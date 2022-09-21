ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Former Steelers Elite Cornerback Joe Haden Will Retire As A Member Of The Cleveland Browns

On the day before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off in Cleveland for a crucial divisional matchup, a former player of both teams is saying goodbye to the game of football. Cornerback, Joe Haden is reportedly retiring from the NFL and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland so that the franchise is the last organization he was a part of as a player, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.
