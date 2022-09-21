Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: PFLAG Statesville presents Pride Parade
PFLAG Statesville sponsored the 2022 Statesville Pride Parade and Festival in Downtown Statesville on Saturday. Participants walked several blocks along West Broad Street to celebrate diversity in Iredell County. They were encouraged along the way by small groups of supporters. The parade was followed by a small street festival.
Statesville Record & Landmark
'What's So Great About North Carolina History": Find out in program at Iredell LIbrary
“What’s So Great About North Carolina History” is the title to a special free program being held at the Iredell County Public Library, 201 N. Tradd St., Statesville, on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Hosting the lecture will be historian and author Michael C. Hardy, who is basing his program on the research he conducted for his latest book, “A History Lover’s Guide to North Carolina,” which looks at some of the lesser known places and people in N.C.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“Folks left a meting about the closing of the local Social Security Office without answers and with little satisfaction. Harry Sanderson said, ‘I don’t know if this meeting did any good, but we sure showed that a lot of us support keeping this office open.” (9/26) “Donnie...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 26
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (3) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Girl Scout donates food to those in need, earns Bronze Award
When Madison Bucksbee is riding around Statesville with Karalee Bucksbee and sees those in need, the 11-year-old often asks her mother if they can do something to help. And on Friday, with more than a “trunk full” of food collected and donated to Iredell COAST in Statesville, the member of Troop 13084 not only did that but earned her Bronze Award, which is one of the highest awards in Girl Scouting.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 12
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dove House celebrates anniversary: ‘Twenty years is a big deal’
It was a fun day as community members gathered with staff and board members at the Dove House to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the children’s advocacy center. Held at its Simonton Drive location in Statesville, the Sept. 17 event featured live music, food and fun, as well as offering an opportunity to tour the facility and learn some of its history. Tents were set up behind the Dove House building where visitors could eat or listen to The Buffu’gees singing, which served to kick off the event at noon.
Statesville Record & Landmark
‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ to showcase local talent
Center Stage Alliance presents the first show of their 2022-23 season, “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” opening Sept. 29, at Mac Gray Auditorium in Statesville. This Roald Dahl tale about the extraordinary adventures of three nasty farmers and a family of foxes is brought to the stage with more than 40 cast members made up of both adults and children from this community. Prepare to be held in suspense as the foxes and their animal friends try to outwit the farmers and survive many close calls.
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: North Iredell vs St. Stephens
Scenes from North Iredell's homecoming game against St. Stephens on Friday night. The Indians won 21-7.
Local News Roundup: Bomb threats and lockdowns at schools throughout the region; Actors Theatre to close; Gaston County Schools payroll problem continues; CATS drivers vote on agreement
CATS drivers vote on a new contract this week that would get them “significant pay raises”. The tentative agreement could make a positive change for the drivers and the problems CATS has been experiencing with a bus driver shortage for the last several months. We’ll dig into the details of the first vote.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Sept.11-17
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 11-17. A & LM Environmental, Amy Marie Miller, Statesville. Harrison Logistics, Armonie Trequan Harrison, Iredell County. Paint Co Actual, Granger Forbes Leber, Mooresville. Second Wind Perennial Farms, Edna Dekin, Stony Point. El Viajero...
WBTV
Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
Mount Airy News
River lovers will have new access option
The scenic beauty of Surry County is hard to ignore. County Parks and Recreation Director Daniel White has said that the unique location of Surry County and its proximity to four rivers makes the community an ideal place to live and enjoy nature. A change is in the works that...
WBTV
N.C. state representative shares email confirming Gaston Co. Schools was advised to wait on transition to new payroll system
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more about the payroll challenges in Gaston County Schools. WBTV’s education reporter Courtney Cole obtained copies of emails from N.C. State Representative Kelly Hastings on Thursday regarding the payroll issues in Gaston County Schools. One of the emails was sent from a...
WBTV
“Thank you to everybody who stepped up,” Morgan Chair finds new location after devastating fire
OAKBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A Stanly County business is proving to be resilient after a massive fire destroyed their building in Stanfield last Friday. Morgan Chair has a new location with the same staff, and a new hope for the future of their business. The owner is thanking the community...
UNC Charlotte apologizes for handcuffing man with kirpan
UNC Charlotte is apologizing after a man on campus who was carrying an article of faith was briefly handcuffed by officers this week.
WBTV
Mooresville High shifts to remote learning Wednesday after several schools receive threats
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some students won’t be going back to the classroom Wednesday after nearly half a dozen schools in Cabarrus and Iredell counties were threatened on Tuesday. Students and teachers at Mooresville High School are learning remotely Wednesday following the threat. Investigators said they’re zeroing in on...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Statesville vs East Lincoln
Scenes from Friday night's high school football game between Statesville and visiting East Lincoln. The Mustangs prevailed 28-7 over the Greyhounds.
Authorities explain seriousness of charges when someone makes threats against schools
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9 is getting a new perspective following a series of bomb threats. Just this week, seven bomb threats were made at four Cabarrus County Schools over a three-day period. Now, two juveniles are facing charges in connection to those threats. RELATED COVERAGE:. On Friday,...
