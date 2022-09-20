Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Related
wiproud.com
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
spmetrowire.com
UPDATE: Sheriff says body discovered in Belmont cornfield tentatively ID’d
Portage Co. law enforcement say they believe they know the identity of the body discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body that had been in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. “for some time” at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
DCI agent charged with recklessly endangering safety in Quadren Wilson shooting
MADISON, Wis. — An officer with the Wisconsin Department of Justice has been charged for his role in a shooting that injured 38-year-old Quadren Wilson on Madison’s far east side in early February. Mark Wagner, a law enforcement officer with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, is now facing one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous...
empowerwisconsin.org
Madison special ed teacher arrested on violent crime charges again
MADISON — The woman arrested Tuesday evening after police say she pointed a gun at a man with his young child at a Park Street gas station is a special education teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District, sources tell Empower Wisconsin. Kelly Hayes, 37, of Madison, was arrested...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Not guilty plea entered for woman charged in Vahlen Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Court officials entered a not guilty plea Friday for a woman charged in a July shooting that killed a Milwaukee teen. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, according to online court...
nbc15.com
Woman taken into custody for alleged attack with scissors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was taken into custody Tuesday evening on Madison’s west side after she allegedly attacked someone with scissors during a fight, police report. Authorities responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 7000 block of Flower Lane for reports of a stabbing, according to a Madison...
nbc15.com
One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. Dane County court records indicate that a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety- use of a dangerous weapon was filed...
nbc15.com
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
TOWN OF MEDINA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died and two others were transported to a hospital following a Wednesday night crash in the Town of Medina, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Investigation revealed that just before 8 p.m. a vehicle traveling westbound on STH 19...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘This should have never happened’: Quadren Wilson’s family unsatisfied with only one agent charged in February shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Hours after an officer with the Wisconsin Department of Justice was charged for his role in the shooting of Quadren Wilson on Madison’s northeast side earlier this year, Wilson’s family and supporters said they consider the charge a step toward justice but not far enough.
nbc15.com
Juveniles taken into custody in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department reported Wednesday that two juveniles were identified as suspects in a string of gas station burglaries across the city that happened earlier this month. On Sept. 7, MPD said its Burglary Crimes Unit was reviewing all evidence available in an attempt to locate...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man claims self-defense, charged in shooting incident
(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.
wiproud.com
‘Very tragic and traumatic accident’: 4-year-old in Wisconsin dies after jumping onto roadway
MARCELLON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old in southwestern Wisconsin died after a ‘tragic’ accident on the roadway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on September 21 around 5:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received saying that a 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Haynes Road. The child was reportedly riding on a farm wagon and had jumped down from the wagon and onto the roadway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
Baraboo man charged with trying to blow up Juneau County bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WMTV) -A Baraboo man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he tried to blow up a bar and restaurant he was running and in the process of buying in Juneau County. Heath Fjorden, 43, is charged with arson of a building with intent to defraud, two...
16-year-old injured in attack at Madison East High School, police say
Four teens could be facing adult criminal charges after a fight at East High School that left another student getting injured.
Kids, ages 12 and 13, arrested in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested two kids, ages 12 and 13, following a string of four gas station burglaries in the city earlier this month. During the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and into Sept. 7, four gas stations were burglarized. Police have since identified the 12-year-old and 13-year-old as suspects.
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
Police: Woman pulls gun on man and his child at gas station
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at a man and his young child. The incident happened Tuesday night at the BP Gas Station on South Park St. Officers said the 37-year-old woman asked someone at the gas station for...
Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned truck caused delays
MADISON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90/94 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned truck blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The crash caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the truck crashed around 11:45 a.m. at mile marker 135; the...
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
4-year-old killed after being hit by car in Columbia County
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A four-year-old died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle on a Columbia County roadway, according to local law enforcement. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials said the child had been riding on a farm wagon and had jumped off onto the roadway. The child was then hit by a passing vehicle. Emergency crews responded shortly before...
Comments / 0