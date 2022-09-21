ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria man fatally stabbed, detectives searching for suspect

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3As3n3_0i4jXnk100

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened around midnight on Wednesday. The stabbing left one man dead as a result.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Betteravia Rd. regarding a subject who was bleeding and in distress.

Officers arrived and found a 51-year-old man who had been assaulted and had suffered major injuries. Police say that man is a Santa Maria resident.

According to the press release, medics transported the man to Marian Regional Medical Center where he where later died.

Santa Maria police say the name of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

No arrests have been made at this time and detectives are investigating.

The department says detectives are pursuing leads in this case but are asking for the public’s assistance.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time or witnessed the events are asked to contact Detective Woessner in the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1929.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoasttimes.com

Hardware store in Goleta evacuated after assault with a deadly weapon

Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Friday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to learn the suspect, a male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
GOLETA, CA
crimevoice.com

Santa Barbara PD makes Felony DUI Arrest

September 14, 2022 – Santa Barbara, Ca. – The new day had barely begun on the morning of September 9th when Santa Barbara City Fire Department and Santa Barbara City Police Department personnel responded to a 911 Emergency report of a high speed single-vehicle crash occurring on a city street crossing under U.S. 101 lanes.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Assault Suspect in Goleta

The Sheriff’s Office issued a press release Friday afternoon, which contains an update on the incident:. “Sheriff’s deputies quickly tracked down and arrested a La Mirada man for an assault with a deadly weapon. At approximately 9:16 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Staples in the Camino Real Marketplace shopping center for a report of an assault with a knife that had just occurred. As deputies were arriving in the area, they learned that the suspect, described as a white male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
GOLETA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
calcoasttimes.com

Arroyo Grande shop catches on fire

A fire broke out on Thursday at a commercial building in Arroyo Grande that houses the business Innovative Cleaning Solutions. A caller reported the blaze at 1023 E. Grand Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Five Cities firefighters and Cal Fire personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

8 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Barbara, CA]

Eight Hurt in Auto Collision near Vandenberg Village. The collision happened around 9:30 a.m., at the Santa Lucia Canyon Road intersection near Vandenberg Space Force Base. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the crash involves a silver minivan and a black sedan. At this time, the circumstances that caused the incident and the identities of those involved in the crash remain unclear.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy