickly pivoted to the fact that the GPU market is growing and will be served well after EVGA's exit.

"The market has a lot of great player and it'll be served well after EVGA, but I'll always miss them," Huang added. "I'll always miss them, and they were they were an important part of our history. And Andrew was a great friend, and I think that it was just time for him to go do something else."

GPU partners were shielded from price increases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4goH_0i4jaA3D00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

Subtly addressing the reported grievances that partner EVGA had that led to the rift, Nvidia said that its business decisions were made to essentially shield AIB (add-in board) partners from price increases and having to do the hard work of securing components. We had previously reported that EVGA's CEO Andrew Han explained his decision to severe ties with Nvidia and won't release any RTX 4000 series GPUs because the company felt left out of the loop with architectural developments. Huang had a different explanation that counter what Han was feeling at EVGA.

"The AIBs don't have to hardly place lead time on us," Huang explained, noting that Nvidia was shouldering much of the burden on procuring components and absorbing costs. "And so you know, we ordered we ordered the components no matter what, so our AIBs are are agile. And and we carried the vast majority the inventory when the market was really hot. Our selling price was all exactly the same, never moved $1. Our component costs kept going up, but we absorbed all of the increases. And we passed $0 on to the market."

To elaborate on the situation, Nvidia stated that there were extended lead times to placing a purchase order on a wafer during the pandemic, and it went from 16 weeks to more than a year and a half to get the wafters to make the GPU chips. But that was just the wafers, and there were other components involved, ranging from substrates to voltage regulators and other parts.

These supply challenges forced Nvidia's business decision to order a lot of inventory in advance to meet the growing demands for GPU, which accelerated during the pandemic. However, when the market slowed down, the company maintained its commitment to AIBs and absorbed the losses as it wrote down inventory, Huang said.

"When when the demand slowed, we we took the action to create marketing programs, but basically discount programs or rebate programs, that allowed the pricing in the market to come back to to to a price point that that we felt would ultimately sell through," Huang explained. "And so the combination of the commitments that we made, which led [Nvidia] to write down about a billion dollars worth of inventory. And then secondarily, we put a few hundred million dollars into marketing programs to help the channel reset its price. I think between these two actions that we took a few months ago, we should be in a good good spot in Q4 as Ada, Ada ramps hard. And so so I'm looking forward to that. And those those decisions were really really painful, but they were necessary."

Nvidia's response to trade restrictions with China

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YONV0_0i4jaA3D00

(Image credit: Falcon Northwest)

CEO Jensen Huang spent a sizable portion of his hour-long session fielding press questions about recent trade restrictions that the United States government has placed on GPU exports to China over concerns about national security. For now, Nvidia doesn't see a significant impact on those restrictions, and it expects to be able to comply with government restrictions while still being able to satisfy the demands of the Chinese market.

"Our expectation is  that for United States and also for China, we will have a large number of products that are architecturally compatible, that are within  the the limits that requires no licensing at all," Huang said of Nvidia's plans for GPU shipments to China.

The CEO continued on to explain that the trade restrictions apply to a very small subset of accelerated computing products that Nvidia makes.

"The restrictions specifies a particular combination of computing capability and interchip interconnects," he elaborated. "And, this specifies that very clearly, within  that specification, under the envelope, that specification is a large space for customers. And in fact, the vast majority of our customers are not affected by the specification."

If a GPU partner wants to exceed the limitations of the restrictions, a license could be obtained for specific purposes.

"And so you could surmise that that the goal is not to to reduce or hamper our business," Huang said of the government rules. "The goal is to know who it is that that would need capabilities of this limit and give the United States [government] the opportunity to make a decision about whether that level of technology should be available to others."

In response to a separate question regarding fair trade, innovation, and national security, Huang acknowledges that each component has a role in Nvidia's business.

"Well, first of all, there needs to be fair trade," he said. "That's questionable. There needs to be national security. That's always a concern. And there are a lot of things that maybe somebody knows that we don't know. However, nothing could be absolute. And so they just had to be degrees of it. You can't have completely open unfair trade. You can't have completely unfettered access to technology without concern for national security. But you can't have no trade. And you can't have no business. And so, so I think it's just a matter of degrees."

In terms of how the rules implemented by the United States government affects Nvidia's business with China, Huang claimed that there are still plenty of opportunities.

"The limitations and the licensing restrictions that we're affected by gives us plenty of room to continue to conduct business in China with with our partners, gives us plenty of room to to innovate and continue to serve our customers there," Huang noted. "And in the in the event that that the most extreme examples and use of our technology is needed, we can go seek a license. And so from my perspective, the restriction is no different than any other technology restriction than it has been, has been placed on export control."

The reason why Nvidia had to disclose the ruling and its compliance is because the announcement of export controls happened in the middle of the quarter, and that could have a potential impact on the business. Essentially, it was a disclosure to investors, but Huang said that these restrictions are no different than existing ones in the CPU space and that smaller rivals may not have to make similar disclosures because accelerated computing wasn't a significant part of their business.

"So I think from that perspective, I'm not at all concerned," Huang concluded.

In part of the same media session, Nvidia also declared that Moore's Law is dead.

TechSpot

Nvidia's Jensen Huang once again claims Moore's Law is dead

Why it matters: Earlier this week, Nvidia pulled back the curtain on the much-anticipated RTX 40-series graphics card lineup. To no one's surprise, the new additions to the RTX family bring consumers significant increases in capability, power draw, and, unfortunately, overall cost. According to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the trend of chips and other components going down in price "is a story of the past."
COMPUTERS
IGN

EVGA Will No Longer Make Graphics Cards for Nvidia

Popular graphics card maker EVGA has terminated its relationship with Nvidia and will therefore no longer be manufacturing graphics cards going forward. As reported by YouTube channel Gamers Nexus, EVGA has ceased all future graphics card operations but will continue to sell the remaining stock of its current products and support customers who've purchased them already.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Radeon RX 7000 vs RTX 40 price battle could see AMD wipe the floor with Nvidia as RDNA 3 boards are allegedly much cheaper to make

Nvidia took the wraps off the RTX 40 “Lovelace” GPUs yesterday. The company announced three boards: the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 with 24 GB of GDDR6X, and the RTX 4080 with 12 GB of GDDR6X. Some users were taken aback by the prices of the new GPUs. In his latest video, Tom from Moore’s Law is Dead analyzes the specifications and prices of the RTX 40 cards while also alleging some surprising details about AMD’s upcoming RDNA 3-based RX 7000 cards.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jensen Huang
Digital Trends

Nvidia is betting on software for the RTX 4090, and that’s the right call

Nvidia finally announced the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 at its special GeForce Beyond broadcast. The cards are arriving soon, and they’re packed full of new features. So many, in fact, that Nvidia focused a lot less on raw performance during its presentation and a lot more on the software stack that will support Ada Lovelace GPUs.
COMPUTERS
SPY

These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022

While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Huawei Mate 50 series-compatible 5G cases are released in China

5G Accessory Business Chinese Tech Phablet Smartphone. Huawei P50-series users were reportedly able to circumvent the OEM's inability to use 5G hardware in its newer devices with a case provided by the company Soyealink. Now, as WHYLAB has pointed out, the same option has become available to those who own or plan to own a new flagship of the Mate 50 line.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Export Control#Nvidia Gpu#Linus Business#Linus Company Nvidia#Aib#Gpu
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market

Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The RTX 4090 is here, but AMD’s RDNA 3 GPUs are right around the corner

The much-anticipated Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards will drop on November 3, exactly six weeks from today. This is according to Scott Herkelman, who just happens to be the Senior Vice President and General Manager at AMD Radeon, so the date is definite. “Join us on November 3rd as we...
COMPUTERS
Engadget

The $350 Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld will arrive in October

Logitech is hosting an event today, during which it's revealing some new products for gamers and streamers. Details on one of those leaked in advance as a preorder page for the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld went live on Amazon Canada a bit early. The company has now officially unveiled the device.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy

At Best Buy, a host of LG electronics are seeing a discount through Saturday. This includes a few of its 2022 OLED TVs, some of which have received bigger price drops than I’ve seen occur before. Starting with the deal that’s the best value in terms of size and specs, LG’s 55-inch B2 OLED is $999.99 (originally $1,599.99). For context, Amazon is selling it for about $300 more at the time of publishing.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop

If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
COMPUTERS
