Statesville, NC

Photo Gallery: PFLAG Statesville presents Pride Parade

PFLAG Statesville sponsored the 2022 Statesville Pride Parade and Festival in Downtown Statesville on Saturday. Participants walked several blocks along West Broad Street to celebrate diversity in Iredell County. They were encouraged along the way by small groups of supporters. The parade was followed by a small street festival.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

'What's So Great About North Carolina History": Find out in program at Iredell LIbrary

“What’s So Great About North Carolina History” is the title to a special free program being held at the Iredell County Public Library, 201 N. Tradd St., Statesville, on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Hosting the lecture will be historian and author Michael C. Hardy, who is basing his program on the research he conducted for his latest book, “A History Lover’s Guide to North Carolina,” which looks at some of the lesser known places and people in N.C.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“Folks left a meting about the closing of the local Social Security Office without answers and with little satisfaction. Harry Sanderson said, ‘I don’t know if this meeting did any good, but we sure showed that a lot of us support keeping this office open.” (9/26) “Donnie...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Girl Scout donates food to those in need, earns Bronze Award

When Madison Bucksbee is riding around Statesville with Karalee Bucksbee and sees those in need, the 11-year-old often asks her mother if they can do something to help. And on Friday, with more than a “trunk full” of food collected and donated to Iredell COAST in Statesville, the member of Troop 13084 not only did that but earned her Bronze Award, which is one of the highest awards in Girl Scouting.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 12

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Dove House celebrates anniversary: ‘Twenty years is a big deal’

It was a fun day as community members gathered with staff and board members at the Dove House to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the children’s advocacy center. Held at its Simonton Drive location in Statesville, the Sept. 17 event featured live music, food and fun, as well as offering an opportunity to tour the facility and learn some of its history. Tents were set up behind the Dove House building where visitors could eat or listen to The Buffu’gees singing, which served to kick off the event at noon.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ to showcase local talent

Center Stage Alliance presents the first show of their 2022-23 season, “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” opening Sept. 29, at Mac Gray Auditorium in Statesville. This Roald Dahl tale about the extraordinary adventures of three nasty farmers and a family of foxes is brought to the stage with more than 40 cast members made up of both adults and children from this community. Prepare to be held in suspense as the foxes and their animal friends try to outwit the farmers and survive many close calls.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Local News Roundup: Bomb threats and lockdowns at schools throughout the region; Actors Theatre to close; Gaston County Schools payroll problem continues; CATS drivers vote on agreement

CATS drivers vote on a new contract this week that would get them “significant pay raises”. The tentative agreement could make a positive change for the drivers and the problems CATS has been experiencing with a bus driver shortage for the last several months. We’ll dig into the details of the first vote.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County new business names: Sept.11-17

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 11-17. A & LM Environmental, Amy Marie Miller, Statesville. Harrison Logistics, Armonie Trequan Harrison, Iredell County. Paint Co Actual, Granger Forbes Leber, Mooresville. Second Wind Perennial Farms, Edna Dekin, Stony Point. El Viajero...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Mount Airy News

River lovers will have new access option

The scenic beauty of Surry County is hard to ignore. County Parks and Recreation Director Daniel White has said that the unique location of Surry County and its proximity to four rivers makes the community an ideal place to live and enjoy nature. A change is in the works that...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Statesville vs East Lincoln

Scenes from Friday night's high school football game between Statesville and visiting East Lincoln. The Mustangs prevailed 28-7 over the Greyhounds.
STATESVILLE, NC

