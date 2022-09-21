ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Block Whale Trades For September 26

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block. Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Deere's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Deere DE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

More Tears Are Coming For Investors Holding Risk Assets, Chief Investment Officer At Major Asset Manager Says

On Wednesday, the Fed raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months. What Happened: Scott Minerd, founding managing partner, chairman, and global CIO of Guggenheim Partners appeared on CNBC’s ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the Fed’s rate hike decision and how Fed policy will impact the direction of the market.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Zscaler Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Zscaler ZS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Gold Isn't Soaring Despite High Inflation, Fed Rate Hikes

Spot Gold was trading flat on Monday after some early morning volatility saw the commodity reach a new 52-week low before bouncing up. This and other indicators show how gold isn’t a good hedge against the general markets, which have been negatively impacted by soaring inflation. The commodity has been in a long-term downtrend since March 8, declining about 20% from the high of $2,070.42/oz to trade at about $1,644/oz.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

US Oil Fund (USO) Can't Escape Bear Market: What's Happening?

The United States Oil ETF USO attempted to bounce up on Monday but ran into a group of sellers who knocked the fund down about 2.5%. The broad market sell-off, which has taken place amid recession fears, gripped USO in early June, bringing the fund down more than 30% since the June 8 52-week high of $92.20. The decline has outpaced the S&P 500, which has plunged 11.67% since that same date.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Canadian Cannabis Sales Continued To Increase In July, Here's Why

Recently, Statistics Canada released July retail cannabis sales for the country. The reports showed that marijuana sales increased from June by 4.5% to C$394.8M. "The month was longer by 3.3%. June was revised from C$377.5 million to C$377.9 million. Sales rose 17.8% from a year earlier, down from June's 23.2% growth rate," states the report.
RETAIL
Benzinga

How The FOMC Announcement Affected Precious Metal Prices

Precious metals stocks and precious metals reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement that interest rates will by 0.75%. Because this sector is traditionally considered an inflation hedge — although not so much lately — the slightly upward move may be a little surprising. Taking...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

This Texan Oil And Gas Mainstay Says It's All About The People

Sign up for this week’s All Access giveaway here!. Brian Guin, CEO of United Energy Corp. UNGR, was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on Sep 23, 2022. United Energy is a diversified oil and gas company based in Plano, Texas. The company has been in operation for over 50 years and credits its culture and commitment to safety and technology as the basis of its continued success. The company currently operates on over a quarter of a million acres of leased land, running 3,200 wells.
PLANO, TX
Benzinga

3 Startups You Can Invest In That Are Revolutionizing Solar Technology

In recent times, the effect of global warming has the world looking elsewhere for energy sources. Last year, tech mogul Elon Musk sent Twitter shockwaves to the Web3 community about the effect of the proof-of-work (PoW) model of verifying blocks and maintaining the security of a network. The energy consumption required to keep blockchain networks functioning has surpassed the energy needs of many countries. The energy needed to mine Bitcoin is more than the energy consumption of Poland.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Meta Platforms Stock Is Sliding: What's Going On?

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower Monday. What's going on?. Meta shares may be facing selling pressure following a New York Times report suggesting TikTok is close to reaching an agreement with U.S. lawmakers that would allow it to make changes to its data security and governance in order to avoid a sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

