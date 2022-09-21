Read full article on original website
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Man charged with DUI after crashing into Warwick store
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry man is charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a store in Warwick over the weekend. Police said a car ran into the Wild Birds Unlimited store at the plaza on Bald Hill Road on Saturday. The driver, identified as 68-year-old...
‘Terrifying’: Boston police officer comes under fire during an investigation
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
Woman driven into water by man she met on dating app, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman who was sent to the hospital over the weekend after being driven into the Seekonk River, met the driver of the car on a dating app, according to documents obtained by ABC 6 News. Providence police said they found the woman, whose name...
Police arrest man on several firearms charges
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Dartmouth have arrested a man for assault with a dangerous weapon, then charging him with additional gun violations. On Sept. 22, police arrested Koby Gedeon, 20, of New Bedford for a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon. While searching the suspect, officers found a loaded semi-automatic handgun on […]
Vigil held in honor of Charlestown murder victim
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A vigil was held in Narragansett Sunday to honor the life of a Charlestown woman who was killed in a stabbing on Monday. Friends and family of the victim, 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz, said she always made everyone feel welcome. “People that don’t have friends and family around here, that feel invisible, […]
Father of correction officer attacked by inmate calls for change in Mass. prisons
The father of a Massachusetts correction officer — who was attacked last month and remains on life support — is pushing for lawmakers to create safer working conditions for correction officers across the state. Correction officer Matthew Tidman, 36, was attacked by an inmate of the MCI-Shirley medium-security...
Providence police respond to car in water
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy Sunday morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water. Officers received reports of a car in the water around 5:45 a.m. near the Gano Street Park Boat Launch. Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
Providence DPW worker accused of dealing drugs placed on leave
The Providence DPW employee arrested last week for reportedly dealing drugs while on the job was caught red-handed by detectives, according to court documents.
Chief: 3 Massachusetts officers had inappropriate relationships with girl who later died by suicide
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three Stoughton, Massachusetts police officers who have since resigned from their roles with the department engaged in inappropriate relationships with a teenage girl who died by suicide years later, the town’s police chief said. According to WFXT-TV, Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra on Friday announced...
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
Providence Man To Prison For Fatal Dog Assault
A Providence man must spend two years in prison for killing his girlfriend's dog. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Devon Hernandez pleaded no contest to a felony animal cruelty charge. Hernandez was reportedly caught on home surveillance beating the Pomeranian for urinating on...
Police Log: Night Fishing & Online Threats
2:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 25, for driving with an expired license (from 2019) after he was involved in a three-car accident on South County Trail. Police gave the man a district court summons; he was released at the scene and picked up by a co-worker.
Woman accused in January death of Boston Police officer appears in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend and killing him was back in court on Thursday. Defense attorneys for Karen Read asked a judge in Dedham to have evidence in the case preserved for independent, forensic testing. Read has pled not guilty...
Nursing Assistant Who Allegedly Stole From Patient Has License Revoked From State
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has revoked the license of a nursing assistant to practice in the state, after she allegedly made unauthorized charges to a patient’s credit card. Last week, RIDOH revoked the license of Mirian Lima, of Pawtucket, after she was issued a notice of...
Boston Police arrest Ethiopian national, extradite him to Massachusetts to answer shooting charges
“Following an eight-year Fugitive Unit investigation, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, placed Diriye Bile, 26, of Ethiopia, was placed under arrest after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL. Bile was wanted on a Suffolk...
Mansfield Woman Appears in Court in Police Officer Boyfriend's Death
A woman accused of hitting a her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts, this January appeared in court Thursday to present a new theory to clear her name. Karen Read's attorneys argued there was a large-scale coverup...
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
Taunton Man To Serve 37 Months on Gun Charge
A Taunton Man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The U.S Attorney's Office says 30-year old Jerrod Lee appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Boston and was sentenced by Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
Man found dead in former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified
The deaths of that man and former Mayor Susan Menard were both found to be medical in nature.
Bail reduced for ex-employee of prominent Boston bank accused in rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
The bail for a Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected in several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years, was reduced. Ivan Wai Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is charged with four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of rape of a...
