Santa Maria man fatally stabbed, detectives searching for suspect

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened around midnight on Wednesday. The stabbing left one man dead as a result.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Betteravia Rd. regarding a subject who was bleeding and in distress.

Officers arrived and found a 51-year-old man who had been assaulted and had suffered major injuries. Police say that man is a Santa Maria resident.

According to the press release, medics transported the man to Marian Regional Medical Center where he where later died.

Santa Maria police say the name of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

No arrests have been made at this time and detectives are investigating.

The department says detectives are pursuing leads in this case but are asking for the public’s assistance.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time or witnessed the events are asked to contact Detective Woessner in the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1929.