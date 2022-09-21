Cape Coral man arrested for transmitting and possessing child pornography

A 34-year-old man is arrested for 10 counts of possessing and transmitting child pornography at his home in Cape Coral.

According to CCPD, a caller contacted police on March 7 to report a social media account, with the user name “iRapeKids666#4478” that sent three hyperlinks that showed naked children and adults engaging in sexual activities.

The subject of the account was identified as William JohnScott Tulko Jr.

Tulko's home was searched and numerous items were seized including his cell phone, where officers found ten photos of child pornography according to the CCPD report.

On September 20th Tulko was arrested and charged with:

* Possession of Sexual Performance by a Child F.S.S. 827.071(5), ten counts.

* Transmitting Pornography from an Electronic Device F.S.S. 847.0137(2).