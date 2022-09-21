ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What you need to know about Coastal Carolina at Georgia State and the road ahead

By Alan Blondin blondinfreelance@gmail.com
myhorrynews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

‘Biggest win in Kingstree history,’ coach says of win over Lamar

Asked late Friday night how he would sum up a high school football game like Kingstree’s 22-18 homecoming victory over Lamar, beaming Coach Brian Smith started with one word. “Amazing!” he said. Then, because hyperbole is the greatest thing ever, he reached higher. “I mean, biggest win in...
LAMAR, SC
myhorrynews.com

Loris continues winning path by defeating Lake View

The Loris Lions will enter into their region schedule with a perfect 5-0 record. Head coach Greg Mance’s team posted an 18-6 win over Lake View on Friday night, finishing off the non-region portion of the year with significant momentum. Loris, which entered the weekend at No. 9 in...
LORIS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State#Coastal Carolina#Big South Conference#Georgia Southern#South Carolina#College Sports#Conway#Chanticleers#The Sun Belt Conference#Notre Dame#Texas A M#College Station#Virginia Tech#Ccu
myhorrynews.com

Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain, tornadoes to Horry County

Hurricane Ian is expected to downgrade by the time it reaches the Carolinas later in the week and could bring isolated tornadoes, heavy rainfall and rough surf to Horry County. Rainfall is expected to start later in the day Thursday, with the heaviest rains Friday and Saturday, said Mark Bacon,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Williamsburg Tech instructor killed in U.S. 52 wreck

A biology instructor at Williamsburg Technical College died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 52 north of Kingstree. The deceased was Dr. Erin Eaton, 44, of Florence, according to Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryland. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a...
FLORENCE, SC
Coastal Observer

Historic crops returns to the fields along the Pee Dee

After Don Quattlebaum bought White House Farms in 2011, he started growing rice to attract ducks for hunting. The rice grew so well that Quattlebaum turned it into a business venture: Andy’s Charleston Gold Rice. “The prices you can get for the heirloom varieties made it feasible,” Quattlebaum said....
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

One dead, three injured in Surfside Beach-area motorcycle wreck

One person died and three others were injured in a Sunday night motorcycle collision on Highway 17 south of Surfside Beach. S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said that around 9:40 p.m., a motorcycle with two occupants struck a second motorcycle in the rear as both were traveling north on Highway 17, and all occupants were ejected.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Two Myrtle Beach Hotels sell for $15.1 million

The sale of The Sand Castle North and Sand Castle South Beach to the Los Angeles investment team of MBSC Property, LLC and MBSC Property South, LLC marks the beginnings of a new era in how The City of Myrtle Beach will operate. The two limited liability corporations were formed...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach

In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
myhorrynews.com

Melody Kaitlyn Morris always wore a smile

Funeral services for Melody Kaitlyn Morris, 16, will be held Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m. in The Refuge on Dunn Shortcut Road with Pastor Jason Cook and Pastor Stephen Hunt officiating. Melody passed away Sept. 21 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Born July 23, 2006...
FLORENCE, SC
myhorrynews.com

'City of Halloween' Conway changes its name for October

For this spooky season, the City of Conway has cranked it up a notch. Yes, there are pumpkins in the trees along Main Street again. And, yes, there are fake cobwebs across the front of city hall. But now for the month of October, the city will be known as...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Former employee files suit alleging assault by coworker

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The former employee of a Grand Strand-area painting company filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by a coworker on the job and the supervisor failed to act. The defendant is suing Zepol Painting, Rafael Lopez-Perez and a coworker referred to only as...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

“Vacation Gone Wrong” Myrtle Beach Hotel now on sale for $55 million

The Sea Mist Resort, an oceanfront hotel property in downtown Myrtle Beach is now on the market for $55 million. A total of 539 units exist at the hotel which offers a combination of efficiencies, one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom villas. Over 16 acres of ocean front, ocean view, 2nd & 3rd row properties are located at the resort. The property has been on the market for sale for 8 months.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy