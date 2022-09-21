ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Man charged with DUI after crashing into Warwick store

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry man is charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a store in Warwick over the weekend. Police said a car ran into the Wild Birds Unlimited store at the plaza on Bald Hill Road on Saturday. The driver, identified as 68-year-old...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police arrest man on several firearms charges

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Dartmouth have arrested a man for assault with a dangerous weapon, then charging him with additional gun violations. On Sept. 22, police arrested Koby Gedeon, 20, of New Bedford for a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon. While searching the suspect, officers found a loaded semi-automatic handgun on […]
DARTMOUTH, MA
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

Vigil held in honor of Charlestown murder victim

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A vigil was held in Narragansett Sunday to honor the life of a Charlestown woman who was killed in a stabbing on Monday. Friends and family of the victim, 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz, said she always made everyone feel welcome. “People that don’t have friends and family around here, that feel invisible, […]
CHARLESTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence police respond to car in water

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy Sunday morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water.   Officers received reports of a car in the water around 5:45 a.m. near the Gano Street Park Boat Launch.  Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
#Police#Violent Crime#College And South Main#Abc 6 News
iheart.com

Providence Man To Prison For Fatal Dog Assault

A Providence man must spend two years in prison for killing his girlfriend's dog. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Devon Hernandez pleaded no contest to a felony animal cruelty charge. Hernandez was reportedly caught on home surveillance beating the Pomeranian for urinating on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Night Fishing & Online Threats

2:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 25, for driving with an expired license (from 2019) after he was involved in a three-car accident on South County Trail. Police gave the man a district court summons; he was released at the scene and picked up by a co-worker.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Taunton Man To Serve 37 Months on Gun Charge

A Taunton Man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The U.S Attorney's Office says 30-year old Jerrod Lee appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Boston and was sentenced by Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
TAUNTON, MA

