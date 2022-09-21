ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getnews.info

Legendary Chairmen of The Board to Headline the Carolina Beach Music & Southern Soul-Blues Concert, Featuring Performances from Southern Soul-Blues Queen Ms. Jody & Comedian Les Long

The Concert will be a Fun Event and Entertaining Blend of Carolina Beach Music with an R&B Flare and Southern Soul Blues, Held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in the Dunn Center, Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Rocky Mount, N.C. – September 23, 2022 – Legendary Chairmen of the Board and...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Barry Walton Elkin

Family and friends mourn the loss of Barry Walton Elkin, 74, who passed away at his home on Lake Gaston in Littleton, North Carolina on September 16. He is preceded in death by his father, John “Jack” Morton Elkin, and his mother, Willie Walton Elkin. He is survived by his two older brothers, John Morton Elkin Jr., and William Keith Elkin. He is survived by his loving wife, Lane Mordecai Welles Elkin. Though many fondly think of Barry as Mr. Fix It, he will most be remembered for his boundless love. This love led to the blending of several families. As a result, Barry proudly boasted about his seven children: Gail Grimm, Karen (Josiah) Reed, Mary (Ben) Siezrist, Diana (Ron) Eastep, Danielle (Ira) Hance, Carl (Rachael) Hammond, and Amanda (Bud) Wright. He is survived in death by 18 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren and preceded in death by one granddaughter, Felicia Siezrist.
LITTLETON, NC
durhamtech.edu

‘In the right place’: Daughter of Durham Tech alumni, Shaundria Williams comes home as Director of Human Resources and Talent Management

Shaundria Williams described herself as an inquisitive, outgoing, and nerdy kid. Growing up in Oxford, North Carolina, she loved science and aspired to be a doctor. When she started college at East Carolina University, she majored in Pre-Med/Biology, but later realized she was living out other people’s dreams and not her own.
DURHAM, NC
warrenrecord.com

Celebrate ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting earlier this month celebrated the opening of Rendi’s Barber Beauty & Wellness Studio located at 518 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. Watch for a Small Business Spotlight article on the new business in an upcoming edition of The Warren Record.
WARRENTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Littleton, NC
cbs17

Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
NASH COUNTY, NC
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Exceptional Home Care Offers Health Services for Local Areas

Littleton, Lake Gaston, Warrenton and the surrounding areas have a new provider for Home Health Care services with Exceptional Home Care. Exceptional Home Care opened its door in 2021 and is run by Founder and CEO Patricia Smith. Smith, has worked as a nurse for 17 years said that she always had a passion for helping others.
LITTLETON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Son continues father’s automotive service business

The phrase, “like father, like son,” can apply to George R. Kearney, Jr. of Kearney’s Auto Sales and Service, Inc. near Warrenton in more ways than one. His father, George R. “Roy” Kearney, Sr., established the business, located on Hwy. 58 near Warrenton, more than 70 years ago in a building next to his home. George Jr., affectionately known as Roy Jr., grew up helping his father with chores around the shop. When he was older, George Sr. taught him how to fix an automobile transmission.
WARRENTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Christmas Carol#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Lcac#Private Audition
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Fire guts school bus

AHOSKIE – Hertford County Public School officials are praising the quick action by one of their bus drivers as well as a prompt response by local fire and police personnel after a bus caught on fire here Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured when the fire broke out on...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WITN

Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WITN

Wilson crews battle early morning fire

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina fire officials are asking the community to avoid an intersection Friday morning as they battle a fire. The Wilson police department posted to social media that city fire officials are responding to a fire at the corner of Ward Boulevard and Herring Avenue. Police...
WILSON, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Chowan student struck by deputy’s patrol car while crossing Union Street

MURFREESBORO – A Chowan University student was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 21. NC Highway Patrol Trooper Z. Mize reported that the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Street in Murfreesboro. “The pedestrian was crossing from Parker Hall towards...
MURFREESBORO, NC
FOX Carolina

Police search for missing endangered man in North Carolina

HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man. Police say 48-year-old Mark Anthony Allen is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Allen was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and tan shorts....
HENDERSON, NC
WITN

Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An afternoon shooting on Wednesday left a man dead in Tarboro. Tarboro police said it happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Cofield Street around 4:00 p.m. A nearby patrol officer arrived less than 30 seconds from the initial call, according to...
TARBORO, NC
WITN

WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town need your help in tracking down three men wanted in a theft at a home improvement store. Roanoke Rapids police today released surveillance photos of the men wanted in the case. The theft happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, September...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy