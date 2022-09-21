Family and friends mourn the loss of Barry Walton Elkin, 74, who passed away at his home on Lake Gaston in Littleton, North Carolina on September 16. He is preceded in death by his father, John “Jack” Morton Elkin, and his mother, Willie Walton Elkin. He is survived by his two older brothers, John Morton Elkin Jr., and William Keith Elkin. He is survived by his loving wife, Lane Mordecai Welles Elkin. Though many fondly think of Barry as Mr. Fix It, he will most be remembered for his boundless love. This love led to the blending of several families. As a result, Barry proudly boasted about his seven children: Gail Grimm, Karen (Josiah) Reed, Mary (Ben) Siezrist, Diana (Ron) Eastep, Danielle (Ira) Hance, Carl (Rachael) Hammond, and Amanda (Bud) Wright. He is survived in death by 18 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren and preceded in death by one granddaughter, Felicia Siezrist.

LITTLETON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO