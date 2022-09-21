ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

Lamont, Stefanowski weigh in on business challenges in CT

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Business owners from around the state heard from the two major party candidates for governor on their plans to create growth. These businesses are members of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA), an organization focused on creating a better environment for businesses. While the state’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Annual CT crime statistics report released; violent, property crimes down

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State officials released on Monday Connecticut’s annual crime statistics report and said violent and property crimes were down. The report was discussed during a news conference with the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and Gov. Ned Lamont. It happened at the DESPP in...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Reckless driving reports investigated in Wethersfield

Here's Lost & Pound for Sunday, Sept. 25. Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday looks pretty good, but there's still a risk for a scattered shower or storm.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Run for the brave and finest 5k

It was reported that the occupants of the vehicles had blocked the intersection and were operating recklessly in the roadway. Fair season comes to an end as fall begins. A father from Ansonia is accused of abusing his six-week-old child.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program

(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford fire displaces four adults

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, Hartford Firefighters responded to 1980 Park Street for a working fire. Upon arrival, companies confirmed a working fire and requested a second alarm. The property is a 3 story mixed occupancy with a liquor store and barbershop on the first floor. Two civilians...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Sound on Sound Music Festival organizers admit experience was chaotic

Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked Ian, plus the possibility for showers later Monday. State officials released on Monday Connecticut's annual crime statistics report and said violent and property crimes were down. Flu season is right around the corner
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Sound on Sound Music Festival sees record attendance

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Today, Bridgeport held it’s first ever Sound on Sound music festival. Fans of Stevie Nicks poured into Seaside Park in Bridgeport all day. Event management says 30,000 came today, and they expect another 30,000 tomorrow. “It’s unbelievable. We never expected this sort of turnout. With...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Wethersfield Police investigating reckless driving during car event

The Sound on Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport saw a record number of attendees, but organizers admitted it was chaotic.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

5K run raises awareness for police officer mental health

It was reported that the occupants of the vehicles had blocked the intersection and were operating recklessly in the roadway.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Wrong-way driver involved in crash that injured state trooper

SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Southbury and crashing into a state police vehicle. State police said Victor Hugo Pelaez-Macas, 34, of Meriden, was traveling east on I-84 west in the area of exit 15 on Saturday around 11:30 p.m.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man rammed police cruisers in North Haven, police say

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man spotted with drug paraphernalia is accused of ramming police cruisers with a vehicle when officers tried to investigate. Michael Cancel of Enfield was seen parked on the side of a road in the Dixwell Avenue area of North Haven on Saturday morning. Officers...
NORTH HAVEN, CT

