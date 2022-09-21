ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Easton wrestling program gives back to its community

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Jody Karam returned in 2020 to Easton hell bent on getting the culture he wanted for his alma mater.

Part of that culture the head coach desired was to have a positive presence in the community, to give to those in need.

Last month, 12 Red Rovers and Karam were there to help the Easton Saints youth program, which had it tough the last few years.

The Saints club was shut down due to funding issues and then the COVID-19 pandemic, but is back up and running.

Several people in the community donated wrestling gear and equipment to help restart the program, which resumed workouts last season.

Todd Heller took over as the head coach in 2021, and now thanks in part to the Easton varsity program, the Saints have a suitable practice facility on Washington Street in Easton.

The Easton Wrestling Booster Club and an area chain supply company provided the paint and other necessities. Karam and his wrestlers worked with the Saints to complete the project.

The Saints, a young and mostly inexperienced group, are competing this season in the Phillipsburg Area Wrestling League (PAWL) starting in early December.

Easton’s varsity program, which was 16-7 last season, opens its 2022-23 season Dec. 7, against rival Nazareth at the 25th Street Gym.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

