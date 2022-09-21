Read full article on original website
Lamont, Stefanowski weigh in on business challenges in CT
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Business owners from around the state heard from the two major party candidates for governor on their plans to create growth. These businesses are members of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA), an organization focused on creating a better environment for businesses. While the state’s...
Annual CT crime statistics report released; violent, property crimes down
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State officials released on Monday Connecticut’s annual crime statistics report and said violent and property crimes were down. The report was discussed during a news conference with the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and Gov. Ned Lamont. It happened at the DESPP in...
VIDEO: Loud crowds, reckless driving in small Wethersfield neighborhood prompt investigation
Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked Ian, plus the possibility for showers later Monday. Here is his Monday noon forecast. State officials released on Monday Connecticut’s annual crime statistics report and said violent and property crimes were down. Updated: 3 hours ago. Flu season is right around the corner and a...
VIDEO: Reckless driving reports investigated in Wethersfield
Here's Lost & Pound for Sunday, Sept. 25. Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday looks pretty good, but there's still a risk for a scattered shower or storm. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Eyewitness News Monday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and...
Run for the brave and finest 5k
It was reported that the occupants of the vehicles had blocked the intersection and were operating recklessly in the roadway. Fair season comes to an end as fall begins. A father from Ansonia is accused of abusing his six-week-old child. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:55 PM UTC. CT business...
Something’s Cooking: University of New Haven students run Hazell Nut Café
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A group of young people at the University of New Haven are using an unconventional classroom to learn about the hospitality industry and serve up delicious meals. Everybody’s shouting about Hazell Nut Café, one of the hottest restaurants in New Haven County. The café features...
I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program
(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
Hartford fire displaces four adults
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, Hartford Firefighters responded to 1980 Park Street for a working fire. Upon arrival, companies confirmed a working fire and requested a second alarm. The property is a 3 story mixed occupancy with a liquor store and barbershop on the first floor. Two civilians...
VIDEO: Sound on Sound Music Festival organizers admit experience was chaotic
$100k winning lottery ticket sold at New Britain package store expires today
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A $100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in New Britain that hasn’t been claimed is set to expire today. CT Lottery said the KENO ticket was sold at Cassella’s Package Store on March 30. Lottery officials said the winner can claim their prize...
Sound on Sound Music Festival sees record attendance
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Today, Bridgeport held it’s first ever Sound on Sound music festival. Fans of Stevie Nicks poured into Seaside Park in Bridgeport all day. Event management says 30,000 came today, and they expect another 30,000 tomorrow. “It’s unbelievable. We never expected this sort of turnout. With...
Wethersfield Police investigating reckless driving during car event
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 26, including an investigation into a reckless driving event in Wethersfield. The Sound on Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport saw a record number of attendees, but organizers admitted it was chaotic. TRENDING NOW: Dog helps,...
VIDEO: Drive-thru flu shot clinic aims to bolster people’s immune systems ahead of flu season
5K run raises awareness for police officer mental health
It was reported that the occupants of the vehicles had blocked the intersection and were operating recklessly in the roadway. It was reported that the occupants of the vehicles had blocked the intersection and were operating recklessly in the roadway. Run for the brave and finest 5k. Updated: 14 hours...
Beacon Falls Train Station service halted after body found on tracks
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - Beacon Falls Fire Department responded to the train station for a report of a body on the railroad tracks. They said there was no indication of contact with a train, and described the death as “untimely.”. The investigation was handed over to Connecticut State...
The Sound on Sound Music Festival saw a record number of attendees, but day one had a rocky start.
Wrong-way driver involved in crash that injured state trooper
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Southbury and crashing into a state police vehicle. State police said Victor Hugo Pelaez-Macas, 34, of Meriden, was traveling east on I-84 west in the area of exit 15 on Saturday around 11:30 p.m.
Woman issued a misdemeanor after more than 50 juveniles were caught drinking at her house
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was given a misdemeanor summons after police found more than 50 juveniles underage drinking at her home in Wilton. Police said they received an anonymous tip on Sunday around 9:40 p.m. that a party was underway at Joy Posner’s house on Twin Oak Lane.
Stratford police: Man refuses to turn himself in following serious assault of a woman
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Stratford police are looking for a man wanted for a domestic violence incident that happened earlier this month. Police said Khilee J. Bennett, 27, is wanted on charges of third-degree assault, breach of peace, and two counts of violation of a protective order. The incident happened...
Man rammed police cruisers in North Haven, police say
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man spotted with drug paraphernalia is accused of ramming police cruisers with a vehicle when officers tried to investigate. Michael Cancel of Enfield was seen parked on the side of a road in the Dixwell Avenue area of North Haven on Saturday morning. Officers...
