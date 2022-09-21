When Madison Bucksbee is riding around Statesville with Karalee Bucksbee and sees those in need, the 11-year-old often asks her mother if they can do something to help. And on Friday, with more than a “trunk full” of food collected and donated to Iredell COAST in Statesville, the member of Troop 13084 not only did that but earned her Bronze Award, which is one of the highest awards in Girl Scouting.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO