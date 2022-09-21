ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Harford County to hold Second Chance Job and Resource Fair on Wednesday

By Tony Roberts, Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago

Harford County will open its doors for previously arrested or incarcerated adults, their families, and/or anyone affected by incarceration with its fifth annual Second Chance Job and Resource Fair on Wednesday from 12-4 p.m. at The Epicenter, 21 Aberdeen Shopping Plaza in Aberdeen.

The goal of the fair is to connect returning citizens with employers and important resources and employers to help reduce barriers to success.

“More than 3,000 children in Harford County have a parent under criminal supervision, so the impact on families is large,” said County Executive Barry Glassman. “Those who have been incarcerated need jobs to help rebuild their lives and employers need workers – now more than ever. Harford County’s Second Chance Job Fair connects them to each other to help strengthen our families and our community.”

In addition to employers seeking applicants for a variety of positions, the services provided at the fair will include:

  • legal assistance and expungement;
  • housing assistance;
  • birth certificate printing/ID;
  • utility assistance;
  • mediation;
  • treatment and recovery support;
  • family assistance and youth programs;
  • GED, continuing education and certificate information;
  • bonding information.

Admission is free and open to Harford County residents only. Participants may register at www.harfordcountymd.gov/2607/Second-Chance-Job-Resource-Fair .

For more information about the Second Chance Job and Resource Fair, to register your business as a Second Chance employer, or to learn about other resources available to individuals who have experienced incarceration, contact Natasha Jackson, manager of human relations and mediation, at njjackson@harfordcountymd.gov .

