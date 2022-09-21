ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, MI

2 teens dead after shots are fired into house in SW Michigan

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISsbo_0i4jWtFs00

NILES, Mich. (AP) — A group of people shot into a home in a small southwestern Michigan city, killing two teenagers and injuring three others inside, police said Wednesday.

Niles police said the shooting late Tuesday could be related to two homicides in the same area, one in August and another two weeks ago. Investigators didn't elaborate.

"Investigators believe that a group of people approached the house and began shooting into the residence," shortly before midnight, Capt. Mike Dawson said.

Demi Galvin, 15, and Yasmeen Scott, 18, were killed, while three males were injured and taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana, Dawson said in a written statement.

No information about their conditions was released.

No arrests had been made by Wednesday afternoon. Niles, population 11,000, is 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Chicago.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Man killed in S.R. 933 crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating after a deadly collision involving a car and pedestrian. Shortly after 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, law enforcement was called to State Road 933 between Paxson Drive and Darden Road. The initial investigation found that...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

Indiana State Police Chase Along I-94

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Friday, Indiana State Police were led on a chase and caught the man after tasing him. The started on I-94 when an ISP officer saw a speeding Chevrolet Camaro weave in and out of traffic. The trooper tried to stop the driver, but the man fled. He drove on the shoulder of the interstate to escape, but crashed into a guardrail and hit another car.
GARY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, MI
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
Niles, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Police Department Shooter Response Team is currently investigating a shooting that took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Pottawattomi Drive. One adult and two juveniles are currently being treated at the hospital for gun shot wounds. Anyone with information regarding this investigation, please call the...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Three people in hospital after overnight shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a call following a shooting Friday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Potawatomi Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male outside the 7-11 at 429 N with...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Three men shot outside of 7-11 in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- Police responded to a report of shooting with injuries near the 100 block of Pottawatomi Drive and North Main Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a 17-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound...
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Sw Michigan
95.3 MNC

Osceola man, 39, killed in crash on U.S. 33 south of Ligonier

An Osceola man was killed after crashing head-on into a semi on U.S. 33. The collision happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 23 at U.S. 33 and Albion Road near Kimmell. Noble County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrived to find the victim, Stephen Reinholtz, 39, dead at the scene. They believe Reinholtz was headed north when he drove off the road and onto the shoulder.
OSCEOLA, IN
WNDU

Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mishawaka Avenue and S. 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting

House Committee on Ways and Means names bill after late Indiana Rep. Walorski. The bill would reauthorize the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV). Updated: 5 hours ago. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. Man...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

One injured in Cass county crash early Sunday morning

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on Rudy Road in Wayne Township at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Initial investigations showed that a 25-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south on Rudy Road in a pickup truck when he lost...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Motorcycle-Car crash on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a car on Mishawaka Avenue and 31 Street. Due to the severity of the crash, FACT has taken over the investigation. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was killed. The investigation is still ongoing, ABC57...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Juvenile detained after shots fired in South Bend

A juvenile has been detained in connection with shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. It happened Tuesday afternoon, Sep. 20, in the 400 block of Teri Street where the bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School. A juvenile suspect has been interviewed and is being detained...
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox2detroit.com

Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
KALAMAZOO, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

DNA match leads to conviction in kidnapping, rape case from 1999

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A California man was convicted for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman 22 years ago after a three-day trial ended last Thursday. The Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s office says Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, from La Mesa California, was a suspect in the...
LOGANSPORT, IN
WNDU

2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting

29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler. Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took...
NILES, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy