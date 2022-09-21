Read full article on original website
Block Whale Trades For September 26
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block. Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Why This Analyst Says Volatility Is 'Going To Kick In' Next Week
Major coins were seen trading lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $923.7 billion at 8.05 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +5.3% $5.72. Maker (MKR) +4.4% $709.47. Chainlink (LINK) +3% $7.87. Why...
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
This Is How Much Americans Have Lost In Annual Income Since Biden Took Office
A recent report from the Heritage Foundation has revealed that an average American has lost close to $4,200 in annual income since President Joe Biden came into office. With rising inflation and higher interest rates, the average American worker has lost about $3,000 in annual purchasing power. Consumer prices have...
Looking At Deere's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Deere DE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
More Tears Are Coming For Investors Holding Risk Assets, Chief Investment Officer At Major Asset Manager Says
On Wednesday, the Fed raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months. What Happened: Scott Minerd, founding managing partner, chairman, and global CIO of Guggenheim Partners appeared on CNBC’s ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the Fed’s rate hike decision and how Fed policy will impact the direction of the market.
Zscaler Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Zscaler ZS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Gold Isn't Soaring Despite High Inflation, Fed Rate Hikes
Spot Gold was trading flat on Monday after some early morning volatility saw the commodity reach a new 52-week low before bouncing up. This and other indicators show how gold isn’t a good hedge against the general markets, which have been negatively impacted by soaring inflation. The commodity has been in a long-term downtrend since March 8, declining about 20% from the high of $2,070.42/oz to trade at about $1,644/oz.
US Oil Fund (USO) Can't Escape Bear Market: What's Happening?
The United States Oil ETF USO attempted to bounce up on Monday but ran into a group of sellers who knocked the fund down about 2.5%. The broad market sell-off, which has taken place amid recession fears, gripped USO in early June, bringing the fund down more than 30% since the June 8 52-week high of $92.20. The decline has outpaced the S&P 500, which has plunged 11.67% since that same date.
Canadian Cannabis Sales Continued To Increase In July, Here's Why
Recently, Statistics Canada released July retail cannabis sales for the country. The reports showed that marijuana sales increased from June by 4.5% to C$394.8M. "The month was longer by 3.3%. June was revised from C$377.5 million to C$377.9 million. Sales rose 17.8% from a year earlier, down from June's 23.2% growth rate," states the report.
How The FOMC Announcement Affected Precious Metal Prices
Precious metals stocks and precious metals reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement that interest rates will by 0.75%. Because this sector is traditionally considered an inflation hedge — although not so much lately — the slightly upward move may be a little surprising. Taking...
This Texan Oil And Gas Mainstay Says It's All About The People
Sign up for this week’s All Access giveaway here!. Brian Guin, CEO of United Energy Corp. UNGR, was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on Sep 23, 2022. United Energy is a diversified oil and gas company based in Plano, Texas. The company has been in operation for over 50 years and credits its culture and commitment to safety and technology as the basis of its continued success. The company currently operates on over a quarter of a million acres of leased land, running 3,200 wells.
3 Startups You Can Invest In That Are Revolutionizing Solar Technology
In recent times, the effect of global warming has the world looking elsewhere for energy sources. Last year, tech mogul Elon Musk sent Twitter shockwaves to the Web3 community about the effect of the proof-of-work (PoW) model of verifying blocks and maintaining the security of a network. The energy consumption required to keep blockchain networks functioning has surpassed the energy needs of many countries. The energy needed to mine Bitcoin is more than the energy consumption of Poland.
Why LAVA Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 97%, Here Are 49 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
LAVA Therapeutics N.V. LVTX shares jumped 97% to $4.71 after the company and Seagen Inc SGEN announced an exclusive license agreement in which Seagen will work to develop, manufacture and commercialize LAVA-1223. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO gained 33% to $7.05 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions...
Smartsheet Analyst Concerns Are Priced In; Remains Sidelined Given Crowded Competition
RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria kept his Sector Perform rating and $32 price target on Smartsheet Inc SMAR after attending its Engage 2022 annual user conference. After speaking with 12 customers and Investor Relations, he is more optimistic about Smartsheet's go-to-market and competitive positioning but mixed on the spending outlook.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Nomura Joins Other Big-Name Financial Players To Back Blockchain Startup Fnality
Tokyo-based bank Nomura Holdings Inc. NMR has invested in Fnality, a blockchain-based interbank payment and settlement network that is now sponsored by 17 major financial institutions. What Happened: After raising £50 million ($54 million) Series B funding in 2019, Fnality is in the process of raising a similar amount again....
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Meta Platforms Stock Is Sliding: What's Going On?
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower Monday. What's going on?. Meta shares may be facing selling pressure following a New York Times report suggesting TikTok is close to reaching an agreement with U.S. lawmakers that would allow it to make changes to its data security and governance in order to avoid a sale.
