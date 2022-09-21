Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Legendary Chairmen of The Board to Headline the Carolina Beach Music & Southern Soul-Blues Concert, Featuring Performances from Southern Soul-Blues Queen Ms. Jody & Comedian Les Long
The Concert will be a Fun Event and Entertaining Blend of Carolina Beach Music with an R&B Flare and Southern Soul Blues, Held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in the Dunn Center, Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Rocky Mount, N.C. – September 23, 2022 – Legendary Chairmen of the Board and...
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Barry Walton Elkin
Family and friends mourn the loss of Barry Walton Elkin, 74, who passed away at his home on Lake Gaston in Littleton, North Carolina on September 16. He is preceded in death by his father, John “Jack” Morton Elkin, and his mother, Willie Walton Elkin. He is survived by his two older brothers, John Morton Elkin Jr., and William Keith Elkin. He is survived by his loving wife, Lane Mordecai Welles Elkin. Though many fondly think of Barry as Mr. Fix It, he will most be remembered for his boundless love. This love led to the blending of several families. As a result, Barry proudly boasted about his seven children: Gail Grimm, Karen (Josiah) Reed, Mary (Ben) Siezrist, Diana (Ron) Eastep, Danielle (Ira) Hance, Carl (Rachael) Hammond, and Amanda (Bud) Wright. He is survived in death by 18 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren and preceded in death by one granddaughter, Felicia Siezrist.
durhamtech.edu
‘In the right place’: Daughter of Durham Tech alumni, Shaundria Williams comes home as Director of Human Resources and Talent Management
Shaundria Williams described herself as an inquisitive, outgoing, and nerdy kid. Growing up in Oxford, North Carolina, she loved science and aspired to be a doctor. When she started college at East Carolina University, she majored in Pre-Med/Biology, but later realized she was living out other people’s dreams and not her own.
warrenrecord.com
Celebrate ribbon cutting
A ribbon cutting earlier this month celebrated the opening of Rendi’s Barber Beauty & Wellness Studio located at 518 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. Watch for a Small Business Spotlight article on the new business in an upcoming edition of The Warren Record.
publicradioeast.org
The farmer and the bear battle it out over peanuts at harvest time in eastern North Carolina
North Carolina one of the largest peanut-producing states in the U.S., but eastern North Carolina farmers have some four-legged, fierce competition for the popular legumes. Bertie County Farmer Kirk Tice said it’s harvest time, and it’s again a race between the farmer and the black bear on his farm this week.
cbs17
Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Exceptional Home Care Offers Health Services for Local Areas
Littleton, Lake Gaston, Warrenton and the surrounding areas have a new provider for Home Health Care services with Exceptional Home Care. Exceptional Home Care opened its door in 2021 and is run by Founder and CEO Patricia Smith. Smith, has worked as a nurse for 17 years said that she always had a passion for helping others.
warrenrecord.com
Son continues father’s automotive service business
The phrase, “like father, like son,” can apply to George R. Kearney, Jr. of Kearney’s Auto Sales and Service, Inc. near Warrenton in more ways than one. His father, George R. “Roy” Kearney, Sr., established the business, located on Hwy. 58 near Warrenton, more than 70 years ago in a building next to his home. George Jr., affectionately known as Roy Jr., grew up helping his father with chores around the shop. When he was older, George Sr. taught him how to fix an automobile transmission.
Chowan University student airlifted to hospital after being hit by car
MURFREESBORO, N.C. — A college student in North Carolina was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a car. It happened at Chowan University Wednesday evening. According to an email from the university, the student was hit while crossing Union Street at around 7:40 p.m. The student was...
North Carolina Man Has Big Plans After Winning $200,000 Lottery Prize
The lucky winner recalled winning the "shocking" prize.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Fire guts school bus
AHOSKIE – Hertford County Public School officials are praising the quick action by one of their bus drivers as well as a prompt response by local fire and police personnel after a bus caught on fire here Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured when the fire broke out on...
WITN
Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
Two arrested in death of 80-year-old Roxboro grandmother known as 'one of the sweetest ladies'
ROXBORO, N.C. — An 80-year-old woman was killed in a home invasion in Person County. Deputies were on the scene for hours early Wednesday morning investigating the home on Burlington Road in Roxboro, just across the street from Roseville Grocery. On Wednesday night, deputies said two people had been...
WITN
Wilson crews battle early morning fire
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina fire officials are asking the community to avoid an intersection Friday morning as they battle a fire. The Wilson police department posted to social media that city fire officials are responding to a fire at the corner of Ward Boulevard and Herring Avenue. Police...
2 toilets, boxes of extension cords stolen by North Carolina man found at McDonald’s
What started as a police response to a trespasser ended in the recovery of a couple of stolen toilets and extension cord boxes Monday night in Roanoke Rapids.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Chowan student struck by deputy’s patrol car while crossing Union Street
MURFREESBORO – A Chowan University student was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 21. NC Highway Patrol Trooper Z. Mize reported that the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Street in Murfreesboro. “The pedestrian was crossing from Parker Hall towards...
FOX Carolina
Police search for missing endangered man in North Carolina
HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man. Police say 48-year-old Mark Anthony Allen is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Allen was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and tan shorts....
WITN
Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An afternoon shooting on Wednesday left a man dead in Tarboro. Tarboro police said it happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Cofield Street around 4:00 p.m. A nearby patrol officer arrived less than 30 seconds from the initial call, according to...
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
WITN
WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town need your help in tracking down three men wanted in a theft at a home improvement store. Roanoke Rapids police today released surveillance photos of the men wanted in the case. The theft happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, September...
