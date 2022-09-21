ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Gas price decline in Lehigh Valley and Pa. beginning to slow down

By Evan Jones, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Lehigh Valley motorists have been benefiting from falling gas prices over the summer, but some experts warn that the downward trend could soon end.

The average price for regular gasoline in the Valley was at $3.73 per gallon Wednesday, according to AAA , about 10 cents below the state average. It’s a big difference from early June, when motorists around here were paying an average of $5.06 per gallon, a drop of $1.33.

The price is 49 cents more expensive than a year ago.

The price comparison website GasBuddy says the national average has been in a free fall for 14 weeks and is at $3.65.

In the Valley on Wednesday afternoon, the lowest price was $3.42 per gallon at a location in Hanover Township, Northampton County, just off Route 22, while some gas stations in Bethlehem were at $3.47, according to GasBuddy.

In Easton, several stations were still above the Valley average, but across the river in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, a few had prices between $3.09 and $3.19.

“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018′s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a blog post .

However, the week-to-week price change was only 4 cents, which was the smallest since prices started to plummet, says AAA. That could signal an impending finish to the streak.

“All streaks have to end at some point, and the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen $1.34 since its peak in mid-June,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. “But there are big factors tugging on global oil prices — war, COVID, economic recession and hurricane season. All this uncertainty could push oil prices higher, likely resulting in slightly higher pump prices.”

De Haan concurred, saying the transition to winter-blend gasoline beginning in the Midwest could have an effect, along with oil refinery issues on the West Coast.

The good news, he added, is that diesel prices should continue to ease as inventories increase.

Demand has also continued to decrease, according to the Energy Information Agency, but that has been countered by fluctuations in oil prices.

The price for crude oil was at $83.62 per barrel at the end of trading Wednesday, which continued a slight price bump from the weekend.

Morning Call reporter Evan Jones can be reached at ejones@mcall.com .

