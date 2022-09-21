Read full article on original website
Peninsula Pulse September 9-16, 2022
Destination Sturgeon Bay is hosting a photo contest to encourage photographers to capture the lifestyle, beauty and culture of the community through a camera lens. The individual who takes the winning photo will receive $500. The photo will appear in globally distributed marketing efforts, and, with the help of The Gnoshery, it will be converted […]
Creative Opportunities for the Absolute Beginner
If stick figures are the extent of your artistic ability, the process of improving your skills might seem intimidating – especially in Door County, where we’re surrounded by seasoned artists. But you can go from doodles to Dalí (well, almost) thanks to local stores and galleries that offer an array of classes for beginners all year-round.
Four Generations at Hickey Brothers Fishery
The largest crowd to attend a meeting of the Baileys Harbor Historical Society in several years recently heard an entertaining and educational presentation by Dennis Hickey about the history of commercial fishing in Door County. Before there were roads – and certainly no bridges – connecting the peninsula with the...
Walk for Hope Rescheduled
Prevent Suicide Door County has rescheduled its Walk for Hope to Sept. 27, 5-7 pm. Beginning at the Sawyer Park Pavilion in Sturgeon Bay, participants will go east across the Maple-Oregon Street Bridge, north on 3rd Avenue to the Michigan Avenue Bridge, west across that bridge and back to Sawyer Park.
Prepping for Door County’s Fall Runs
Running season is far from over. It’s prime weather for those who love to pound the pavement, and Door County offers up some fall classics in the weeks ahead. Kicking off Autumnfest Saturday in Baileys Harbor, the Hey Hey 5k starts and ends at the Door County Brewing Co. taproom. Register on site Friday from 6-9 pm or Saturday morning at 7 am.
Wild Things: Controversial ‘Pre-Pup’ Wolf Count Coming
The numbers may be revealed during the Sept. 28 NRB meeting. Don’t be surprised if wolf-management opponents are howling during the Sept. 28 state Natural Resources Board meeting in Ashland. In an agenda that’s heavy with air-quality, waste-management and water issues, the most press will likely come after an...
Max Garland Steps in for Write On Gala
Max Garland, the former Wisconsin Poet Laureate and a Fellow of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters, will step in to replace Carrie Fountain at Write On, Door County’s annual gala Sept. 29. Fountain was recently diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder that will prevent her from traveling as she undergoes treatment. Though she expects to make a full recovery, Fountain regretfully had to pull out of her appearance at the gala.
Hazardous-Waste Collection
Are you storing unwanted hazardous-waste products as part of your agricultural business or at your home? Take them to one of the Door County Agricultural and Household Hazardous Waste Program collection sites, where they’ll be recycled or disposed of in an environmentally safe manner. Waste collections will be held...
Peregrine Falcons Trigger Construction Restrictions
As was expected with a development that complies with zoning and doesn’t require any special permits, the Quarry Bluff residential development in Sevastopol is essentially a go. Tom Goelz and Mike Parent, developers and agents for Quarry Bluff Development, LLC, received preliminary plat approval to build 27 residential homes...
Explore Ground and Sky at Ridges
Want to experience an archaeological dig? Then stop by Crossroads at Big Creek on Sept. 23, 10 am – 3 pm, for its Fall Archaeological Experience, when visitors can watch and talk with the archaeologists and perhaps even participate in a dig. No reservations are required. The dig takes place at The Cove Estuary Preserve, with parking available at 817 S. 20th Place.
Sturgeon Bay Author Releases First Novel
Sturgeon Bay native Jill Stukenberg has released her first publication: a fiction work titled News of the Air. As the winner of the Big Moose Prize hosted by Black Lawrence Press, she received an award and cash prize and had her work published. In it, Allie Krane is heavily pregnant...
Yoga in Peninsula State Park
Kind Soul Yoga is offering yoga at Nicolet Beach in Peninsula State Park every Saturday in October at 10 am, except Oct. 29. Sessions are $10, and coffee and tea may be available for purchase. Participants should provide a mat and any additional personal supplies that they need. In case...
Fifty Years in the Family at White Gull Inn
Like a scene plucked from a Currier and Ives painting, the village of Fish Creek is known for historical buildings that tell the story of the community’s past. One of them, the White Gull Inn, will be the focus of the next installment in the Gibraltar Historical Association’s Gibraltar Talks series Sept. 22, 7 pm, when Meredith Coulson-Kanter will present “Fifty Years in the Family” and share how her family came to own the inn and restaurant.
Stray Cats Pestering Village Residents
The Village of Forestville is exploring what to do about a large number of stray cats within the village. During its Monday-evening board meeting, trustee Lora Jorgensen said she still has a couple of stray cats that go through her yard. “I have cameras at my house now,” she said....
Meeting to Watch: Sevastopol
Child Care Center Rezoning Heading to County Board. A new child care center that would allow for the care of 60 additional children has checked off another required approval on its way toward construction. The latest approval is a rezoning endorsement from the Door County Resource Planning Committee (RPC) –...
Local Photographer Finalist in Book Awards
Door County resident and amateur photographer Thomas Jordan was a finalist in the photography category of the 2022 International Book Awards (IBA), sponsored by the American Book Fest, for his work Black. White. And Shades of Gray. His book Wandering and Wondering in Black and White was a finalist in the 2021 IBA competition, and One Week in Cuba was a finalist in 2019.
Obituary: Jacalyn Anne Lutz Margittay
Jacalyn Anne Lutz Margittay, 69, of Sturgeon Bay, died in the early morning of September 16th, 2022 after a fatal accident while vacationing in Scotland. Jacalyn was born in Philadelphia, PA, in 1952. She moved with her family to St. Paul in the late 60’s and graduated from Bloomfield Hills Andover High School in 1970. She then attended Central Michigan State where she excelled in Journalism and Communications.
Candidate Forum in Southern Door
The League of Women Voters of Door County will host a candidate forum for State Senate, District 1, on Oct. 10, 6:30-8 pm, at the Southern Door High School library, 2073 Cty DK in Brussels. Both candidates – Democrat Andrea Gage-Michaels and Republican André Jacque – have agreed to participate....
DCU Girls Swimmers Swamp New London
The Door County United (DCU) high school girls swimming team dominated its home dual meet Thursday against New London at the Door County YMCA’s Carla and Ellsworth Peterson Aquatic Center in Sturgeon Bay. DCU’s varsity topped New London, 131-39, with the junior varsity also winning, 91-45. Highlights among...
Immanuel Lutheran Brat Fry, Bake Sale
Head to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 7973 Hwy 57 in Baileys Harbor, for a curbside brat fry and bake sale Oct. 8, 9:30 am – 3 pm. Enjoy freshly grilled brats, chili, chips, root beer floats, soda and many home-baked goods – and support the church’s outreach projects in doing so.
