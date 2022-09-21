Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall blast finally arrives
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major blast of Fall air will start running the show beginning today. We have talked about it all week and now we have finally reached the season-changing front. Temperatures will hover in the 60s and 70s this afternoon. That’s all thanks to the big cold front. If you are a fan of Fall you will love the end result.
WKYT 27
Lexington native in San Juan when Hurricane Fiona hit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington native was in San Juan to ride out the recent storm. Shetundra Pinkston was excited when she arrived in San Juan on Thursday afternoon, but after the skies turned dark and rain started pouring down on Saturday, a vacation full of excursions and activities turned into a vacation stuck inside a hotel room.
Kentucky bourbon distillery cleans up 600 pounds of debris from Salt River
LAWRENCEBURG, Kentucky — A team of Four Roses employees helped clean hundreds of pounds of debris from a riverbank in Lawrenceburg, Ky. Water from the river is a key part of the distillery's bourbon production. According to a press release, employees volunteered in the company's 6th Annual Salt River...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 9/25: Lexington activist Devine Carama
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington activist and hip hop artist Devine Carama. Lexington has been trying to get a handle on violence that has rattled the city. Police have changed strategies, Mayor Linda Gorton has started new programs and this week there was even a prayer service to seek divine intervention to bring an end to the shootings and other crimes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.
WLKY.com
Buffalo Trace starting demolition for expansion plans
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky bourbon distiller is clearing the way for a new tourism and dining option at their Frankfort distillery. Watch our coverage of the demolition above. Buffalo Trace has had construction crews working this week to demolish a gas station near the distillery's entrance, where they...
WKYT 27
Lexington Sporting Club in the hunt for new location for proposed stadium
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club is looking for a new location for its stadium. They were looking at a spot off Newtown Pike, but received pushback from farm owners and leaders in the horse industry. The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its unveiling last fall....
WKYT 27
Damon Farmer - LexArt's Horse Mania
Dr. Keri Wynn - Richmond Rd. Veterinary Clinic, pets and anesthesia. Dr. Keri Wynn - Richmond Rd. Veterinary Clinic, pets and anesthesia. Cynthia Lawrence & Erica Gabriel - Lexington Opera House: "The Magic Flute" Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT. Cynthia Lawrence & Erica Gabriel - Lexington Opera...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Car crashes into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Two teens facing charges in connection with Lexington shooting
WATCH | Officials break ground on Secretariat Park in Paris. Officials break ground on Secretariat Park in Paris. WATCH | Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced in connection with scheme to steal guns & ammo from KSP. Updated: 17 hours ago. Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced in connection with scheme to...
wymt.com
Trent Noah picks up third D-I offer
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black Bear sharp shooter has another college option. Harlan County junior guard Trent Noah announced Thursday that he has received his third Division I offer, this one from Eastern Kentucky. Noah also has offers from Coastal Carolina and Northern Kentucky. The Black Bears are...
WKYT 27
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
West Jessamine QB Jacob Jones is the WKYT Athlete of the Week
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jacob Jones has been a star in the making since day one at West Jessamine High School. He is a highlight waiting to happen. “That was really fun to watch,” said West Jessamine coach Scott Marsh. “It was kind of tough on our defense because they were back out there every third play. It’s just been fun. It’s been fun to call plays because we’ll call two or three plays at once say heck, you pick it man and go do what you think is best.”
WUKY
Masterson Station Park the latest to welcome a new city trail
The newest section of trail connects an existing path between the Masterson Station neighborhood and the playground with Town Branch Trail – a multi-use path surrounding the McConnell’s Trace neighborhood. The latest addition to Lexington’s ever-expanding trail network is in councilman and runner Josh McCurn’s district, and he’s...
WKYT 27
Cynthia Lawrence & Erica Gabriel - Lexington Opera House: "The Magic Flute"
Dr. Keri Wynn - Richmond Rd. Veterinary Clinic, pets and anesthesia. Dr. Keri Wynn - Richmond Rd. Veterinary Clinic, pets and anesthesia.
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
hamburgjournal.com
A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane
If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
WKYT 27
‘It’s just so disheartening:’ Lexington business burglarized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family has been hit not once, but twice, by burglars at their local businesses. Java Jukebox on Maxwell Street was hit early Thursday morning. Local musician Lane Allen opened his Java Jukebox Café and Eatery back in July with a main goal in mind....
Comments / 0