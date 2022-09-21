ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Suns and Mercury could fetch over $3B in potential sale

Now that Suns majority owner Robert Sarver has officially announced his intention to sell the team, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic examines a possible purchase price for a desirable, championship-caliber NBA franchise. Sarver will also be selling the WNBA’s, Phoenix Mercury. Vorkunov notes that the Suns and Mercury could...
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury

LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
10 players who hit the most home runs after turning 40

Age defying ... (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Albert Pujols hit his 657th home run against the Seattle Mariners back in 2020, his first since turning 40. Fast forward to September 2022, where the future Hall of Famer just cracked home run No. 700, joining Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) as the only players in major league history to hit 700 home runs. The epic feat also placed Pujols in more rare territory as one of the 10 players who hit the most home runs after turning 40. His 700th dinger was his 43rd which puts him ahead...
Candice Dupree News

Spurs hiring former WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree as assistant. The 15-year WNBA veteran retired after the 2021 season and proceeded to join the NBA Assistant Coaches Program (ACP). San Antonio Spurs News / SI.com / 18 hours ago. San Antonio announced the move as part of several coaching and front...
