Age defying ... (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Albert Pujols hit his 657th home run against the Seattle Mariners back in 2020, his first since turning 40. Fast forward to September 2022, where the future Hall of Famer just cracked home run No. 700, joining Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) as the only players in major league history to hit 700 home runs. The epic feat also placed Pujols in more rare territory as one of the 10 players who hit the most home runs after turning 40. His 700th dinger was his 43rd which puts him ahead...

