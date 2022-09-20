ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wiproud.com

Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DCI agent charged with recklessly endangering safety in Quadren Wilson shooting

MADISON, Wis. — An officer with the Wisconsin Department of Justice has been charged for his role in a shooting that injured 38-year-old Quadren Wilson on Madison’s far east side in early February. Mark Wagner, a law enforcement officer with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, is now facing one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous...
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison special ed teacher arrested on violent crime charges again

MADISON — The woman arrested Tuesday evening after police say she pointed a gun at a man with his young child at a Park Street gas station is a special education teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District, sources tell Empower Wisconsin. Kelly Hayes, 37, of Madison, was arrested...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Woman taken into custody for alleged attack with scissors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was taken into custody Tuesday evening on Madison’s west side after she allegedly attacked someone with scissors during a fight, police report. Authorities responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 7000 block of Flower Lane for reports of a stabbing, according to a Madison...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. Dane County court records indicate that a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety- use of a dangerous weapon was filed...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Juveniles taken into custody in string of Madison gas station burglaries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department reported Wednesday that two juveniles were identified as suspects in a string of gas station burglaries across the city that happened earlier this month. On Sept. 7, MPD said its Burglary Crimes Unit was reviewing all evidence available in an attempt to locate...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin man claims self-defense, charged in shooting incident

(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.
ADAMS, WI
wiproud.com

‘Very tragic and traumatic accident’: 4-year-old in Wisconsin dies after jumping onto roadway

MARCELLON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old in southwestern Wisconsin died after a ‘tragic’ accident on the roadway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on September 21 around 5:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received saying that a 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Haynes Road. The child was reportedly riding on a farm wagon and had jumped down from the wagon and onto the roadway.
PARDEEVILLE, WI
WSAW

Baraboo man charged with trying to blow up Juneau County bar

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WMTV) -A Baraboo man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he tried to blow up a bar and restaurant he was running and in the process of buying in Juneau County. Heath Fjorden, 43, is charged with arson of a building with intent to defraud, two...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field

Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned truck caused delays

MADISON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90/94 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned truck blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The crash caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the truck crashed around 11:45 a.m. at mile marker 135; the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson

LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
LYNDON STATION, WI

