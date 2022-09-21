Read full article on original website
New report shows crime rates up in Hawaii, but low compared to mainland
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Violent crime is up in major cities across the country, including Honolulu, according to a new report by the Major Cities Chiefs Association. But while our numbers have increased in some areas over the year - homicides, rapes, and robberies have only gone up -- some incidents were on the decline over the summer.
Public asked to weigh in on UH Hilo’s proposed teaching telescope at Mauna Kea
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Island residents are encouraged to review and comment on the University of Hawaii – Hilo’s proposal to locate its 28-inch educational telescope on Mauna Kea’s mid-level facility at Halepohaku. According to UH Hilo project officials, the plan includes a 14-foot high, 18-foot...
New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions
HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...
Skeletal remains identified as belonging to Big Island man missing since August 2021
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Skeletal remains found off the Kuakini Highway on the Big Island have been identified as those of an elderly Kona man, reported missing more than a year ago. The remains were found on Sept. 2, 2022 in an undeveloped lot off of the Kuakini Highway in...
Oktoberfest celebration comes to Hawaii September 24
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium this weekend!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9 p.m.
National Drive Electric Week kicks off
KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - Clean energy companies want to see a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030. Experts said because of climate change and other weather related issues here in Hawaii, we need to make the change faster. “If we don’t, we’re going to see really detrimental impacts on our...
UHERO predicts recession in the US 'within 12 months'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The United States will see a recession within the next 12 months. That's according to a brand new report released this morning by the University of Hawaii’s Economic Research Organization (UHERO). The latest economic report revealed a darker horizon for the state since the last UHERO...
H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe MCBH closed, police on scene
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii is closed due to a police investigation. Incoming traffic is to expect delays heading onto Kaneohe MCBH. The Honolulu Police Department has classified the incident as a “miscellaneous public” case.
