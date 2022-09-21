Read full article on original website
Adam Silver Releases Statement on Sarver’s Plan to Sell Suns, Mercury
The NBA’s commissioner shared his response to Sarver’s plan to sell both basketball teams.
Suns owner Robert Sarver announces major decision
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was not forced to sell the team as part of his official disciplinary action from the NBA, but he is still planning to move on from the franchise. Sarver, who also owns the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, announced in a statement on Wednesday that he is...
Report: Suns and Mercury could fetch over $3B in potential sale
Now that Suns majority owner Robert Sarver has officially announced his intention to sell the team, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic examines a possible purchase price for a desirable, championship-caliber NBA franchise. Sarver will also be selling the WNBA’s, Phoenix Mercury. Vorkunov notes that the Suns and Mercury could...
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury
LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
According to NBATradeReport, the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns.
New York Knicks Fill Final Roster Spot Ahead Of Training Camp
The New York Knicks announced Wednesday night that they had signed M.J. Walker to fill their 20th roster spot ahead of the start of training camp next week.
Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Duke Star
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Duke star Marques Bolden.
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former North Carolina Tar Heels Star
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced the signing of Garrison Brooks.
Brittney Griner’s ‘Friend’ Still Playing in Russia Despite WNBA Star’s Imprisonment
Most WNBA players have refrained from playing in Russia because of Brittney Griner‘s situation in the country. However, one report indicates that a “really good friend” of the basketball star has decided to sign with a Russian team. The New York Times reports that Alex Bently, who...
Opinion: The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star
On September 21, DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent, and I think that the Cleveland Cavaliers should sign him. Last year, he played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.
Popovich Hires Former WNBA Star Candice Dupree As Spurs Coach
San Antonio announced the move as part of several coaching and front office changes.
'That's our sister': WNBA players vow to keep Brittney Griner in spotlight
Former WNBA star Brittney Griner remains "wrongfully detained" in Russia. That doesn't mean her league and friends have forgotten her.
10 players who hit the most home runs after turning 40
Age defying ... (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Albert Pujols hit his 657th home run against the Seattle Mariners back in 2020, his first since turning 40. Fast forward to September 2022, where the future Hall of Famer just cracked home run No. 700, joining Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) as the only players in major league history to hit 700 home runs. The epic feat also placed Pujols in more rare territory as one of the 10 players who hit the most home runs after turning 40. His 700th dinger was his 43rd which puts him ahead...
Richard Jefferson Interested in Owning Phoenix Suns
Former NBA veteran Richard Jefferson is interested in buying into the Phoenix Suns when Robert Sarver puts them on the market.
Candice Dupree News
Spurs hiring former WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree as assistant. The 15-year WNBA veteran retired after the 2021 season and proceeded to join the NBA Assistant Coaches Program (ACP). San Antonio Spurs News / SI.com / 18 hours ago. San Antonio announced the move as part of several coaching and front...
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: Lester Cotton
We spoke with the Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Lester Cotton from the locker room looking ahead to this weekend's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
Spurs hiring ex-WNBA All-Star as assistant on Gregg Popovich’s staff
The San Antonio Spurs have found a replacement of sorts for Becky Hammon. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Spurs are hiring former WNBA star Candice Dupree to be an assistant on head coach Gregg Popovich’s staff. The 15-year WNBA veteran retired after the 2021 season and proceeded to join the NBA Assistant Coaches Program (ACP).
Former WNBA star Candice Dupree following in Becky Hammon’s footsteps with Gregg Popovich Spurs team-up
The San Antonio Spurs are hiring former WNBA star Candice Dupree, per Shams Charania. Charania reports that Dupree will serve as an assistant coach for the Spurs on Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff. Dupree was a WNBA champion and 7-time All-Star during her 15-year playing career. Dupree last played in...
Suns, Mercury owner announces intention to sell teams amid controversy
Robert Sarver, the principal owner of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, announced plans on Wednesday to sell his stake in both franchises amid allegations of workplace misconduct against him and his organization. In a news release, Sarver, who has owned both sports franchises since 2004,...
