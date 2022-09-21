What you need to know about Coastal Carolina at Georgia State and the road ahead

Read full article on original website
High school notebook: Mass changes could be on tap for this week’s football games
Ed Piotrowski didn’t even make it out of the weekend before five area football coaches started asking for advice on Friday’s games. The longtime WPDE meteorologist isn’t able to deliver better news. Due to the likely effects of Hurricane Ian and a high-pressure system to the north,...
‘Biggest win in Kingstree history,’ coach says of win over Lamar
Asked late Friday night how he would sum up a high school football game like Kingstree’s 22-18 homecoming victory over Lamar, beaming Coach Brian Smith started with one word. “Amazing!” he said. Then, because hyperbole is the greatest thing ever, he reached higher. “I mean, biggest win in...
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Scores from tonight's high school football games
High school teams from across Horry County are kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Scores will be updated throughout the night. Here's your guide to this week's high school football games. Green Sea Floyds 15 Andrews 48 (FINAL) Lake View 6 Loris 18 (FINAL) Marion 28 Myrtle Beach 46...
Loris continues winning path by defeating Lake View
The Loris Lions will enter into their region schedule with a perfect 5-0 record. Head coach Greg Mance’s team posted an 18-6 win over Lake View on Friday night, finishing off the non-region portion of the year with significant momentum. Loris, which entered the weekend at No. 9 in...
Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain, tornadoes to Horry County
Hurricane Ian is expected to downgrade by the time it reaches the Carolinas later in the week and could bring isolated tornadoes, heavy rainfall and rough surf to Horry County. Rainfall is expected to start later in the day Thursday, with the heaviest rains Friday and Saturday, said Mark Bacon,...
Williamsburg Tech instructor killed in U.S. 52 wreck
A biology instructor at Williamsburg Technical College died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 52 north of Kingstree. The deceased was Dr. Erin Eaton, 44, of Florence, according to Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryland. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a...
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore along South Carolina beach
Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years.
Historic crops returns to the fields along the Pee Dee
After Don Quattlebaum bought White House Farms in 2011, he started growing rice to attract ducks for hunting. The rice grew so well that Quattlebaum turned it into a business venture: Andy’s Charleston Gold Rice. “The prices you can get for the heirloom varieties made it feasible,” Quattlebaum said....
One dead, three injured in Surfside Beach-area motorcycle wreck
One person died and three others were injured in a Sunday night motorcycle collision on Highway 17 south of Surfside Beach. S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said that around 9:40 p.m., a motorcycle with two occupants struck a second motorcycle in the rear as both were traveling north on Highway 17, and all occupants were ejected.
Two Myrtle Beach Hotels sell for $15.1 million
The sale of The Sand Castle North and Sand Castle South Beach to the Los Angeles investment team of MBSC Property, LLC and MBSC Property South, LLC marks the beginnings of a new era in how The City of Myrtle Beach will operate. The two limited liability corporations were formed...
Hearing set on fate of Murdaugh's Moselle property with $3.9M sale offer on the table
GEORGETOWN (WCIV) — What happens to the money from selling the property where Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021? A probate court hearing scheduled for September 30 in Georgetown County looks to bring some clarity to the question. Colleton County property records...
Karen Watts Spivey owned and managed KOA Kampground along with her husband
Services for Karen Watts Spivey, 80, were held Sept. 23 in First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. Karen passed after a very short illness on Sept. 18. Born July 13, 1942, she was the daughter of Arthur Louis Watts Sr. and Vera Watson Watts. She was preceded...
After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach
In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
Garden City vacation home at center of ‘nightmare’ loses certificate of occupancy
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City vacation home which a family accused of not being as advertised has had its certificate of occupancy revoked for safety issues. The home lost its certificate of occupancy Friday morning, meaning not even the owner is allowed to spend a night inside. Steven Elliott, a Georgetown County […]
Melody Kaitlyn Morris always wore a smile
Funeral services for Melody Kaitlyn Morris, 16, will be held Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m. in The Refuge on Dunn Shortcut Road with Pastor Jason Cook and Pastor Stephen Hunt officiating. Melody passed away Sept. 21 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Born July 23, 2006...
'City of Halloween' Conway changes its name for October
For this spooky season, the City of Conway has cranked it up a notch. Yes, there are pumpkins in the trees along Main Street again. And, yes, there are fake cobwebs across the front of city hall. But now for the month of October, the city will be known as...
Former employee files suit alleging assault by coworker
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The former employee of a Grand Strand-area painting company filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by a coworker on the job and the supervisor failed to act. The defendant is suing Zepol Painting, Rafael Lopez-Perez and a coworker referred to only as...
“Vacation Gone Wrong” Myrtle Beach Hotel now on sale for $55 million
The Sea Mist Resort, an oceanfront hotel property in downtown Myrtle Beach is now on the market for $55 million. A total of 539 units exist at the hotel which offers a combination of efficiencies, one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom villas. Over 16 acres of ocean front, ocean view, 2nd & 3rd row properties are located at the resort. The property has been on the market for sale for 8 months.
