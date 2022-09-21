Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Report: Former Steelers Elite Cornerback Joe Haden Will Retire As A Member Of The Cleveland Browns
On the day before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off in Cleveland for a crucial divisional matchup, a former player of both teams is saying goodbye to the game of football. Cornerback, Joe Haden is reportedly retiring from the NFL and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland so that the franchise is the last organization he was a part of as a player, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
Where to Watch: Browns and Steelers on Thursday Night Football
Cleveland Browns look to get back in the win column on Thursday Night Football, as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Browns quick hits: Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin expected to play vs. Steelers
BEREA − The Browns received good news on the injury front when the team announced Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin are all expected to play Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jadeveon Clowney was the only active player ruled out with an ankle injury, which had occurred on Monday. Clowney suffered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Kevin Stefanski is first Browns head coach since Bill Belichick to beat Steelers three times
Kevin Stefanski is the 12th head coach of the Cleveland Browns since the franchise re-entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1999. And he’s the first of those 12 to earn three wins over the Steelers. Stefanski, who notched his third win over the Steelers on Thursday night,...
Look: Top photos from the Browns win over the Steelers
Cleveland rose up on Thursday night. A strong crowd in FirstEnergy Stadium helped fuel an efficient Browns team get back to the winning ways in a 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Big games from QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Nick Chubb and CB Denzel Ward, among...
Steelers and Browns TNF Clash Kicks off Week 3
Plus, fantasy football stat projections, Week 4 college football games to watch and more.
Comments / 0