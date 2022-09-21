ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Bobby’s Burgers Comes to North Texas

Bobby’s Burgers, a New York-based group of fast-casual restaurants founded by Chef Bobby Flay, has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas. The chain, founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 2021, is a rebranding of Bobby’s Burger Palace, which opened its first location in July 2008 at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be

Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
FRISCO, TX
nypressnews.com

Meet the Dallas artist who paints Big Tex every year

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Big Tex finally arrived in Fair Park on Friday, bringing a flurry of people who gathered to watch. But in the crowd, you’ll find one North Texan not focused on Big Tex at all. The real one anyway. Eric Hansen is a Dallas fine artist...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

KIPP Oak Cliff Academy opens new school on Paul Quinn College campus

DALLAS - A partnership between KIPP Charter Schools and Paul Quinn College will introduce hundreds of high school students to the college experience. Friday's ribbon cutting made Kipp Oak Cliff Academy the first of its kind to be located inside a historically black college or university. The high school students...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas

A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
WFAA

25 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Catch a show or celebrate Oktoberfest!

DALLAS — Yeah, I get it. It's super hot, it's definitely fall, but it certainly doesn't feel like it. I've already complained to Delkus about this. But with the start of Fall comes tons celebrations and events for the, hopefully, cooler weather and the annual holidays it brings. Those events kick off this weekend, so let's run down the best of the best.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mother-Daughter Chocolatiers Uniquely Sweeten Local Neighborhood

CocoAndré, a family-owned specialty chocolate shop in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District, draws inspiration from the owner’s Mexican heritage. Andrea Pedraza, co-owner of the Oak Cliff shop, is an accomplished master of creating chocolate delicacies from scratch. Pedraza completed her apprenticeship with a prominent local chocolatier in the late 1980s.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
TEXAS STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Richardson, TX

Richardson is an upscale Texas city, located mostly in the northern part of Dallas County with some of its territory reaching into Collin County. It’s a cosmopolitan city, being the headquarters of many Chinese cultural organizations and the Indian Association of North Texas. Richardson prides itself on being a hub of arts, culture and education. The biggest center of industry here would be insurance of all types. Of course, it’s also the birthplace of many comedians, so it has its light side too.
RICHARDSON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City

Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Dallas Superintendent Shrinks From Grades

The recently hired Dallas ISD superintendent noted on a panel in Austin that she did not like being graded on an A through F scale for school performance. In a meeting hosted at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, Stephanie Elizalde spoke on several issues alongside Robstown ISD Superintendent Jose Moreno and education commissioner Mike Morath.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Your Trick-Or-Treating Guide Through Collin County

We are a little over a month away from Halloween and people are getting ready. Here in North Texas, some folks go out and beyond to give kids a spooky fun experience each year with insane decorations. Local Profile came out with a short guide to take your trick-or-treat plans out of the way so you can focus on scary costumes, decorations and the real star of every Halloween: candy.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
