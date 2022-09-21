ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

New report shows crime rates up in Hawaii, but low compared to mainland

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Violent crime is up in major cities across the country, including Honolulu, according to a new report by the Major Cities Chiefs Association. But while our numbers have increased in some areas over the year - homicides, rapes, and robberies have only gone up -- some incidents were on the decline over the summer.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions

HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

National Drive Electric Week kicks off

KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - Clean energy companies want to see a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030. Experts said because of climate change and other weather related issues here in Hawaii, we need to make the change faster. “If we don’t, we’re going to see really detrimental impacts on our...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

UHERO predicts recession in the US 'within 12 months'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The United States will see a recession within the next 12 months. That's according to a brand new report released this morning by the University of Hawaii’s Economic Research Organization (UHERO). The latest economic report revealed a darker horizon for the state since the last UHERO...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy