Man convicted on 4 of 5 charges in conclusion of days-long trial

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A felony conviction was issued Wednesday morning upon the conclusion of a Raleigh County Circuit Court trial.

The trial, which ran for two days, saw Semaj Nygee Lowery facing five charges including Felony Possession of a Firearm.

Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Thompson confirms that Lowery was found guilty on four of the five charges, including the aforementioned firearm charge, Defective Equipment, Obstruction, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Notably, Lowery was found not guilty on a fifth charge of Assault on a Government Representative, a charge in violation of West Virginia Code §61-2-10b.

Thompson apprises that, under the WV recidivist statute, Lowery could potentially face an enhanced sentence.

As it stands currently, Lowery faces a maximum sentence of 13 years in prison and a minimum of 4.

The trial was provided over by the honorable Judge Darl W. Poling, who scheduled sentencing for the case to take place on Monday, December 12, 2022.