alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation charged with forcing entry into Holly Heights residence, punching resident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Napoleon Filer III, 36, who is on probation from a May arrest, was arrested last night and charged with burglary with battery and battery on a person over 65 years of age. Filer was arrested on a warrant associated with a September 17 incident in which...
alachuachronicle.com
Two charged with fentanyl trafficking after deputy notices expired tag
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Richard Bushey, 44, of Starke, and Sierra Dawn Santa Maria, 35, of Miramar, were arrested yesterday afternoon after trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs were reportedly found in their car after a deputy noticed the tag on the car was expired. An Alachua County...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for threatening to kill neighbor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Troy Demond Austin, 43, was arrested late Thursday night and charged with sending a written death threat. A sworn complaint was filed on September 11 by a neighbor who said Austin had sent her multiple text messages about killing her with a gun. The victim reportedly said that Austin was upset with her because she no longer wants to talk to him and that Austin had sent her messages saying he has a gun and is not afraid to use it on her. She said he also wrote that he was going to bury her.
WCJB
Man and woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and woman are behind bars in Alachua County for trafficking fentanyl. According to Alachua County sheriffs, 44-year-old William Bushey and 35-year-old Sierra Santa-Maria were pulled over due to their truck having an expired tag. However, during a search of the truck deputies found over...
WCJB
Gainesville Man arrested on driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville. Gainesville Police officers arrested Vincent Lutrell Mobley, 51, early Saturday morning. He is charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash. The arrest report says Mobley was driving...
WCJB
Man arrested after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville. Gainesville police officers arrested 51-year-old Vincent Lutrell Mobley early Saturday morning. He is charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash. The arrest report says Mobley was driving...
alachuachronicle.com
Former AT&T employee arrested for “buying” iPhones and charging them to closed accounts, including one account belonging to a deceased man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ron’kel Marquis Corley, 33, was arrested overnight and charged with grand theft and identity theft after an AT&T store reported the theft of 12 iPhones, valued at $15,402. An AT&T investigator contacted Gainesville Police Department (GPD) about an ex-employee stealing phones from the store at...
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested after allegedly throwing gun out of car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anthony Sylvester Daniels, Jr., 21, and Kobe Dean McKnight, 20, were arrested early this morning following a traffic stop. A Gainesville Police Department Officer who was patrolling the Gardenia Gardens area saw a car that was driving fast and then made a quick turn. The officer followed the car in an attempt to get close enough to read the tag and reported that the car rolled through three stop signs. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Daniels, the driver, and McKnight, the passenger. The officer reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the car and asked the occupants whether there were drugs or weapons in the car. The occupants reportedly said there were no drugs or weapons in the car. Daniels reportedly handed the officer a medical marijuana card and said he had smoked marijuana in the car earlier in the day and that there were a few “roaches” in the car.
WCJB
Two Gainesville Police officers suspended following Terrell Bradley’s arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has completed its internal affairs investigation of the officers involved in the K9 mauling of a suspect. Two officers are suspended without pay, three more officers were given warnings for their conduct. Five officers were found to have violated GPD policy following...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for stabbing another woman with a box cutter
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joyce Ann Lewis, 30, who lists her address as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly cutting another woman with a box cutter. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that Lewis hit her with a closed fist...
WCJB
Cross City Police have apprehended the home invader that left two in the hospital
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE - Two people are recovering after an armed home invasion-turned-shooting in Dixie County early Saturday morning. The suspect, 59-year-old Terry Massey is charged after being shot, then beating the elderly homeowner with his own gun. According to Cross City police officers, Massey entered the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD disciplines 5 officers involved in Bradley arrest
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is suspending two officers and warning three others for “improper behavior” during the July arrest of Terrell Bradley, who lost his eye in a violent encounter with a police K-9. According to a GPD release late Friday afternoon, an Internal Affairs Unit investigation...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for DUI hit and run after allegedly striking a pedestrian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vincent Lutrell Mobley, 51, was arrested early this morning after allegedly hitting a pedestrian while driving under the influence and then leaving the scene of the accident. Around 1:00 a.m. this morning, a pedestrian was hit at 200 W. University Avenue, and a witness told Gainesville...
alachuachronicle.com
Man living in woods charged with arson
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with arson after allegedly setting his scooter on fire. At 10:40 a.m. yesterday, Truett, who lives in the woods near 100 NE 39th Avenue, allegedly set his scooter on fire. Post Miranda, he reportedly said he was angry that the scooter would not start.
alachuachronicle.com
GPD completes investigation related to officer behavior following the arrest of Terrell Bradley; three officers get written warnings, two officers get 5-day suspensions without pay, additional training, and 30 hours of community engagement
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division has concluded the investigation related to improper behavior following the arrest of Mr. Terrell Bradley on July 10, 2022. Consequently, five officers were identified as violating Gainesville Police Department Rules of Conduct by the Internal Affairs Unit. The...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Jacksonville man dies in Lake City shooting
A Jacksonville man died and another victim was injured in a Saturday morning shooting in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers on a traffic stop were interrupted by the sound of nearby gunfire around 1 a.m. The officers responded to the area of 877...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville man arrested for setting scooter on fire
According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday night after setting his scooter on fire out of anger. ACSO says the scooter was located under a canopy and trees and was near two other individuals tents who were not informed of the fire. Post...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for DUI manslaughter in 2021 death of pedestrian on Waldo Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Elisha Burgess, 49, was arrested this morning and charged with DUI negligent manslaughter and driving without a valid license following an investigation into the death of Joseph Maligno on Waldo Road on November 22, 2021. Burgess allegedly hit Maligno, who was crossing the road on...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man arrested for DUI manslaughter in Waldo
A Gainesville man was arrested Friday morning for drunk driving and killing a pedestrian more than ten months ago, according to court records. Kevin Burgess, a 49-year-old Gainesville resident, was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving without a valid driver’s license. In November 2021, Burgess crashed into a pedestrian...
News4Jax.com
Woman found dead in car at Clay County park; foul play suspected: CCSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is looking for answers after a woman was found dead Saturday evening inside a car parked at a Middleburg park. According to the investigators, the woman was found Saturday in a car at Omega Park on County Road 218 around 6 p.m. and was bleeding from her head.
