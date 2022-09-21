Washington Capitals star Nicklas Backstrom underwent offseason hip surgery in June. However, the 34-year-old is in rather high spirits as the season approaches. Backstrom will miss the start of the season for the Capitals. And it isn’t clear if the veteran forward will play at all in 2022-23. And yet, that pales in comparison to the new lease on his career the surgery provided him.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 HOURS AGO