Door County Pulse
Betty Jo “BJ” Cassidy died on September 19, 2022. BJ died while doing what she loved – being with her family. She was born March 22, 1947 in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Jack and Betty (Clark) Gustafson. BJ received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point. On July 8, 1967, she married Thomas B. Cassidy in Milwaukee. Their daughter, Sara Jo, was born in 1974, followed by son, Thomas Jr., in 1978. Her beloved husband, Tom, passed away Oct. 4, 2009, after 42 years of marriage. As the years went on, BJ was lucky to have found a companion to share her love of life with, Bob Connolly. BJ and Bob had 10 years together bebopping around the country until his passing last year.
Jacalyn Anne Lutz Margittay, 69, of Sturgeon Bay, died in the early morning of September 16th, 2022 after a fatal accident while vacationing in Scotland. Jacalyn was born in Philadelphia, PA, in 1952. She moved with her family to St. Paul in the late 60’s and graduated from Bloomfield Hills Andover High School in 1970. She then attended Central Michigan State where she excelled in Journalism and Communications.
Linda Carol Wilke, 68 of Sturgeon Bay, died Friday, September 23, 2022 at Bridge Care Nursing Home in Kewaunee. Linda was born Christmas Eve in 1953, the daughter of the late Henry George and Jeannette Alice (Grimberg) Wilke. Linda was a familiar face at the Sunshine House in Sturgeon Bay...
Merriett A. Cox II, 58, of Sturgeon Bay, died Saturday, September 10, 2022. He was born November 15, 1963 in Traverse City, MI, the son of the late Andrew and Merry (Cox) Nickerson. Merriett was a talented musician throughout his life. Life had its difficulties, and Merriett struggled to do his best. He was a kind soul who loved his family, nature, and animals.
