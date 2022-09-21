In recent times, the effect of global warming has the world looking elsewhere for energy sources. Last year, tech mogul Elon Musk sent Twitter shockwaves to the Web3 community about the effect of the proof-of-work (PoW) model of verifying blocks and maintaining the security of a network. The energy consumption required to keep blockchain networks functioning has surpassed the energy needs of many countries. The energy needed to mine Bitcoin is more than the energy consumption of Poland.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 HOUR AGO