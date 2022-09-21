ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall blast finally arrives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major blast of Fall air will start running the show beginning today. We have talked about it all week and now we have finally reached the season-changing front. Temperatures will hover in the 60s and 70s this afternoon. That’s all thanks to the big cold front. If you are a fan of Fall you will love the end result.
WKYT 27

Lexington native in San Juan when Hurricane Fiona hit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington native was in San Juan to ride out the recent storm. Shetundra Pinkston was excited when she arrived in San Juan on Thursday afternoon, but after the skies turned dark and rain started pouring down on Saturday, a vacation full of excursions and activities turned into a vacation stuck inside a hotel room.
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 9/25: Lexington activist Devine Carama

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington activist and hip hop artist Devine Carama. Lexington has been trying to get a handle on violence that has rattled the city. Police have changed strategies, Mayor Linda Gorton has started new programs and this week there was even a prayer service to seek divine intervention to bring an end to the shootings and other crimes.
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.
WLKY.com

Buffalo Trace starting demolition for expansion plans

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky bourbon distiller is clearing the way for a new tourism and dining option at their Frankfort distillery. Watch our coverage of the demolition above. Buffalo Trace has had construction crews working this week to demolish a gas station near the distillery's entrance, where they...
WKYT 27

Damon Farmer - LexArt's Horse Mania

Dr. Keri Wynn - Richmond Rd. Veterinary Clinic, pets and anesthesia. Dr. Keri Wynn - Richmond Rd. Veterinary Clinic, pets and anesthesia. Cynthia Lawrence & Erica Gabriel - Lexington Opera House: "The Magic Flute" Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT. Cynthia Lawrence & Erica Gabriel - Lexington Opera...
WKYT 27

Car crashes into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
wymt.com

Trent Noah picks up third D-I offer

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black Bear sharp shooter has another college option. Harlan County junior guard Trent Noah announced Thursday that he has received his third Division I offer, this one from Eastern Kentucky. Noah also has offers from Coastal Carolina and Northern Kentucky. The Black Bears are...
WKYT 27

Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
WKYT 27

West Jessamine QB Jacob Jones is the WKYT Athlete of the Week

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jacob Jones has been a star in the making since day one at West Jessamine High School. He is a highlight waiting to happen. “That was really fun to watch,” said West Jessamine coach Scott Marsh. “It was kind of tough on our defense because they were back out there every third play. It’s just been fun. It’s been fun to call plays because we’ll call two or three plays at once say heck, you pick it man and go do what you think is best.”
WUKY

Masterson Station Park the latest to welcome a new city trail

The newest section of trail connects an existing path between the Masterson Station neighborhood and the playground with Town Branch Trail – a multi-use path surrounding the McConnell’s Trace neighborhood. The latest addition to Lexington’s ever-expanding trail network is in councilman and runner Josh McCurn’s district, and he’s...
hamburgjournal.com

A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane

If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
